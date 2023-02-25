Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Kevin McDonald (centre) marked the birth of his daughter when he celebrated his first Exeter City goal

Exeter City boss Gary Caldwell praised the commitment of Kevin McDonald after his first goal for the club.

The experienced 34-year-old midfielder scored the second in City's 2-0 win over Cambridge United eight days after the birth of his daughter.

McDonald moved to City in January after leaving Dundee United, having played in the top flight with Fulham.

"He's been in Scotland until Wednesday night, he came down and trained on Thursday and Friday," Caldwell said.

"But it shows his professionalism and shows his quality and he's been fantastic since he's come to the club," he told BBC Radio Devon.

"He scored a great goal he could have scored another with a volley, so I'm delighted with his performance."

Caldwell says McDonald, who won five Scotland caps earlier in his career, has been a great influence on team-mates since moving to Exeter last month.

"He's someone who knows his own body, knows how to look after himself, and he's a great example to the other players, not just the midfielders but all the players at this club at the moment," he added.

"He's someone who has played at the highest level in the Premier League and he knows what it takes, so people can learn from him and his application and how he goes about his business."