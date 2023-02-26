Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Manchester United have won the League Cup for a sixth time, behind only Liverpool (9) and Manchester City (8) in the competition's history

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes says "we want more and need more" trophies after the Carabao Cup final win over Newcastle United.

First-half goals by Brazil midfielder Casemiro and an own goal from Dutch defender Sven Botman secured the Red Devils a first trophy in six years.

"We have been searching for this moment," Fernandes told Sky Sports after the 2-0 win at Wembley.

"I am satisfied now because I get my trophy but I want more."

Portugal international Fernandes added: "It's the first trophy of the season but we want more and need more. This is not enough for this club."

Sunday's victory was the first time the club had lifted a trophy since the 2016-17 season, when they won both the EFL Cup and Europa League under Jose Mourinho.

Manchester United are still chasing more domestic and European honours this season.

Erik ten Hag's side defeated Barcelona to reach the last 16 of the Europa League while they face West Ham United at Old Trafford in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday (19:45 GMT)

The Red Devils are third in the Premier League table, eight points behind leaders Arsenal with 14 games to play.

