Scottish Gossip: Mantilla, Rangers, Dundee United, Levein, Hearts, Gordon
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Rangers target Kevin Mantilla, 19, appears to play down talk of a move to Ibrox with the defender not keen on leaving Santa Fe in his native Colombia. (Express)
Ex-Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday expects the Ibrox club to recruit up to 10 players this summer. (Sun)
Former Rangers manager and Scotland defender Graeme Murty is reportedly a candidate for the Oxford United job. (Express)
Scottish defender Max Johnston is ready to leave Motherwell as a free agent at the end of the season, with Sheffield United and Bologna interested in signing the 19-year-old. (Nicolo Schira)
Businessmen on Tayside are exploring a bid to buy out Dundee United owner Mark Ogren. (Sun)
A Dundee-based entrepreneur is leading the consortium considering purchasing the Tannadice club. (Courier - subscription required)
United hope to have a new manager in place before Saturday's match against Aberdeen. (Record)
Former Dundee United forward Kevin Gallacher believes Craig Levein will want "sole control as a manager" if he is to return to Tannadice. (Record)
Ex-United winger Danny Swanson backs Levein for the Tangerines job. (Courier - subscription required)
Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney is open to a move to Newcastle this summer if Arsenal continue to keep the 25-year-old sidelined. (Chronicle)
Hearts and Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon reveals "there is no end date" to his recovery from long-term injury but is challenging himself to come back even better than before. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Gordon, 40,jokes he wishes Gianluigi Buffon, 45, "would quit and then it would make it a bit easier" for other keepers. (Herald - subscription required)
Manager Callum Davidson reveals Dan Phillips' ban may prompt a different system for St Johnstone against Hearts. (Courier - subscription required)
Scottish Championship club Inverness Caledonian Thistle posted a near £836,000 loss in their most recent accounts. (Sun)
Auditors say Caley Thistle's loss puts the club's future in doubt. (Record)
Josh Meekings believes it's now or never for Inverness' promotion push. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Promotion-chasing Dundee's manager Gary Bowyer laments his side's performance in Tuesday's home Championships defeat by Partick Thistle as "atrocious". (Courier - subscription required)