Man Utd win Carabao Cup: Bruno Fernandes says winning League Cup is not enough for Red Devils
Last updated on .From the section League Cup
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes says "we want more and need more" trophies after the Carabao Cup final win over Newcastle United.
First-half goals by Brazil midfielder Casemiro and an own goal from Dutch defender Sven Botman secured the Red Devils a first trophy in six years.
"We have been searching for this moment," Fernandes told Sky Sports after the 2-0 win at Wembley.
"I am satisfied now because I get my trophy but I want more."
Portugal international Fernandes added: "It's the first trophy of the season but we want more and need more. This is not enough for this club."
Sunday's victory was the first time the club had lifted a trophy since the 2016-17 season, when they won both the EFL Cup and Europa League under Jose Mourinho.
Manchester United are still chasing more domestic and European honours this season.
Erik ten Hag's side defeated Barcelona to reach the last 16 of the Europa League while they face West Ham United at Old Trafford in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday (19:45 GMT)
The Red Devils are third in the Premier League table, eight points behind leaders Arsenal with 14 games to play.
More to follow.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment
Our time will come. We've come along way in 12 months already
We have missed that for so long.
Looking at players hungry to work hard for each other is a breath of fresh air.
Man Utd turn on the juice while Newcastle were a bit flakey
Newcastle was up against it today. Perhaps the Newcastle of a couple of months ago might have put up a better fight, then again, the way Man Utd are playing right now it may not have made much difference.
Hard luck to Newcastle, they gave it a good go and had incredible support from the Toon fans, their time will come soon.
Still. Alot can happen in football ⚽️
Look at Liverpool.