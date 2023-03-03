Scottish Gossip: Lawrence, Roofe, Rangers, Juranovic, Celtic, Aberdeen
Rangers midfielder Tom Lawrence, who has not featured since August, is out for the rest of the season after further surgery was required on his knee injury. (Times)
And forward Kemar Roofe will also not feature for Rangers for the remainder of the campaign. (Sun)
Roofe will see a specialist over his calf problem. (Record)
Josip Juranovic was disappointed Celtic did not try harder to keep him before he joined Union Berlin in January. (Football Scotland)
Celtic's ownership structure leaves them vulnerable to a Qatari takeover, says Fergus McCann's former advisor David Low. (Record)
Leicester and Everton are monitoring Bologna and Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson, 23. (Nicolo Schira)
Aberdeen will look outside the usual suspects as they seek to fill the manager's role, says CEO Alan Burrows. (Sun)
Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell recalls being sacked by best mate Steven Ferguson at Ross County but insists the pair are still close. (Sun)