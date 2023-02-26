Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Dundee Utd, Aberdeen, St Johnstone, Ross County
Captain Callum McGregor says Celtic showed they like to "do our talking on the pitch" in the Sunday's 2-1 Viaplay League Cup final win over Rangers. (Record)
McGregor picked up his 15th winner's medal from 15 final appearances with Celtic. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou lauds double goalscorer Kyogo Furuhashi's performance at Hampden. (Express)
Kyogo hopes "to smile at the end of the season with the rest of the team" as Celtic pursue a domestic treble. (Sun)
And the Celtic forward believes he still has "a lot of improving to do to become a better player". (Scotsman - subscription required)
Rangers manager Michael Beale defends his decision not to start second-half substitutes Todd Cantwell and Nicolas Raskin against Celtic. (Herald - subscription required)
Captain James Tavernier said he and his Rangers teammates "let a lot of people down" at Hampden. (Record)
Former Rangers player and coach Gregory Vignal has spent £45,000 in pursuit of world football's highest coaching qualification. (Express)
Defender Angus MacDonald reveals interim manager Barry Robson's no nonsense approach has got the Aberdeen players on his side. (Record)
MacDonald believes Aberdeen must target European qualification to salvage their season. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Skipper Ryan Edwards insists Scottish Premiership Dundee United do have the stomach for a fight. (Courier - subscription required)
Ross County forward Eamonn Brophy believes a recall to the Scotland squad is a long way off. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Loan forward Zak Rudden targets more goals and points with St Johnstone and indicates talk of a permanent move from Dundee can wait for now. (Courier - subscription required)