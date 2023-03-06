Close menu
Premier League
BrentfordBrentford3FulhamFulham2

Brentford 3-2 Fulham: Ivan Toney scores as Bees boost European hopes with win

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at The Gtech Community Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Ivan Toney scores
Ivan Toney has scored 22 consecutive penalties for Brentford

Brentford's impressive Premier League season continued as they overcame west London derby rivals Fulham at the Gtech Community Stadium to keep their hopes of European football very much alive.

Bees' striker Ivan Toney was the talisman once more, making it 22 successes out of 22 from the penalty spot for Brentford as they closed to within three points of sixth-placed Newcastle United.

Toney is playing under a cloud as he faces a ban after accepting breaking Football Association betting rules, but he was outstanding here as Brentford secured a deserved three points.

Thomas Frank's side made a lightning start and could have scored three times even before Ethan Pinnock's shot deflected off Tim Ream to put Brentford ahead after only six minutes.

Fulham are having an outstanding season of their own, and they finally gained a foothold before drawing level six minutes before the break when Israel forward Manor Solomon continued his rich vein of form, heading in the rebound after Andreas Pereira's free-kick struck the post.

Brentford regained the momentum, with both Bryan Mbeumo and Toney hitting the woodwork with free-kicks, and were awarded a 53rd-minute penalty when Issa Diop fouled Christian Norgaard.

Toney, as is his custom, beat Bernd Leno with ease.

Mathias Jensen sealed the win from close range five minutes from time following good work by Kevin Schade with Carlos Vinicius' stoppage-time goal for Fulham nothing more than a consolation.

Brentford's eyes on Europe

Brentford's supporters finished this game singing about the prospect of a place in Europe next season and why not as this remarkable story goes on?

Manager Frank has done a superb job, leading a group of players inspired by Toney, who now has 16 goals in 24 appearances across all competitions this season.

Toney's immediate future is under that cloud after breaking betting rules and there is no doubt any absence would be a huge setback, but such is the spirit, character and ability built by Frank in this side that they could yet take it in their stride.

Brentford started with so much pace and intensity they threatened to blow Fulham away, and then showed their self-belief and resilience to regather their forces after Marco Silva's side forced their way back into contention with an equaliser.

Those supporters who pack into the Gtech Community Stadium are living the dream and it shows no sign of ending yet.

Disappointing night for Fulham

Fulham still have European aspirations of their own as they have been a revelation under the guidance of Marco Silva since their return to the Premier League, but they ended well beaten by their London rivals.

Vinicius' late bundled goal gave the scoreline a flattering appearance for Fulham as it came with virtually the last kick of the game.

Silva's big players Aleksandar Mitrovic and Willian were unable to exert any influence, snuffed out by Brentford's defending, and both endured a frustrating evening.

There was hope when the prolific Solomon reacted first to Pereira's shot hitting the woodwork but Brentford soon re-asserted their authority.

Fulham remain in a superb seventh place despite this setback and must now regroup as they face Premier League leaders Arsenal at Craven Cottage on Sunday before an FA Cup quarter-final at Manchester United.

Player of the match

ToneyIvan Toney

with an average of 7.80

Brentford

  1. Squad number17Player nameToney
    Average rating

    7.80

  2. Squad number16Player nameMee
    Average rating

    7.79

  3. Squad number3Player nameHenry
    Average rating

    7.70

  4. Squad number24Player nameDamsgaard
    Average rating

    7.67

  5. Squad number5Player namePinnock
    Average rating

    7.67

  6. Squad number8Player nameJensen
    Average rating

    7.59

  7. Squad number9Player nameSchade
    Average rating

    7.57

  8. Squad number6Player nameNørgaard
    Average rating

    7.52

  9. Squad number19Player nameMbeumo
    Average rating

    7.36

  10. Squad number2Player nameHickey
    Average rating

    7.36

  11. Squad number27Player nameJanelt
    Average rating

    7.14

  12. Squad number30Player nameRoerslev
    Average rating

    7.08

  13. Squad number10Player nameDasilva
    Average rating

    7.04

  14. Squad number11Player nameWissa
    Average rating

    6.89

  15. Squad number1Player nameRaya
    Average rating

    6.38

Fulham

  1. Squad number11Player nameSolomon
    Average rating

    7.17

  2. Squad number30Player nameCarlos Vinícius
    Average rating

    6.44

  3. Squad number17Player nameLeno
    Average rating

    6.41

  4. Squad number18Player nameAndreas Pereira
    Average rating

    6.27

  5. Squad number2Player nameTete
    Average rating

    6.12

  6. Squad number20Player nameWillian
    Average rating

    6.11

  7. Squad number6Player nameReed
    Average rating

    6.02

  8. Squad number13Player nameReam
    Average rating

    5.96

  9. Squad number31Player nameDiop
    Average rating

    5.82

  10. Squad number8Player nameWilson
    Average rating

    5.80

  11. Squad number9Player nameMitrovic
    Average rating

    5.80

  12. Squad number33Player nameRobinson
    Average rating

    5.78

  13. Squad number28Player nameLukic
    Average rating

    5.56

  14. Squad number14Player nameDe Cordova-Reid
    Average rating

    5.50

  15. Squad number12Player nameCédric Soares
    Average rating

    4.91

Line-ups

Brentford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Raya
  • 2HickeySubstituted forRoerslevat 90+1'minutes
  • 5Pinnock
  • 16Mee
  • 3Henry
  • 24DamsgaardSubstituted forJaneltat 76'minutes
  • 6Nørgaard
  • 8Jensen
  • 19MbeumoSubstituted forDasilvaat 90+1'minutes
  • 17Toney
  • 11WissaSubstituted forSchadeat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Schade
  • 10Dasilva
  • 15Onyeka
  • 18Jansson
  • 20Ajer
  • 26Baptiste
  • 27Janelt
  • 30Roerslev
  • 34Cox

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 17Leno
  • 2TeteSubstituted forCédric Soaresat 83'minutes
  • 31Diop
  • 13Ream
  • 33Robinson
  • 6Reed
  • 28LukicBooked at 35minsSubstituted forDe Cordova-Reidat 75'minutes
  • 20WillianBooked at 25minsSubstituted forAlves Moraisat 83'minutes
  • 18Pereira
  • 11SolomonSubstituted forWilsonat 75'minutes
  • 9MitrovicBooked at 61mins

Substitutes

  • 1Rodák
  • 4Tosin
  • 8Wilson
  • 12Cédric Soares
  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 21James
  • 30Alves Morais
  • 38Harris
  • 40Wickens
Referee:
Anthony Taylor
Attendance:
17,025

Match Stats

Home TeamBrentfordAway TeamFulham
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home14
Away9
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brentford 3, Fulham 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brentford 3, Fulham 2.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Brentford 3, Fulham 2. Carlos Vinícius (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Andreas Pereira (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Brentford. Ivan Toney tries a through ball, but Kevin Schade is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Carlos Vinícius (Fulham).

  7. Post update

    Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Harrison Reed (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Mads Roerslev replaces Aaron Hickey.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Josh Dasilva replaces Bryan Mbeumo.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Fulham. Cédric Soares tries a through ball, but Aleksandar Mitrovic is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by David Raya.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Antonee Robinson with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Rico Henry (Brentford).

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Brentford 3, Fulham 1. Mathias Jensen (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin Schade.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Cédric Soares replaces Kenny Tete.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Carlos Vinícius replaces Willian.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mathias Jensen (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ben Mee (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bryan Mbeumo with a cross.

Comments

Join the conversation

153 comments

  • Comment posted by Roopz, today at 22:11

    Well played both teams, especially the Bees. Cracking game. Brentford, Fulham & Brighton : real football clubs, playing their way to success and snapping at the heels of of the cheque book monstrosities which just buy their way to the top. Maybe there is still hope for the English Premier League.

    • Reply posted by AJ, today at 22:30

      AJ replied:
      what are the odds on toney getting banned

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 22:10

    Good game for the neutral. Well played Brentford.

    Positions 4th to 9th looking like an exciting fight for the remaining European places. Looking forward to see how it all shakes out at season’s end.

    • Reply posted by Smashed Avocado Latte, today at 22:16

      Smashed Avocado Latte replied:
      And good to see a small club from Middlesex beat the best team in West London.

  • Comment posted by Marquette, today at 22:11

    Anthony Taylor is rapidly becoming the worst Premier League official. He was awful today. And I am not a fan of either Brentford or Fulham.

    • Reply posted by OldRedDave, today at 22:18

      OldRedDave replied:
      Well, he is used to helping another team that plays in red and black. Maybe he just got confused !!

  • Comment posted by Christopher brown, today at 22:18

    Both these sides have been a joy to watch this season,playing some delightful football.Deserve their positions in league on merit.

    • Reply posted by ward_08, today at 22:41

      ward_08 replied:
      I'd argue Fulham aren't a good team to watch at all unless you like watching cheats falling over at every chance clutching their heads when there is no contact. I hope.they get what they deserve .... Nothing.

  • Comment posted by Femalecommentaryispitiful, today at 22:09

    Great game for the neutrals. Compare and contrast Brentford, Brighton and Fulham with Everton, Leeds and West Ham.

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 22:09

    Good Brentford win, solidified their chances of Euro football next season. Fulham will be disappointed to miss out on a chance to close the gap to a top four place.

    • Reply posted by Turn Again, today at 22:17

      Turn Again replied:
      8 of Fulham's last 12 games are against teams in the bottom half of the table so not out of it yet.

  • Comment posted by chris hamer, today at 22:19

    Just watched the interview with Ivan Toney. What an infectious character he is. A really likeable bloke.

  • Comment posted by Rick O Shea, today at 22:10

    As much as I wanted Fulham to win, it's great to see both clubs flourishing in the top flight.

  • Comment posted by Bull dog, today at 22:16

    Fulham stung by the Bees 🐝

  • Comment posted by Sheuniongal, today at 22:16

    Think Toney was backing himself on that penalty,
    he was odds on......apparently....

    • Reply posted by kennycanuck, today at 22:24

      kennycanuck replied:
      Not remotely amusing.

  • Comment posted by U17526287, today at 22:14

    great game from both sides and well played Brentford. That third goal turned out to be crucial after all, but it didn't matter for Fulham. Dust yourselves off and try to win the FA Cup. As for Brentford? Keep winning to give yourselves an outside, or remote shot at Champions League(if you win your games in hand, you are only a point behind Spurs or Liverpool).

  • Comment posted by PatrickBWFC , today at 22:14

    A good match but how did Lukic manage to stay on the pitch? Another dodgy decision by Taylor and probably won't be the last.

    • Reply posted by Gerry Ware, today at 22:20

      Gerry Ware replied:
      He bottled it!!

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 22:14

    It's a shame Toney will get banned, otherwise Brentford would be heading to europe next season.

    • Reply posted by U17526287, today at 22:15

      U17526287 replied:
      They still could, actually.

  • Comment posted by David Watts, today at 22:13

    12 games unbeaten is impressive you have to take your hat 🎩 off to Brentford..

    From a Chelsea fan..

  • Comment posted by Sheuniongal, today at 22:37

    Feel a bit sorry for Fulham,
    imagine if they missed out on Europe by 3 points and a player facing 200+ allegations of breaking FA rules had scored 1 of those goals?

    Can you imagine any other job, a Nurse, Police Officer, Teacher, Driver, Pharmacist etc being suspected of 200+ offences and still being allowed to go about their jobs?

    FA look a bit stupid and toothless in comparison.

  • Comment posted by Jack Smith, today at 22:23

    It’s easy to comment on toneys ban, but Brentford will if anyone feel more hard done by, because this squad have developed to deserve to fight for Europe. they will be the ones to suffer from something really a player did a long time before joining them

    • Reply posted by digital dg, today at 22:32

      digital dg replied:
      He’s admitted breaches that happened since joining Brentford.

  • Comment posted by Rightoldslapper, today at 22:23

    Bravo Bees. Fabulous match to watch.....Working man/woman football. Let the big six go to the Super League...I'll watch this 7 days a week.

    • Reply posted by OldRedDave, today at 22:27

      OldRedDave replied:
      Some are easily pleased !

  • Comment posted by Graham, today at 22:37

    I admit Toney is a good player, but if he’s found guilty of some 300!!!!! Betting indiscretions he should be banned big time. Not a great role model

  • Comment posted by Flip, today at 22:25

    Fair play to Brentford for the run they're on BUT boy do they know how to waste time. Yes other teams do it but Brentford are definitely the worst.

  • Comment posted by BHAFC, today at 22:14

    Hey Foolham, how's that European tour going you were in about?

    • Reply posted by Swain , today at 22:26

      Swain replied:
      Postponed until the next #peakfulham. I.e. never.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 6th March 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal26203359253463
2Man City26184466254158
3Man Utd2515464135649
4Tottenham26143946361045
5Liverpool25126747281942
6Newcastle241011335171841
7Fulham2611693834439
8Brighton23115743291438
9Brentford2491144032838
10Chelsea259792425-134
11Aston Villa25104113138-734
12Crystal Palace2569102132-1127
13Wolves2676131935-1627
14Nottm Forest2568112044-2426
15Leicester2573153643-724
16West Ham2565142333-1023
17Leeds2557132940-1122
18Everton2657141938-1922
19Southampton2563162041-2121
20Bournemouth2556142451-2721
View full Premier League table

