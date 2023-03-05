Last updated on .From the section Premier League

By Shamoon Hafez BBC Sport at the City Ground

Brennan Johnson has scored nine goals for Forest this season

Brennan Johnson scored twice for Nottingham Forest to salvage a point against an Everton side whose display was "a great building block" in their Premier League survival bid, according to Sean Dyche.

The visitors had led twice but missed the chance to move out of the Premier League relegation zone.

Everton, who have won two of six games since Dyche was appointed manager in January, remain in the bottom three on goal difference behind Leeds United.

"I am pleased," Dyche told BBC Radio 5 Live. "We are doing the right things and there's been real commitment to the cause since I joined.

"It's just the details now. We've got to stamp out the mistakes but we defended well and countered today.

"There was a lot of plusses about the performance. We know that we have to win games but you have to restart and this showed a really step forward.

"This was a really good away performance. It's a great building block to carry on the journey with."

In an electrifying contest, Demarai Gray put Everton ahead from the penalty spot following Jonjo Shelvey's trip on Dwight McNeil.

But Forest were soon level. Toffees keeper Jordan Pickford parried out Morgan Gibbs-White's shot and Johnson coolly slotted in at the near post.

Abdoulaye Doucoure restored Everton's lead by nodding in from close range before half-time, but Johnson's delightful curler into the top corner with 13 minutes remaining earned a point for the hosts.

Everton's away blues continue

Having seen fellow strugglers Bournemouth, West Ham and Leeds all lose on Saturday, Everton had an opportunity to move up to 16th in the table, but they left a rowdy City Ground frustrated.

And after losing their past three away games without scoring, the Toffees did show some progress.

Gray notched his fourth league goal of the season to become his club's top scorer this campaign, while Doucoure's header ensured they avoided going a club-record 14 consecutive games without scoring more than one goal.

And McNeil came close to adding a third before the interval but his long-range drive was brilliantly tipped over the crossbar by Keylor Navas.

But their inability to win away from Goodison Park is costing them dear. Johnson's late equaliser means Everton still have just one league victory on their travels this season, at Southampton on 1 October.

Home comforts key for Forest survival

Forest have a similarly poor away record, but a record of just three home defeats is helping keep them out of the relegation zone.

And they had top scorer Johnson to thank for extending their unbeaten league run at the City Ground to nine matches.

His first goal was an opportunistic effort, as he reacted quickest to slot in at the near post after Pickford was unable to push Gibbs-White's drive away from the danger area.

His second was sublime. The ball fell to him in the box and he took a touch before caressing a delightful shot into the top corner

The draw means they have collected 20 of their 26 points in front of their own boisterous fans and that form at home could prove crucial in the run-in.

Forest boss Steve Cooper was unhappy with the performance of referee David Brooks, who he felt should have awarded a foul on Gibbs-White in the build-up to Everton's second goal.

Cooper said: "I am disappointed with the referee but we'll reflect on it. I thought he got lots of decisions wrong.

"He will know that and he will probably have to explain his performance as well. It's a pity things like that ended up having an impact on the game.

"You want to win or lose with what the opponent does - not the officials. The lads are a bit disappointed they didn't win but they gave everything and showed courage."

Player of the match Johnson Brennan Johnson with an average of 8.04 Nottm Forest Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest

Everton Everton Everton Nottingham Forest Avg Squad number 20 Player name Johnson Average rating 8.04 Squad number 10 Player name Gibbs-White Average rating 6.75 Squad number 22 Player name Yates Average rating 6.71 Squad number 38 Player name Felipe Average rating 6.30 Squad number 12 Player name Navas Average rating 6.28 Squad number 4 Player name Worrall Average rating 6.08 Squad number 24 Player name Aurier Average rating 6.05 Squad number 32 Player name Renan Lodi Average rating 6.02 Squad number 34 Player name A Ayew Average rating 5.83 Squad number 6 Player name Shelvey Average rating 5.82 Squad number 8 Player name Colback Average rating 5.78 Squad number 23 Player name Freuler Average rating 5.70 Squad number 25 Player name Dennis Average rating 5.70 Squad number 39 Player name Wood Average rating 5.65 Everton Avg Squad number 11 Player name Gray Average rating 6.38 Squad number 16 Player name Doucouré Average rating 5.71 Squad number 17 Player name Iwobi Average rating 5.68 Squad number 23 Player name Coleman Average rating 5.66 Squad number 7 Player name McNeil Average rating 5.64 Squad number 27 Player name Gueye Average rating 5.58 Squad number 2 Player name Tarkowski Average rating 5.52 Squad number 8 Player name Onana Average rating 5.35 Squad number 22 Player name Godfrey Average rating 5.30 Squad number 5 Player name Keane Average rating 5.30 Squad number 1 Player name Pickford Average rating 5.26 Squad number 20 Player name Maupay Average rating 4.13 Squad number 26 Player name Davies Average rating 3.83

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Nottm Forest Formation 4-3-2-1 12 Navas 24 Aurier 4 Worrall 38 Felipe 32 Lodi 6 Shelvey 23 Freuler 8 Colback 20 Johnson 10 Gibbs-White 39 Wood 12 Navas

24 Aurier

4 Worrall

38 Felipe Booked at 79mins

32 Lodi Booked at 55mins

6 Shelvey

23 Freuler Substituted for Dennis at 70' minutes

8 Colback Substituted for Yates at 70' minutes

20 Johnson

10 Gibbs-White Booked at 51mins

39 Wood Substituted for A Ayew at 71' minutes Substitutes 5 Mangala

7 N Williams

11 Lingard

13 Hennessey

15 Toffolo

16 Surridge

22 Yates

25 Dennis

34 A Ayew Everton Formation 4-5-1 1 Pickford 23 Coleman 5 Keane 2 Tarkowski 22 Godfrey 17 Iwobi 16 Doucouré 27 Gueye 8 Onana 7 McNeil 11 Gray 1 Pickford

23 Coleman

5 Keane

2 Tarkowski Booked at 57mins

22 Godfrey Booked at 42mins

17 Iwobi Substituted for Davies at 89' minutes Booked at 90mins

16 Doucouré

27 Gueye

8 Onana

7 McNeil Booked at 52mins

11 Gray Booked at 56mins Substituted for Maupay at 89' minutes Substitutes 4 Holgate

13 Mina

15 Begovic

20 Maupay

26 Davies

29 Vinagre

30 Coady

37 Garner

50 Simms Referee: John Brooks Attendance: 29,353 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Nottingham Forest 2, Everton 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 2, Everton 2. Post update Attempt blocked. Serge Aurier (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Booking Tom Davies (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Tom Davies (Everton). Post update Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Amadou Onana (Everton). Post update Corner, Everton. Conceded by Joe Worrall. Post update Felipe (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Tom Davies (Everton). Substitution Substitution, Everton. Tom Davies replaces Alex Iwobi. Substitution Substitution, Everton. Neal Maupay replaces Demarai Gray. Post update Renan Lodi (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Everton). Post update Attempt missed. Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White. Post update André Ayew (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton). Post update Attempt saved. André Ayew (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White. Post update Foul by Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest). Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward