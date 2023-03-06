Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Ivan Toney has scored 22 consecutive penalties for Brentford

Brentford's impressive Premier League season continued as they overcame west London derby rivals Fulham at the Gtech Community Stadium to keep their hopes of European football very much alive.

Bees' striker Ivan Toney was the talisman once more, making it 22 successes out of 22 from the penalty spot for Brentford as they closed to within three points of sixth-placed Newcastle United.

Toney is playing under a cloud as he faces a ban after accepting breaking Football Association betting rules, but he was outstanding here as Brentford secured a deserved three points.

Thomas Frank's side made a lightning start and could have scored three times even before Ethan Pinnock's shot deflected off Tim Ream to put Brentford ahead after only six minutes.

Fulham are having an outstanding season of their own, and they finally gained a foothold before drawing level six minutes before the break when Israel forward Manor Solomon continued his rich vein of form, heading in the rebound after Andreas Pereira's free-kick struck the post.

Brentford regained the momentum, with both Bryan Mbeumo and Toney hitting the woodwork with free-kicks, and were awarded a 53rd-minute penalty when Issa Diop fouled Christian Norgaard.

Toney, as is his custom, beat Bernd Leno with ease.

Mathias Jensen sealed the win from close range five minutes from time following good work by Kevin Schade with Carlos Vinicius' stoppage-time goal for Fulham nothing more than a consolation.

Brentford's eyes on Europe

Brentford's supporters finished this game singing about the prospect of a place in Europe next season and why not as this remarkable story goes on?

Manager Frank has done a superb job, leading a group of players inspired by Toney, who now has 16 goals in 24 appearances across all competitions this season.

Toney's immediate future is under that cloud after breaking betting rules and there is no doubt any absence would be a huge setback, but such is the spirit, character and ability built by Frank in this side that they could yet take it in their stride.

Brentford started with so much pace and intensity they threatened to blow Fulham away, and then showed their self-belief and resilience to regather their forces after Marco Silva's side forced their way back into contention with an equaliser.

Those supporters who pack into the Gtech Community Stadium are living the dream and it shows no sign of ending yet.

Disappointing night for Fulham

Fulham still have European aspirations of their own as they have been a revelation under the guidance of Marco Silva since their return to the Premier League, but they ended well beaten by their London rivals.

Vinicius' late bundled goal gave the scoreline a flattering appearance for Fulham as it came with virtually the last kick of the game.

Silva's big players Aleksandar Mitrovic and Willian were unable to exert any influence, snuffed out by Brentford's defending, and both endured a frustrating evening.

There was hope when the prolific Solomon reacted first to Pereira's shot hitting the woodwork but Brentford soon re-asserted their authority.

Fulham remain in a superb seventh place despite this setback and must now regroup as they face Premier League leaders Arsenal at Craven Cottage on Sunday before an FA Cup quarter-final at Manchester United.

Brentford Avg Squad number 17 Player name Toney Average rating 7.80 Squad number 16 Player name Mee Average rating 7.79 Squad number 3 Player name Henry Average rating 7.70 Squad number 24 Player name Damsgaard Average rating 7.67 Squad number 5 Player name Pinnock Average rating 7.67 Squad number 8 Player name Jensen Average rating 7.59 Squad number 9 Player name Schade Average rating 7.57 Squad number 6 Player name Nørgaard Average rating 7.52 Squad number 19 Player name Mbeumo Average rating 7.36 Squad number 2 Player name Hickey Average rating 7.36 Squad number 27 Player name Janelt Average rating 7.14 Squad number 30 Player name Roerslev Average rating 7.08 Squad number 10 Player name Dasilva Average rating 7.04 Squad number 11 Player name Wissa Average rating 6.89 Squad number 1 Player name Raya Average rating 6.38 Fulham Avg Squad number 11 Player name Solomon Average rating 7.17 Squad number 30 Player name Carlos Vinícius Average rating 6.44 Squad number 17 Player name Leno Average rating 6.41 Squad number 18 Player name Andreas Pereira Average rating 6.27 Squad number 2 Player name Tete Average rating 6.12 Squad number 20 Player name Willian Average rating 6.11 Squad number 6 Player name Reed Average rating 6.02 Squad number 13 Player name Ream Average rating 5.96 Squad number 31 Player name Diop Average rating 5.82 Squad number 8 Player name Wilson Average rating 5.80 Squad number 9 Player name Mitrovic Average rating 5.80 Squad number 33 Player name Robinson Average rating 5.78 Squad number 28 Player name Lukic Average rating 5.56 Squad number 14 Player name De Cordova-Reid Average rating 5.50 Squad number 12 Player name Cédric Soares Average rating 4.91

