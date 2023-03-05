Brentford v Fulham

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Thomas Frank's Brentford are unbeaten in 11 Premier League games

TEAM NEWS

Brentford should have their entire squad available for Monday's game.

Pontus Jansson and Frank Onyeka are both back in contention after recovering from respective hamstring injuries.

Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha begins a two-match suspension after receiving his 10th booking of the season in the draw against Wolves.

Layvin Kurzawa is sidelined with a knee injury, while Tom Cairney and Neeskens Kebano remain out.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Both of these sides are in the top 10 for a reason - they don't lie down, whoever they play, and they are fluid going forward.

Fulham nicked the points right at the end of a thrilling game when they met in August and I am expecting another close one this time, just with the roles reversed.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brentford have won four of their last five home league games against Fulham, including the most recent meeting in December 2019 in the Championship.

Fulham can win both league matches against Brentford in a single campaign for the third time, after 1928-29 in the third tier south and 1947-48 in the second tier.

Brentford

Brentford are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League games (W5, D6), the longest current run in the competition.

They are one of only three teams in the top five European Leagues to be undefeated in 2023, along with Borussia Dortmund and Stade de Reims.

They have lost only one of their 12 Premier League home fixtures this season, a 3-0 defeat against Arsenal on 18 September.

The Bees need just one victory to match their total of seven league wins at home last season.

However, the Londoners have won just one of their last nine London derbies in the league (D6, L2).

Brentford have never lost a Premier League game after scoring first (W17, D4), including all 10 such matches this season (W8, D2).

However, Thomas Frank's team are one of just three Premier League sides yet to win when conceding first in 2022-23 (D6, L4).

In last season's Premier League, Brentford recorded seven of their 13 wins from March onwards.

Fulham

Fulham have won five Premier League away games this season, their joint-most in a single top-flight campaign (also 2003-04).

Their tally of 39 points is the highest by a promoted team after 25 matches of a Premier League season since 2005-06, when Wigan Athletic had earned 39 and went onto finish 10th.

They have lost only one of their 17 Premier League fixtures this season against teams currently below them in the table, a 3-1 defeat at West Ham United on 9 October.

The Cottagers can equal the club record of six wins on the road in a single top-flight campaign.

They can triumph in four top-flight London derbies in the same season for the first time.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored four goals in Premier League London derbies this season. Only Dimitar Berbatov, with six in 2012-13, has netted more in a single Premier League campaign for Fulham.

Manor Solomon has scored in his last three Premier League games as a substitute. Only Jamie Vardy, between November 2018 to October 2020, has ever scored in four consecutive substitute appearances in the Premier League, while no player has ever done so in an uninterrupted run of four games as a substitute.

