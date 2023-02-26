Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Captain Callum McGregor says Celtic showed they like to "do our talking on the pitch" in the Sunday's 2-1 Viaplay League Cup final win over Rangers. (Record) external-link

McGregor picked up his 15th winner's medal from 15 final appearances with Celtic. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou lauds double goalscorer Kyogo Furuhashi's performance at Hampden. (Express) external-link

Kyogo hopes "to smile at the end of the season with the rest of the team" as Celtic pursue a domestic treble. (Sun) external-link

And the Celtic forward believes he still has "a lot of improving to do to become a better player". (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Rangers manager Michael Beale defends his decision not to start second-half substitutes Todd Cantwell and Nicolas Raskin against Celtic. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Captain James Tavernier said he and his Rangers teammates "let a lot of people down" at Hampden. (Record) external-link

Former Rangers player and coach Gregory Vignal has spent £45,000 in pursuit of world football's highest coaching qualification. (Express) external-link

Defender Angus MacDonald reveals interim manager Barry Robson's no nonsense approach has got the Aberdeen players on his side. (Record) external-link

MacDonald believes Aberdeen must target European qualification to salvage their season. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Skipper Ryan Edwards insists Scottish Premiership Dundee United do have the stomach for a fight. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Ross County forward Eamonn Brophy believes a recall to the Scotland squad is a long way off. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Loan forward Zak Rudden targets more goals and points with St Johnstone and indicates talk of a permanent move from Dundee can wait for now. (Courier - subscription required) external-link