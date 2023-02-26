SWPL: Glasgow City back top despite Celtic derby victory
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Glasgow City returned to their perch atop the SWPL after a 7-0 demolition of Aberdeen at the Balmoral Stadium.
They had to wrestle top spot off Celtic though, who recorded a 3-0 thumping of Rangers on Friday night in a clinical performance at the Excelsior.
Elsewhere there was a dramatic Lanarkshire derby win for Motherwell, while Spartans also picked up a victory over Dundee United.
The Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle Park ended in a draw.
On Friday night, Fran Alonso's Celtic leapt to the top of the table on goal difference when a Caitlin Hayes double and one from Amy Gallacher saw last year's league champions succumb to defeat.
But Glasgow City kept up their free-scoring form with doubles from Jenna Clark, Kinga Kozak and Lauren Davidson - and one from Priscilla Chinchilla - downing Aberdeen. Another positive for Leanne Ross' side was the return of captain Jo Love from injury.
The battle for fourth place ended in a draw between Hearts and Hibs - but the visitors very nearly took all three points. Michaela McAlonie put the Hibees in front when she reacted quickest to a deflection in the box, only for Hearts skipper Georgia Hunter to score an injury-time equaliser.
The Lanarkshire derby went to the wire too. After Josi Giard put Hamilton Accies in front during the first half, Kaela McDonald-Nguah got Motherwell back level with an effort from distance. Accies looked like holding on for a vital point, but Carla Boyce's 89th minute penalty gave the hosts all three points.
Finally, Spartans recorded a narrow victory over Dundee United at Ainslie Park where Kat Smart scored the only goal of the game.