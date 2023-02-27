Close menu

Lionel Messi: Argentina forward wins Best Fifa men's player of the year award

Last updated on .From the section Football

Argentina and Paris St-Germain forward Lionel Messi has been named men's player of the year at the 2022 Best Fifa Awards.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner beat French forwards Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema to the prize.

Messi, 35, helped Argentina win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, scoring 27 goals in 49 games for club and country in 2021-22.

Barcelona's Alexia Putellas was named women's player of the year.

Messi, who won the award for a second time, said: "It's amazing. It's been a tremendous year and it's an honour for me to be here and win this award. Without my team-mates I wouldn't be here.

"I achieved the dream I had been hoping for for so long. Very few people can achieve that and I have been lucky to do so."

At the ceremony in Paris, Lionel Scaloni, who led Argentina to their third World Cup title, was named men's coach of the year.

Scaloni beat Pep Guardiola - who led Manchester City to a sixth Premier League title - and Real Madrid's Champions League-winning boss Carlo Ancelotti to the honour.

England manager Sarina Wiegman was named women's coach of the year after guiding the Lionesses to European Championship glory on home soil last year, the team's first major trophy.

Aston Villa and Argentina's Emiliano Martinez was recognised as the leading men's goalkeeper. The 30-year-old helped his country win the World Cup, saving four penalties along the way including in the shootout victory against France in the final.

Amputee footballer Marcin Oleksy, of Polish side Warta Poznan, won the Fifa Puskas award for the best goal in world football for his stunning overhead volley against Stal Rzeszow, which he sent flying into the back of the net with the help of his crutches.

Recipient of the Fifa Fair Play Award was Luka Lochoshvili, who held the tongue of his opponent, Georg Teigl, to save his life after the midfielder had fallen unconscious.

Fifpro men's world XI: Thibaut Courtois; Achraf Hakimi, Virgil van Dijk, Joao Cancelo; Kevin De Bruyne, Luka Modric, Casemiro; Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe.

Fifa Best men's world XI

Comments

Join the conversation

69 comments

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 22:05

    🐐
    👶

  • Comment posted by Rio, today at 22:04

    Embarrassing! FIFA can you just not spell anyone else's name? It's probably been his least prolific season ever. He's not only not the best in the world any more, he's not even the best at his club - still incredible mind!

  • Comment posted by RoundTheOutside, today at 22:03

    But Ronaldo is ripping it up playing beach football…..

  • Comment posted by fastdoc1, today at 22:03

    Messi is the GOAT, he’s has been the only player to play at such a high level persistently for such a long period of time.
    Every time he touches the ball you expect something special, his every touch of the ball takes your breath away, he really did not need to win the World Cup to be who he is.

  • Comment posted by Jonathan in Patagonia, today at 22:02

    Messi has been the symbol of football for the last twenty years

    • Reply posted by Henry Diablo, today at 22:04

      Henry Diablo replied:
      Spot on!!

  • Comment posted by Sense at last, today at 22:02

    Ehm ... he hardly did anything untill the quarters/semis of the world cup ... anything he does for PSG is given for any half decent player ... its a mickey mouse league ... Van djik in the team of the year ... he isnt a shadow of what he was before the Pickfort tackle/injury ... FIFA are a load of Carp ...

  • Comment posted by steve, today at 22:02

    What a surprise, never saw that coming.

    Always a fix.

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 22:02

    Beth Mead should've won Women's Player of the Year, though.

  • Comment posted by admiralB, today at 22:02

    Without MacAllister, Messi would have been a shadow of himself at the World Cup.

    • Reply posted by Jonathan in Patagonia, today at 22:05

      Jonathan in Patagonia replied:
      What crap, notwithstanding the tremendous WC MacAllister had

  • Comment posted by Bluetooth, today at 22:00

    No amount of sour grapes will quench the light that Messi has shone on world football. On the pitch he is easily the greatest player ever.

    • Reply posted by nigelg, today at 22:04

      nigelg replied:
      What absolute nonsense.obviously a fix as was the world cup.this man is not even top 30 of all time.does not deserve the fawning rubbish written about him.so many better players in the past.

  • Comment posted by andrew rowe, today at 22:00

    And in more shocking news tomorrow will be Tuesday

  • Comment posted by ArsenalFourEver, today at 22:00

    i hear martinez has asked what shape the trophy is and does it have a hole in it ...

  • Comment posted by Du Rhone, today at 22:00

    FIFA Mens? Oh, come on. The women are out on their own and nobody wants to watch.
    Goodnight.

  • Comment posted by Adam2123, today at 21:59

    All that guy has to do is dribble after he's been to the urinals and he gets an award. Absolute joke

    • Reply posted by SammyB, today at 22:01

      SammyB replied:
      Oh my, the petty jealousy.

  • Comment posted by User0454116154, today at 21:59

    Why not just let Messi keep it instead of having to give him it every time

  • Comment posted by Mr Jingles, today at 21:58

    DOUBLE WOW! A non Man United article… welcome !

  • Comment posted by Lizzie, today at 21:58

    Mary Earps??

  • Comment posted by slop, today at 21:58

    Messi wins the award.

    I fell off my chair in surprise.

  • Comment posted by So dew, today at 21:58

    Surprised Amrabat wasn’t recognised for a cracking World Cup?

  • Comment posted by lukey2981, today at 21:57

    Can’t argue with that really. Performed very well at the World Cup, helped his team come through. Was always a big fan of his opposite Ronaldo, but just can’t stand his attitude of late. Messi the goat to beat.

