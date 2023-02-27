Charlton Athletic and Forest Green Rovers fined for mass confrontation
Forest Green Rovers and Charlton Athletic have been fined for a mass confrontation at the end of their League One game on 14 February.
The Football Association handed Rovers a £3,500 fine and a warning while the Addicks were fined £2,500.
Both clubs admitted they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion following the full-time whistle.
The sanctions were imposed by an independent regulatory commission.
Charlton striker Corey Blackett-Taylor scored the only goal of the game at the Bolt New Lawn.