Last updated on .From the section League One

Corey Blackett-Taylor (right) scored the winner as Charlton beat Forest Green earlier this month

Forest Green Rovers and Charlton Athletic have been fined for a mass confrontation at the end of their League One game on 14 February.

The Football Association handed Rovers a £3,500 fine and a warning while the Addicks were fined £2,500.

Both clubs admitted they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion following the full-time whistle.

The sanctions were imposed by an independent regulatory commission.

Charlton striker Corey Blackett-Taylor scored the only goal of the game at the Bolt New Lawn.