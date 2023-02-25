Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Captain Cori Williams in the red kit worn by Cardiff City Ladies this season following a summer switch from their old blue colours

Cardiff City Ladies aim to book a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals when they face Championship side Lewes in the fifth round on Sunday (14:00 GMT).

Cardiff are the only amateur team - and the sole club who play outside the top two divisions - left in the cup.

After a 4-1 victory at Burnley in the last round, the Welsh side are looking to cause another shock.

"We have got to perform as well as we know we can," said Cardiff captain Cori Williams.

"They've got everything to lose whereas for us, we've just got to go and give it our best. I think the pressure will be on them."

Cardiff are not to be confused with Cardiff City Women, the Adran Premier side who are affiliated with the men's Championship club.

Cardiff City Ladies play in the fourth tier of the English system following relegation last season.

Since then they have gone through much change, with a rebranding and the appointment of a new manager in Jamie Phillip.

"It's almost been a brand new club this year from top to bottom," he said.

"We haven't been lucky going through the rounds of the cup or been lucky to beat Burnley, we have put the hard work and effort in.

"We are trying to go there and prove that we are as good as them and we can compete at that level."

Cardiff's amateur status means they rely heavily on volunteers and sponsors, although prize money secured during this FA Cup run is making a difference.

"We've got no financial backing so getting little things like coats and new bags is massive," Williams added.

"A run like this in the FA Cup to set us up ready for next season is so important."

Cardiff's best run in the competition came in 2014-15, when the Dragons beat Everton at home before being knocked out in the quarter-finals by Arsenal.

A win over Lewes could set up another meeting with a Women's Super League team, with Williams in no doubt over who she would like to face should Cardiff progress.

"Manchester United at home," she said. "When you get this far you want to challenge yourselves against the best and they are up there at the minute. Bring them to Wales and see where it takes us."