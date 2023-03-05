Match ends, Nottingham Forest 2, Everton 2.
Brennan Johnson scored twice for Nottingham Forest to salvage a point against an Everton side whose display was "a great building block" in their Premier League survival bid, according to Sean Dyche.
The visitors had led twice but missed the chance to move out of the Premier League relegation zone.
Everton, who have won two of six games since Dyche was appointed manager in January, remain in the bottom three on goal difference behind Leeds United.
"I am pleased," Dyche told BBC Radio 5 Live. "We are doing the right things and there's been real commitment to the cause since I joined.
"It's just the details now. We've got to stamp out the mistakes but we defended well and countered today.
"There was a lot of plusses about the performance. We know that we have to win games but you have to restart and this showed a really step forward.
"This was a really good away performance. It's a great building block to carry on the journey with."
In an electrifying contest, Demarai Gray put Everton ahead from the penalty spot following Jonjo Shelvey's trip on Dwight McNeil.
But Forest were soon level. Toffees keeper Jordan Pickford parried out Morgan Gibbs-White's shot and Johnson coolly slotted in at the near post.
Abdoulaye Doucoure restored Everton's lead by nodding in from close range before half-time, but Johnson's delightful curler into the top corner with 13 minutes remaining earned a point for the hosts.
Everton's away blues continue
Having seen fellow strugglers Bournemouth, West Ham and Leeds all lose on Saturday, Everton had an opportunity to move up to 16th in the table, but they left a rowdy City Ground frustrated.
And after losing their past three away games without scoring, the Toffees did show some progress.
Gray notched his fourth league goal of the season to become his club's top scorer this campaign, while Doucoure's header ensured they avoided going a club-record 14 consecutive games without scoring more than one goal.
And McNeil came close to adding a third before the interval but his long-range drive was brilliantly tipped over the crossbar by Keylor Navas.
But their inability to win away from Goodison Park is costing them dear. Johnson's late equaliser means Everton still have just one league victory on their travels this season, at Southampton on 1 October.
Home comforts key for Forest survival
Forest have a similarly poor away record, but a record of just three home defeats is helping keep them out of the relegation zone.
And they had top scorer Johnson to thank for extending their unbeaten league run at the City Ground to nine matches.
His first goal was an opportunistic effort, as he reacted quickest to slot in at the near post after Pickford was unable to push Gibbs-White's drive away from the danger area.
His second was sublime. The ball fell to him in the box and he took a touch before caressing a delightful shot into the top corner
The draw means they have collected 20 of their 26 points in front of their own boisterous fans and that form at home could prove crucial in the run-in.
Forest boss Steve Cooper was unhappy with the performance of referee David Brooks, who he felt should have awarded a foul on Gibbs-White in the build-up to Everton's second goal.
Cooper said: "I am disappointed with the referee but we'll reflect on it. I thought he got lots of decisions wrong.
"He will know that and he will probably have to explain his performance as well. It's a pity things like that ended up having an impact on the game.
"You want to win or lose with what the opponent does - not the officials. The lads are a bit disappointed they didn't win but they gave everything and showed courage."
Player of the match
JohnsonBrennan Johnson
Nottingham Forest
Avg
- Squad number20Player nameJohnsonAverage rating
8.04
- Squad number10Player nameGibbs-WhiteAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number22Player nameYatesAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number38Player nameFelipeAverage rating
6.30
- Squad number12Player nameNavasAverage rating
6.28
- Squad number4Player nameWorrallAverage rating
6.08
- Squad number24Player nameAurierAverage rating
6.05
- Squad number32Player nameRenan LodiAverage rating
6.02
- Squad number34Player nameA AyewAverage rating
5.83
- Squad number6Player nameShelveyAverage rating
5.82
- Squad number8Player nameColbackAverage rating
5.78
- Squad number23Player nameFreulerAverage rating
5.70
- Squad number25Player nameDennisAverage rating
5.70
- Squad number39Player nameWoodAverage rating
5.65
Everton
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameGrayAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number16Player nameDoucouréAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number17Player nameIwobiAverage rating
5.68
- Squad number23Player nameColemanAverage rating
5.66
- Squad number7Player nameMcNeilAverage rating
5.64
- Squad number27Player nameGueyeAverage rating
5.58
- Squad number2Player nameTarkowskiAverage rating
5.52
- Squad number8Player nameOnanaAverage rating
5.35
- Squad number22Player nameGodfreyAverage rating
5.30
- Squad number5Player nameKeaneAverage rating
5.30
- Squad number1Player namePickfordAverage rating
5.26
- Squad number20Player nameMaupayAverage rating
4.13
- Squad number26Player nameDaviesAverage rating
3.83
Line-ups
Nottm Forest
Formation 4-3-2-1
- 12Navas
- 24Aurier
- 4Worrall
- 38FelipeBooked at 79mins
- 32LodiBooked at 55mins
- 6Shelvey
- 23FreulerSubstituted forDennisat 70'minutes
- 8ColbackSubstituted forYatesat 70'minutes
- 20Johnson
- 10Gibbs-WhiteBooked at 51mins
- 39WoodSubstituted forA Ayewat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Mangala
- 7N Williams
- 11Lingard
- 13Hennessey
- 15Toffolo
- 16Surridge
- 22Yates
- 25Dennis
- 34A Ayew
Everton
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Pickford
- 23Coleman
- 5Keane
- 2TarkowskiBooked at 57mins
- 22GodfreyBooked at 42mins
- 17IwobiSubstituted forDaviesat 89'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 16Doucouré
- 27Gueye
- 8Onana
- 7McNeilBooked at 52mins
- 11GrayBooked at 56minsSubstituted forMaupayat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Holgate
- 13Mina
- 15Begovic
- 20Maupay
- 26Davies
- 29Vinagre
- 30Coady
- 37Garner
- 50Simms
- Referee:
- John Brooks
- Attendance:
- 29,353
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away17
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 2, Everton 2.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Serge Aurier (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Tom Davies (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tom Davies (Everton).
Post update
Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Amadou Onana (Everton).
Post update
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Joe Worrall.
Post update
Felipe (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tom Davies (Everton).
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Tom Davies replaces Alex Iwobi.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Neal Maupay replaces Demarai Gray.
Post update
Renan Lodi (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Everton).
Post update
Attempt missed. Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White.
Post update
André Ayew (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton).
Post update
Attempt saved. André Ayew (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White.
Post update
Foul by Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest).
