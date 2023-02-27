Last updated on .From the section Football

Wiegman has been named the Best Fifa women's coach in 2017, 2020 and 2022

England manager Sarina Wiegman has been named women's coach of the year at the 2022 Best Fifa Awards.

England's Mary Earps won the women's goalkeeper award at the Paris ceremony.

Dutchwoman Wiegman guided England to European Championship glory on home soil last year, the team's first major trophy.

Earps, who plays for Women's Super League side Manchester United, started every game as England won the tournament.

Wiegman, who won the Euros as Netherlands boss in 2017, has claimed the Best Fifa women's coach award for the third time, having also earned it in 2017 and 2020.

"From when I could walk I have loved football. It's just incredible to be right here and to celebrate women's football," she said.

"Little girls have their idols and inspirations. So many people across the world have worked so hard to get the game where it is right now.

"As for last summer, the stadiums were full. Wembley was full and there were so many families in the stadiums celebrating football. Behind me is a big team. Without great players you are nowhere.

"Last but not least, my family have seen me more on TV than at home. Thank you for supporting me."

