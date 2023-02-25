Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Plymouth Argyle suffered just their second League One loss since 2 December at Peterborough

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher says he will not "overreact" to his side's 5-2 League One loss at Peterborough United.

Argyle were 2-0 down inside 20 minutes and made two first-half changes.

Having pulled the score back to 3-2, Posh scored twice in the final 25 minutes as they conceded five goals for the third time this season.

"It's a reality check," Schumacher said after the game, with his side still second in the League One table.

"If we don't do the basics properly and we don't start games in then right manner, we don't try and get on second balls and we don't pass the ball well enough and we don't defend one v one well enough, then you get punished."

The defeat came just a few days after Argyle had progressed to the final of the Papa John's Trophy via a dramatic penalty shootout win over Cheltenham Town at Home Park.

February has been a busy month for the Pilgrims - a fact which Schumacher acknowledged.

"We knew going into this period that five games in 14 days was going to be really hard," he added.

"But if you look at the positives from it, we've taken seven points, we're in the final of a cup competition.

"It we'd have taken a point [at Peterborough] that would have been two points per game, that's what we need to get automatic promotion, so we're only one point off the target.

"We're still five points ahead of Ipswich, six points clear of Bolton with a game in hand, so it's not the end of the world.

"That's why I won't overreact - the lads have given everything they've got for the last two weeks."