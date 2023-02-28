Close menu
The FA Cup - Fifth Round
Bristol CityBristol City0Man CityManchester City3

Bristol City 0-3 Manchester City: Phil Foden scores twice as visitors progress

By Emlyn BegleyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Phil Foden scores for Man City against Bristol City in the FA Cup fifth round
Phil Foden has scored three FA Cup goals in two games this season

Phil Foden says he feels "100% fit" after "one of the worst parts of my career" as his double sent Manchester City past Championship side Bristol City into the FA Cup quarter-finals.

England attacking midfielder Foden lost his place in his side's starting line-up after some disappointing performances following the World Cup.

But he has now scored three goals in four days, having netted against Bournemouth on Saturday, and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Foden was "back for the best bit of the season".

The 22-year-old slammed in an early opener at the back post from Riyad Mahrez's ball across the six-yard box.

He netted his second from Julian Alvarez's pass, with a first-time effort deflecting past Max O'Leary.

Kevin de Bruyne added a wonderful third from 25 yards into the bottom corner late on for the visitors.

"I feel much better with my feet," said Foden. "I feel 100% fit now and comfortable. It has been one of the worst parts of my career but everyone goes through them and it is how you react.

"[The issue was] discomfort in my feet and not playing as much. I love to play football and when I don't I am a bit frustrated."

Guardiola said: "His career was always up, up, up. This season he struggled a bit and was a bit down. But now he's back for the best bit of the season."

Bristol City, who had been unbeaten in 12 games going back to 26 December, gave a good account of themselves for long spells, with a Mark Sykes penalty appeal waved away and Alex Scott forcing a save from Stefan Ortega.

But treble-chasing Manchester City could have won by more, with Kalvin Phillips hitting the crossbar after just one minute.

Foden shines as Man City get the job done

Guardiola has always taken the domestic cups seriously and that continued with a strong starting line-up at a sold-out Ashton Gate.

Top scorer Erling Haaland was left on the bench but the majority of the Premier League champions' first-team stars were involved, including De Bruyne on his return from illness.

The Belgian maestro was involved in the opener, feeding Mahrez down the right before the Algerian - who played under Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson at Leicester - found Foden who slotted home.

Foden also netted against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday, which was only his second goal since the World Cup.

The visitors could already have been ahead by then with Phillips crashing a 25-yard shot off the bar after just 60 seconds.

They had other chances to score before the break with Ruben Dias heading straight at O'Leary and De Bruyne drilling over from inside the box.

In the second half Guardiola's side eventually ran away with it, with Foden scoring his second via a Zak Vyner deflection before De Bruyne's long-range strike capped the win.

Manchester City - who have only won one FA Cup under Guardiola - are still fighting for three competitions.

They sit two points behind league leaders Arsenal, and drew 1-1 at RB Leipzig in the Champions League last 16 first leg.

Back to Championship as Robins' unbeaten run ends

This was Bristol City's first defeat in 2023, after 12 games unbeaten since losing to West Brom on Boxing Day.

But they gave their home fans reason to be proud with a battling display against their more illustrious visitors, especially at 1-0.

The video assistant referee system is only in operation at Premier League grounds, meaning there was no review when Sykes went down after being clipped by Rico Lewis.

Had there been VAR it could possibly have been deemed a penalty for the home side.

Tomas Kalas was a colossus at the back for the Robins, with several blocks and last-ditch tackles denying their opponents.

Sam Bell, who had an early shot blocked, headed wide in one of Bristol City's few second-half chances.

But Manchester City's quality shone through in the latter stages.

Vyner will be relieved he was not credited with an own goal for deflecting Foden's second past O'Leary.

Pearson's side will now turn their focus back to the Championship, where they sit 13th, nine points off the play-offs.

Player of the match

FodenPhil Foden

with an average of 7.59

Bristol City

  1. Squad number7Player nameScott
    Average rating

    6.67

  2. Squad number22Player nameKalas
    Average rating

    6.64

  3. Squad number21Player nameWells
    Average rating

    6.61

  4. Squad number20Player nameBell
    Average rating

    6.57

  5. Squad number16Player namePring
    Average rating

    6.57

  6. Squad number8Player nameWilliams
    Average rating

    6.41

  7. Squad number6Player nameJames
    Average rating

    6.41

  8. Squad number17Player nameSykes
    Average rating

    6.37

  9. Squad number19Player nameTanner
    Average rating

    6.31

  10. Squad number12Player nameO'Leary
    Average rating

    6.30

  11. Squad number14Player nameWeimann
    Average rating

    6.17

  12. Squad number26Player nameVyner
    Average rating

    6.11

  13. Squad number35Player nameTaylor-Clarke
    Average rating

    5.56

  14. Squad number3Player nameDasilva
    Average rating

    5.54

  15. Squad number36Player nameFrancois
    Average rating

    5.53

  16. Squad number10Player nameKing
    Average rating

    5.26

Manchester City

  1. Squad number47Player nameFoden
    Average rating

    7.59

  2. Squad number10Player nameGrealish
    Average rating

    7.12

  3. Squad number17Player nameDe Bruyne
    Average rating

    6.90

  4. Squad number32Player namePerrone
    Average rating

    6.64

  5. Squad number21Player nameGómez
    Average rating

    6.57

  6. Squad number80Player namePalmer
    Average rating

    6.55

  7. Squad number26Player nameMahrez
    Average rating

    6.51

  8. Squad number19Player nameÁlvarez
    Average rating

    6.41

  9. Squad number4Player namePhillips
    Average rating

    6.38

  10. Squad number6Player nameAké
    Average rating

    6.33

  11. Squad number82Player nameLewis
    Average rating

    6.31

  12. Squad number3Player nameRúben Dias
    Average rating

    6.28

  13. Squad number20Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    6.23

  14. Squad number25Player nameAkanji
    Average rating

    6.07

  15. Squad number18Player nameOrtega
    Average rating

    5.82

  16. Squad number31Player nameEderson
    Average rating

    5.48

Line-ups

Bristol City

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12O'Leary
  • 19TannerSubstituted forWeimannat 45'minutes
  • 26Vyner
  • 22Kalas
  • 16PringSubstituted forDasilvaat 77'minutes
  • 6JamesSubstituted forKingat 89'minutes
  • 8WilliamsBooked at 87minsSubstituted forTaylor-Clarkeat 89'minutes
  • 17Sykes
  • 7Scott
  • 20Bell
  • 21WellsSubstituted forFrancoisat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Wilson
  • 3Dasilva
  • 10King
  • 14Weimann
  • 23Haikin
  • 35Taylor-Clarke
  • 36Francois
  • 37Thomas
  • 42Morrison

Man City

Formation 3-2-4-1

  • 18OrtegaSubstituted forEdersonat 45'minutes
  • 6AkéSubstituted forGómezat 83'minutes
  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 25Akanji
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 82Lewis
  • 4Phillips
  • 20Bernardo SilvaBooked at 87minsSubstituted forPerroneat 88'minutes
  • 19Álvarez
  • 26MahrezSubstituted forGrealishat 71'minutes
  • 47FodenBooked at 66minsSubstituted forPalmerat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Walker
  • 8Gündogan
  • 9Haaland
  • 10Grealish
  • 16Rodri
  • 21Gómez
  • 31Ederson
  • 32Perrone
  • 80Palmer
Referee:
Andre Marriner
Attendance:
25,713

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol CityAway TeamMan City
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home5
Away16
Shots on Target
Home1
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bristol City 0, Manchester City 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bristol City 0, Manchester City 3.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City).

  4. Post update

    Omar Taylor-Clarke (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Bristol City. Andy King replaces Matty James.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Bristol City. Omar Taylor-Clarke replaces Joe Williams.

  7. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Máximo Perrone replaces Bernardo Silva.

  9. Booking

    Joe Williams (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Booking

    Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Bernardo Silva (Manchester City).

  12. Post update

    Joe Williams (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Sergio Gómez replaces Nathan Aké.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Cole Palmer replaces Phil Foden.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Bristol City. Marlee Francois replaces Nahki Wells.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Bristol City 0, Manchester City 3. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Grealish.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Manuel Akanji (Manchester City).

  19. Post update

    Nahki Wells (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Max O'Leary.

Comments

Join the conversation

205 comments

  • Comment posted by Gandalf, today at 22:01

    Great performance again from Bristol; I feel like it’s a tough game every time we play you. 3-0 feels disproportionate but sometimes it’s just having the quality to finish chances - Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden are top class forwards. Good luck with the rest of the season.

    • Reply posted by expatfrog, today at 22:29

      expatfrog replied:
      Foden played well but don't understand how he has been credited with the 2nd goal.
      I thought the shot had to be on target before the defender touches it. His shot was going well wide of the goal.

  • Comment posted by Robert, today at 21:57

    Well played Bristol city, gave them a better game than many prem teams.
    Some of Manchester city's football is unplayable.

    • Reply posted by Time Barred Skeleton, today at 22:30

      Time Barred Skeleton replied:
      Yeah they're facing 115 charges.

  • Comment posted by Elvis, today at 21:56

    Obviously I'm happy Manchester City won, but both teams played well. Good match

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Liverpool, today at 22:08

    Unlucky Bristol City you played fantastic but got beaten by a great side
    You would have beaten Liverpool if you were drawn against them

    • Reply posted by Dad, today at 22:18

      Dad replied:
      😬🤔😉

  • Comment posted by Blue Haven, today at 22:03

    Happy with the performance/ result & in the next round so happy days for the Champions also a pat on the back to Bristol City as you did your club proud with your own performance & best wishes for the rest of the season!

    • Reply posted by Lord Lion from The Kippax, today at 22:09

      Lord Lion from The Kippax replied:
      Shame about their supporters really. They let their club down, just like they did last time we played them.

  • Comment posted by Voice of Reason , today at 21:57

    Good effort BCFC. Premier League class did shine through in the end, but by no means disgraced. Still on an upward curve 👍

    • Reply posted by Get the miles in, today at 21:59

      Get the miles in replied:
      True, the German and Belgian players in the top flight are class.

  • Comment posted by Blue Mike, today at 22:06

    Nice to see a good game without VAR spoiling it

  • Comment posted by ViceCompany, today at 22:08

    Decent performance by the Robins. No many teams in the top flight play so high line against Man City and have a good chance on goal in a number of attempts. Wasn't clinical enough unfortunately but they did the fans proud and great atmosphere.

  • Comment posted by Nellyyoung, today at 21:55

    Laura Woods took all of 2 minutes to mention the cost of City’s bench. What took her so long ????

  • Comment posted by BillyMeredith, today at 21:55

    Fair play to Bristol, made the first half very entertaining and end to end. For Man City, Foden, Dias and De Bruyne getting back on form is ominous for everyone else.

  • Comment posted by Bill, today at 22:07

    Brilliant result well done Man City a great game to watch

  • Comment posted by laurence morey, today at 22:01

    Really impressed by Bristol City, the scoreline doesn't reflect the play, though Man City had the class to come through

  • Comment posted by LongTimeBlue, today at 21:55

    Good effort from Bristol, Foden is looking class again. On to the next round.....

  • Comment posted by craigneo, today at 22:05

    Onwards and upwards for man city well done champs

  • Comment posted by Get the miles in, today at 21:58

    "Our Belgians are better than your Belgians"
    Hilarious English brand football banter.

    • Reply posted by Gandalf, today at 22:02

      Gandalf replied:
      So you’ve changed your name but you’re still posting exactly the same stuff?

  • Comment posted by JohnD, today at 22:28

    I was was wondering if theres anyone out there who can tell me how United and Liverpool fans can come on the HYS site, sprout all kinds of abuse at City and the owners and get away with it, yet if I say one thing in response…it’s not allowed as it breaks the rules. Are the rules written by United and Liverpool fans?…baffling to say the least, in fact this post might not make it either.

    • Reply posted by feedthecat, today at 22:31

      feedthecat replied:
      You're absolutely correct.

  • Comment posted by Jolly, today at 22:00

    Tough game that. Being a city fan I thought the ref was very generous towards us tonight. BC got no change out of him at all. Well done Bristol gave us a real test.

    • Reply posted by Lee from Downend , today at 22:18

      Lee from Downend replied:
      Where in Hampshire do you live ?

  • Comment posted by JJ555, today at 21:55

    Good result for City

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 21:56

      Elvis replied:
      Not Bristol City

  • Comment posted by myOpinion, today at 21:56

    I like this game

  • Comment posted by scallietears, today at 22:26

    Really an ideal game for City this, Bristol were fairly well organised so it made for a decent work out for foden and co, without needing to go through gears or risk any issues.

    Decent crowd, glad the bristolians got to see a footballer like De bruyne and see the passing game.

    Well done to Bristol City for giving it best shot and some good young players to keep them in that division

