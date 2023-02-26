Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Homophobic chants have been heard during several matches involving Chelsea this season

A fan was arrested for allegedly using homophobic language during Tottenham's 2-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday.

Tottenham confirmed the arrest after reports of homophobic chants coming from an area of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium seating home fans were made following the game.

"We can confirm an individual was arrested for use of homophobic language," the club said.

"There is no place for discrimination at Tottenham Hotspur," it added.

The Metropolitan Police said six arrests were made during the match, including one for assault/homophobic abuse towards a steward and another for homophobic abuse towards a steward.

"There is no place for homophobia or hate crime in football or anywhere, and we will robustly tackle such offenses, holding offenders to account and bringing prosecutions where appropriate," it said.

Last month the Football Association wrote to clubs to say it could charge them if their fans use a homophobic chant that has been aimed at Chelsea players and supporters.

The FA said it can "pursue formal disciplinary action against any club whose supporters engage in discriminatory behaviour", which included the chant.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) last year classed the chant as a homophobic slur and said fans singing it during matches were committing a hate crime.