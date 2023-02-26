Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Colin Sexstone spent more than 20 years as a sports executive after a 25-year career in the Royal Air Force

Former Bristol City chairman and chief executive Colin Sexstone has died.

He was also chief executive at Gloucestershire County Cricket Club and had spells as a director at Plymouth Argyle and Bristol Rovers.

The 74-year-old former RAF officer spent five years at Gloucestershire from 1996 before moving to City.

He became the Robins' chairman in 2011 after Steve Lansdown's takeover and left in May 2012, joining a struggling Argyle side six months later.

He advised new Pilgrims owner James Brent as the Devon club navigated its way out of financial troubles before leaving in 2015 to take a non-executive director role at Bristol Rovers.

"I shall remember Colin not just as a chief executive who was totally dedicated to the club, but as a friend who was quick to share a story which would often be related to his past career in the RAF and the game of cricket," Lansdown told the Bristol City website.

"We used to say he was the only CEO to plan our away trips via RAF bases so he could tell us of their history! Colin was a good friend and colleague, and he will be sadly missed."