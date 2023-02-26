Match ends, Marseille 0, Paris Saint Germain 3.
Lionel Messi scored his 700th club goal to help Paris St-Germain extend their lead at the top of Ligue 1 with a convincing win over title-rivals Marseille.
The Argentina captain became the second player - after Cristiano Ronaldo - to reach the landmark total in Europe's top-five leagues.
Kylian Mbappe scored twice to become PSG's joint-record scorer alongside Edinson Cavani on 200 goals.
The win leaves PSG eight points clear.
Mbappe opened the scoring in clinical fashion in the 25th minute from a Messi assist.
The France striker then returned the favour for Messi to tap home at the Velodrome just four minutes later.
He then linked up with the Argentine to volley his second of the match 10 minutes into the second half.
That took the 24-year-old to a double century of goals for PSG - level with former team-mate Cavani - in fewer than 250 appearances since signing from Monaco in 2017.
World Cup winner Messi has now scored 28 times for PSG since signing from Barcelona in December 2022.
Considered one of the greatest players of all time, he scored a record 672 goals in 778 games for Barca, the club he joined as a 13-year-old.
He has won the Ballon d'Or a record seven times and lifted 35 trophies with the Catalan club, before adding two more in his time with PSG.
Messi, 35, is expected to win the Fifa Best award on Monday.
Ronaldo surpassed the 700 mark earlier this season, while still at Manchester United, before leaving for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia with 701 European club goals.
Messi is also Argentina's record goalscorer and, on 98 goals, is closing in on becoming just the third player to score 100 times for his country.
Line-ups
Marseille
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 16López
- 3BaillySubstituted forClaussat 66'minutes
- 5Balerdi
- 23Kolasinac
- 30Tavares
- 21Rongier
- 27Veretout
- 18MalinovskyiSubstituted forOunahiat 81'minutes
- 17ÜnderSubstituted forPayetat 81'minutes
- 6Guendouzi
- 70SánchezSubstituted forCarvalho Oliveiraat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Clauss
- 8Ounahi
- 9Carvalho Oliveira
- 10Payet
- 29Kaboré
- 36Blanco
- 47Elmaz
PSG
Formation 3-5-2
- 99G Donnarumma
- 5Marquinhos
- 4Ramos
- 3KimpembeSubstituted forDaniloat 16'minutes
- 26MukieleSubstituted forZaïre-Emeryat 61'minutes
- 17Vitinha
- 6Verratti
- 8Ruiz
- 25Nuno MendesSubstituted forBernatat 76'minutes
- 30Messi
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 14Bernat
- 15Danilo
- 16Rico
- 28Soler
- 29Pembélé
- 31Bitshiabu
- 33Zaïre-Emery
- 44Ekitike
- 90Letellier
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away7
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Marseille 0, Paris Saint Germain 3.
Post update
Attempt saved. Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Veretout (Marseille).
Post update
Vitinha (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Azzedine Ounahi (Marseille).
Post update
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mattéo Guendouzi (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jonathan Clauss (Marseille) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Vitinha (Marseille) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nuno Tavares with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Sead Kolasinac (Marseille).
Post update
Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nuno Tavares (Marseille).
Post update
Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Leonardo Balerdi (Marseille).
Post update
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Sead Kolasinac.
Substitution
Substitution, Marseille. Dimitri Payet replaces Cengiz Ünder.
Substitution
Substitution, Marseille. Azzedine Ounahi replaces Ruslan Malinovskyi.
Substitution
Substitution, Marseille. Vitinha replaces Alexis Sánchez.
