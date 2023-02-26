Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Max O'Leary has successfully progressed through the Bristol City academy to be the club's first-choice goalkeeper

Goalkeeper Max O'Leary has signed a three-and-a-half year extension to stay with Bristol City until 2026.

The 26-year-old became the Championship team's first-choice keeper this season having joined the club's academy as an under-11 player.

He made his first-team debut in 2016 as a teenager and has gone on to make 59 appearances, with 23 this campaign.

"I'm really pleased that he's decided to stay with us," manager Nigel Pearson told BBC Radio Bristol.

"It gives him a chance now to push his own career on. I think that's important.

"I think his presence has been really good since he's been in the side. Mistakes happen and sometimes it's how you observe how goalkeepers in particular are able to deal with coming back from mistakes.

"I think Max continues to be exceptionally positive and visible and I love that about what he is."