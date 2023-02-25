Colombian centre-back Kevin Mantilla, the 19-year-old who has been linked with Rangers, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Porto, says he is concentrating on current club Santa Fe and only knows the countries - not the clubs - from which interest in his services has been expressed. (Scottish Sunday Express) external-link

Manager Michael Beale has defended Rangers' recruitment strategy of recent years and insisted it has helped to narrow the gap on Celtic. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Heart of Midlothian sporting director Joe Savage insists manager Robbie Neilson will always have the final say on signings. (The Times via Football Scotland) external-link

Fleetwood Town manager Scott Brown says he made the right decision to leave Aberdeen soon after the arrival of Jim Goodwin as team boss as he had only signed on at Pittodrie to help predecessor Stephen Glass and had failed in his bid to succeed the Irishman as St Mirren boss. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Michael Beale admits he was not ready to take over as Rangers manager when Steven Gerrard, to whom he was assistant, left for Aston Villa in November 2021 and he needed the experience he enjoyed in a short spell in charge of Queens Park Rangers. (Sunday Times, print edition)

Rangers manager Michael Beale says he took a banner from the Union Bears fans group about "upholding standards" personally after he allowed Partick Thistle to score following a disputed goal from his own team in the Scottish Cup and has called for a united front among the club's supporters. (The Herald On Sunday) external-link

Former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder, who has been linked with Aberdeen's vacancy, was in attendance as Lowland League leaders Spartans defeated East Stirlingshire 3-1 win on Saturday. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli says a new European Superleague would benefit clubs like Celtic as the current Champions League does not address the financial dominance of England's Premier League clubs. (De Telegraaf) external-link

Prominent Celtic fan group The Green Brigade have announced their plans for a huge display at Sunday's Viaplay Cup final against Rangers at Hampden Park. (Football Scotland) external-link

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi has confirmed he is fully fit to take on Rangers at Hampden Park in Sunday's League Cup final. (The Herald On Sunday) external-link

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack, who has undergone open heart surgery in United States was told that his side had beaten Livingston on Saturday while in his hospital bed and was wearing a Dons scarf when he heard the news. (Scottish Sun On Sunday) external-link