Ross Embleton joined the Colchester United staff last summer

Ross Embleton is ready to "hold the fort" for as long as necessary following defeat in his first game as interim Colchester United manager.

Head of recruitment Embleton was put in charge after former head coach Matt Bloomfield was appointed by Wycombe.

And the U's remain 19th, nine points clear of the relegation places, despite their 1-0 home loss to Northampton.

"It's been a shock scenario that everybody's found themselves in," Embleton told BBC Essex Sport.

"It's my responsibility to hold the fort to help us through the next few days until a new man is in.

"Everybody agrees that the sooner that new person can be in, the better for everybody in preparation for [next Saturday's game at] Bradford.

"I know there has been tireless work done by Robbie [Cowling, Colchester chairman] and the board to try to make sure the process is heading in the direction we all want it to go in."

The 41-year-old former Leyton Orient boss believed his side did not deserve to beat Northampton, but did not deserve to lose either.

He made four second-half changes to try to turn the game around.

"You've got to take risks when you're a goal down, it's pointless us trying to continue down the same line that wasn't getting us the answers," he added.

"I thought we were very close to getting them but unfortunately we didn't."