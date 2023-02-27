Close menu

Best Fifa awards 2022: England manager Sarina Wiegman named women's coach of the year

Last updated on .From the section Footballcomments64

England manager Sarina Wiegman
Wiegman has been named the Best Fifa women's coach in 2017, 2020 and 2022

England manager Sarina Wiegman has been named women's coach of the year at the 2022 Best Fifa Awards.

England's Mary Earps won the women's goalkeeper award at the Paris ceremony.

Dutchwoman Wiegman guided England to European Championship glory on home soil last year, the team's first major trophy.

Earps, who plays for Women's Super League side Manchester United, started every game as England won the tournament.

Wiegman, who won the Euros as Netherlands boss in 2017, has claimed the Best Fifa women's coach award for the third time, having also earned it in 2017 and 2020.

"From when I could walk I have loved football. It's just incredible to be right here and to celebrate women's football," she said.

"Little girls have their idols and inspirations. So many people across the world have worked so hard to get the game where it is right now.

"As for last summer, the stadiums were full. Wembley was full and there were so many families in the stadiums celebrating football. Behind me is a big team. Without great players you are nowhere.

"Last but not least, my family have seen me more on TV than at home. Thank you for supporting me."

More to follow.

Watch on iPlayer bannerWatch on iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

65 comments

  • Comment posted by Si, today at 21:19

    As a father of a daughter I’m a little sad to read many of the comments on here. I’ll leave it at that.

  • Comment posted by Helpusall, today at 21:18

    Some petty and jealous comments here, whose roots lay in misogyny.

  • Comment posted by jimbob, today at 21:16

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Johnson Tottle, today at 21:14

    Why? What has she actually done to win this? Managing at international level is not rocket science, even less so in the women's game.

    • Reply posted by Si, today at 21:18

      Si replied:
      Wow.

  • Comment posted by Jay-RM, today at 21:12

    Lets be honest, anyone on here could 'manage' England at womens international level and win this.

    They basically start every game with a 5 goal headstart.

    At least womens club football is a lot more competitive even if still sadly lacking standards.

    • Reply posted by Red Rose 1978, today at 21:15

      Red Rose 1978 replied:
      Drivel

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 21:10

    No one else came near. Congratulations.

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 21:10

    Canadians women coach should have won it

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 21:10

    Ellie Roebuck is a better keeper than Earps.

  • Comment posted by Simulations, today at 21:10

    Deserved, she's doing a great job

  • Comment posted by Helpusall, today at 21:09

    Earned and deserved.

  • Comment posted by Daveyboy12, today at 21:09

    What is this award show about ? Never heard of it before.... FIFA is 💩💩💩 £ wise too ?... is it corrupt to the core too ? xx

  • Comment posted by scallietears, today at 21:09

    So what, I won fifas best gold fish owner. That's not newsworthy either

  • Comment posted by me2you2me2you, today at 21:09

    Well deserved. Made England women's football a force to be reckoned with

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 21:08

    Misleading headline.
    tell us is womens football in the headline then we don't have to click on the story.

    • Reply posted by srmich, today at 21:11

      srmich replied:
      Best Fifa awards 2022: England manager Sarina Wiegman named women's coach of the year What part is misleading?

  • Comment posted by cooperman, today at 21:08

    So, the BBC won't allow Man of the Match but its quite happy to report on Women's Coach of the Year.

  • Comment posted by SBandy1, today at 21:07

    Lot of insecure "men" here it seems.

    • Reply posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 21:09

      Ook the Librarian replied:
      They might not identify as men ... more Vikings ... or Warriors ... or Lads ... or Misogynists

  • Comment posted by BBCneedslivegolf, today at 21:06

    Beyond absurd

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 21:06

    Absolute shoe in … very well deserved award … she is absolute class.
    Well done Earp as well with the goalie award .. good stuff

    • Reply posted by Trytastic, today at 21:09

      Trytastic replied:
      Shoo

  • Comment posted by BenRinnes, today at 21:04

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by tommslaford, today at 21:04

    We’re just double checking this comment.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport