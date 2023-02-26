Match ends, FC Bayern München 3, 1. FC Union Berlin 0.
Sadio Mane returned from the leg injury that kept him out of the World Cup to help Bayern Munich reclaim top spot in the Bundesliga by beating Union Berlin.
The Senegal striker replaced Kingsley Coman after the France winger had set up Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's headed opener and fired in Bayern's second.
Bayern top-scorer Jamal Musiala, who turned 20 on Sunday, swept in Thomas Muller's pass to complete the scoring.
Bayern are above Borussia Dortmund on goal difference while Union stay third.
Union began the match level on points with Bayern and unbeaten in any competition since 13 November but did not have a shot on target as the hosts recovered from their 3-2 defeat at Borussia Monchengladbach.
In his first appearance since sustaining the injury on 8 November,Mane almost contributed to a more emphatic scoreline shortly after coming on.
The summer signing from Liverpool dribbled into the Union penalty area and set up Muller, whose effort was saved by visiting goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow.
Alphonso Davies was also twice denied by Ronnow as Bayern extended their unbeaten run at the Allianz Arena to 18 matches.
Dortmund briefly returned to the Bundesliga summit by winning 1-0 at Hoffenheim on Saturday in a seventh successive league win for Chelsea's Champions League opponents.
RB Leipzig are four points behind Bayern following their 2-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt. They overtook Freiburg, who drew 1-1 at home to Bayer Leverkusen, by a point.
The leaders next play when they visit relegation-threatened Stuttgart on Saturday, four days before they defend a 1-0 lead at home to Paris St-Germain in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Sommer
- 44StanisicSubstituted forCanceloat 78'minutes
- 5PavardBooked at 83mins
- 4de Ligt
- 19Davies
- 6KimmichSubstituted forSanéat 78'minutes
- 8Goretzka
- 11ComanSubstituted forManéat 65'minutes
- 25MüllerSubstituted forTelat 87'minutes
- 42Musiala
- 13Choupo-MotingSubstituted forGnabryat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Gnabry
- 10Sané
- 17Mané
- 20Sarr
- 22Cancelo
- 23Blind
- 26Ulreich
- 38Gravenberch
- 39Tel
Union Berlin
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Rønnow
- 5Doekhi
- 31Knoche
- 4Monteiro Pinto Leite
- 28Trimmel
- 20Laïdouni
- 8KhediraSubstituted forHabererat 78'minutes
- 2ThorsbyBooked at 33minsSubstituted forSeguinat 63'minutes
- 26RoussillonSubstituted forGießelmannat 66'minutes
- 27BeckerSubstituted forLewelingat 63'minutes
- 45SiebatcheuSubstituted forBehrensat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Jaeckel
- 11Michel
- 14Seguin
- 17Behrens
- 18Juranovic
- 19Haberer
- 23Gießelmann
- 37Grill
- 40Leweling
- Referee:
- Marco Fritz
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away0
- Corners
- Home10
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 3, 1. FC Union Berlin 0.
Post update
Foul by Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Aïssa Laïdouni (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Matthijs de Ligt (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Danilho Doekhi (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Mathys Tel replaces Thomas Müller.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Frederik Rønnow.
Post update
Attempt saved. Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sadio Mané.
Post update
Matthijs de Ligt (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Diogo Leite (1. FC Union Berlin).
Booking
Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Serge Gnabry.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Danilho Doekhi (1. FC Union Berlin).
Post update
Foul by Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Niko Gießelmann (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Paul Seguin (1. FC Union Berlin) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin Behrens.
Post update
Offside, FC Bayern München. Alphonso Davies tries a through ball, but Sadio Mané is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Janik Haberer replaces Rani Khedira.
