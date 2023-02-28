Scottish Gossip: Postecoglou, Celtic, Rangers, Levein, Dundee United, Hibs
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is not "going to jump at anything that comes my way" as he attains, "I think you'll be surprised how long I am here". (Sun)
Postecoglou "couldn't be happier" at Celtic.(Scotsman - subscription required)
Former Celtic player, Kris Commons, says Postecoglou's side are on course for another decade of success following Sunday's Viaplay Cup final win over Rangers. (Express)
Ex-Celtic defender Mark Wilson believes Rangers played into his former club's hands at Hampden by starting John Lundstram and Malik Tillman, who had been struggling for fitness. (Express)
Former Rangers attacker Brian Laudrup feels the Ibrox side should have started Nicolas Raskin at the national stadium. (Record)
Ex-Rangers captain Barry Ferguson agrees and believes Ibrox manager Michael Beale will regret not starting Raskin.(Sun)
Ferguson says Rangers "simply cannot roll over now and allow their rivals to stroll to another treble". (Record)
Interim manager Barry Robson will meet new Aberdeen CEO Alan Burrows this week and make clear he wants the job on a permanent basis. (Record)
Craig Levein could be offered a return to the Dundee United manager's job within 48 hours. (Sun)
Levein will offered free rein at Dundee United to save their season. (Record)
Defender Liam Smith admits Dundee United should be embarrassed by their performances. (Record)
The family of late Hibernian owner Ron Gordon are committed to his "vision and long-term plan" for the club. (Scotsman - subscription required)