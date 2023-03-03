Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Tom Lawrence scored three goals in nine games before getting injured early in Rangers' season

Rangers midfielder Tom Lawrence, who has not featured since August, is out for the rest of the season after further surgery was required on his knee injury. (Times) external-link

And forward Kemar Roofe will also not feature for Rangers for the remainder of the campaign. (Sun) external-link

Roofe will see a specialist over his calf problem. (Record) external-link

Josip Juranovic was disappointed Celtic did not try harder to keep him before he joined Union Berlin in January. (Football Scotland) external-link

Celtic's ownership structure leaves them vulnerable to a Qatari takeover, says Fergus McCann's former advisor David Low. (Record) external-link

Leicester and Everton are monitoring Bologna and Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson, 23. (Nicolo Schira) external-link

Aberdeen will look outside the usual suspects as they seek to fill the manager's role, says CEO Alan Burrows. (Sun) external-link

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell recalls being sacked by best mate Steven Ferguson at Ross County but insists the pair are still close. (Sun) external-link