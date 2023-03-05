Close menu
Premier League
LiverpoolLiverpool7Man UtdManchester United0

Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United: Reds thrash old rivals in Anfield rout

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Anfield

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah broke Robbie Fowler's record of 128 Premier League goals for Liverpool

Liverpool delivered the complete performance and Mohamed Salah became the club's record Premier League goalscorer as Manchester United were overwhelmed at a joyous Anfield.

United's renaissance under manager Erik ten Hag already has the tangible reward of the Carabao Cup but Liverpool unleashed a brutal reality check on their progress with a severe thrashing.

Liverpool took control of what had been a tight game, with Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford missing presentable chances, when former Old Trafford target Cody Gakpo applied a smooth finish to Andy Robertson's perfect pass two minutes before the break.

The second half was a tale of sheer joy for Liverpool and unrelenting misery for United, starting after 47 minutes when Darwin Nunez's header diverted Harvey Elliott's driven cross past goalkeeper David de Gea.

Salah bamboozled Lisandro Martinez to play in Gakpo for another classy finish three minutes later before the Egyptian resumed his long-time role of United tormentor by getting on the scoresheet himself.

Salah ended a swift counter-attack by lashing a finish high past De Gea and the rout continued as Nunez flashed another header in from Jordan Henderson's cross.

Salah then scrambled in the sixth to become Liverpool's highest Premier League goalscorer with 129, passing Robbie Fowler. He is also Liverpool's highest marksman against Manchester United with 12 - and 10 of those have come in his past five encounters.

And in a fitting finish, Roberto Firmino - who has announced he is leaving Anfield at the end of the season - completed a remarkable game by making it 7-0 from close range.

This is the biggest win in the history of the fixture, passing Liverpool's 7-1 victory in the 1895-96 Second Division.

Liverpool are now an ominous presence in the chase for the Champions League places, standing only three points behind Tottenham with a game in hand.

Liverpool find the fire and fury

Liverpool have resembled a shadow of their real selves this season. The old guarantees, such as intensity and firepower, have been missing far too often.

They all returned here - and how - in the most spectacular manner as Manchester United, who have been undergoing a revival this season, were blown away by a team in full cry.

Once Jurgen Klopp's side took control of a tightly contested game just before half-time, they were ruthless. They scored seven, and missed chances to get more.

Klopp wanted this to be a pivotal week in the race for the top four as his team look to salvage something from a season that has, to this point, been below par.

His players responded. Wolverhampton Wanderers were beaten at Anfield and United, to put it mildly, outclassed.

Liverpool won 5-0 at Old Trafford and 4-0 at Anfield in the Premier League last season while United had a 2-1 win at home early in this campaign to get the Ten Hag era going - and this was another remarkable game to add to that catalogue.

Gakpo was on United's wanted list before he moved to Liverpool in January and his two cool finishes showed why Ten Hag was a fan. Nunez demonstrated his growing threat with a double while Salah always rises to the occasion against United and punished them once more.

There was even the perfect finale of a goal in front of the Kop for Firmino, who announced on Friday he would end a great Liverpool career at the conclusion of this season.

Liverpool manager Klopp resisted a fist pump celebration in front of the Kop - but for him, this day could not have gone any better.

Man Utd embarrassed

In seven days, Manchester United have gone from the high of their first trophy since 2017 with the Carabao Cup win against Newcastle United at Wembley to the pain of abject humiliation at Anfield.

Bizarrely, United were right in this game for 43 minutes, with Fernandes and Rashford missing arguably the game's two best chances before Gakpo scored and the sky fell in on Ten Hag's team.

United have had a heavy programme of fixtures but the manner in which they capitulated must be an embarrassment for manager, players and fans. There can be no excuses.

Argentine defender Martinez, normally so reliable and combative, was taken apart, especially when Salah led him a merry dance to set up Gakpo to settle the game with Liverpool's third five minutes after half-time.

To lose against Liverpool is a painful business at any time but to be on the receiving end of what was a record defeat in this fixture will send shock waves through Old Trafford. They must have thought it could not get worse than the 5-0 home thrashing last season - but this was and was inflicted in front of an ecstatic Anfield.

Manchester United must now lick their wounds and return to Europa League action at home to Real Betis on Thursday - and those wounds will hurt after this beating at the home of their arch-rivals.

Player of the match

Mohamed SalahMohamed Salah

with an average of 8.94

Liverpool

  1. Squad number11Player nameMohamed Salah
    Average rating

    8.94

  2. Squad number18Player nameGakpo
    Average rating

    8.83

  3. Squad number27Player nameNúñez
    Average rating

    8.68

  4. Squad number9Player nameRoberto Firmino
    Average rating

    8.48

  5. Squad number26Player nameRobertson
    Average rating

    8.40

  6. Squad number19Player nameElliott
    Average rating

    8.20

  7. Squad number4Player namevan Dijk
    Average rating

    8.16

  8. Squad number14Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    8.08

  9. Squad number5Player nameKonaté
    Average rating

    8.05

  10. Squad number66Player nameAlexander-Arnold
    Average rating

    7.99

  11. Squad number43Player nameBajcetic
    Average rating

    7.96

  12. Squad number3Player nameFabinho
    Average rating

    7.94

  13. Squad number7Player nameMilner
    Average rating

    7.80

  14. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Jota
    Average rating

    7.76

  15. Squad number1Player nameAlisson
    Average rating

    7.75

  16. Squad number17Player nameJones
    Average rating

    7.61

Manchester United

  1. Squad number10Player nameRashford
    Average rating

    3.00

  2. Squad number1Player namede Gea
    Average rating

    2.83

  3. Squad number18Player nameCasemiro
    Average rating

    2.64

  4. Squad number6Player nameLi Martínez
    Average rating

    2.56

  5. Squad number19Player nameVarane
    Average rating

    2.56

  6. Squad number17Player nameFred
    Average rating

    2.48

  7. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Dalot
    Average rating

    2.48

  8. Squad number49Player nameGarnacho
    Average rating

    2.38

  9. Squad number15Player nameSabitzer
    Average rating

    2.36

  10. Squad number27Player nameWeghorst
    Average rating

    2.34

  11. Squad number21Player nameAntony
    Average rating

    2.33

  12. Squad number12Player nameMalacia
    Average rating

    2.33

  13. Squad number23Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    2.31

  14. Squad number36Player nameElanga
    Average rating

    2.27

  15. Squad number39Player nameMcTominay
    Average rating

    2.26

  16. Squad number8Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    1.97

Line-ups

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 5Konaté
  • 4van Dijk
  • 26Robertson
  • 19ElliottSubstituted forJonesat 85'minutes
  • 3FabinhoBooked at 41minsSubstituted forMilnerat 79'minutes
  • 14HendersonSubstituted forBajceticat 78'minutes
  • 11SalahBooked at 84mins
  • 18GakpoSubstituted forFirminoat 79'minutes
  • 27NúñezSubstituted forJotaat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Milner
  • 9Firmino
  • 17Jones
  • 20Jota
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 28Carvalho
  • 32Matip
  • 43Bajcetic
  • 62Kelleher

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 20Dalot
  • 19Varane
  • 6Li MartínezBooked at 61minsSubstituted forMalaciaat 77'minutes
  • 23Shaw
  • 18CasemiroSubstituted forSabitzerat 77'minutes
  • 17FredSubstituted forMcTominayat 58'minutesBooked at 64mins
  • 21AntonyBooked at 53mins
  • 27WeghorstSubstituted forGarnachoat 58'minutes
  • 8Bruno Fernandes
  • 10RashfordSubstituted forElangaat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Maguire
  • 12Malacia
  • 15Sabitzer
  • 22Heaton
  • 25Sancho
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 36Elanga
  • 39McTominay
  • 49Garnacho
Referee:
Andy Madley

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamMan Utd
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home18
Away8
Shots on Target
Home8
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Liverpool 7, Manchester United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Liverpool 7, Manchester United 0.

  3. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  4. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Diogo Jota (Liverpool).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool).

  6. Post update

    Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Roberto Firmino (Liverpool).

  8. Post update

    Marcel Sabitzer (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  10. Post update

    Delay in match (Liverpool).

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Liverpool 7, Manchester United 0. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mohamed Salah with a through ball.

  12. Post update

    James Milner (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Antony (Manchester United).

  14. Post update

    Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United).

  16. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United. Raphaël Varane tries a through ball, but Alejandro Garnacho is caught offside.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Curtis Jones replaces Harvey Elliott.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Anthony Elanga replaces Marcus Rashford.

  19. Post update

    VAR Decision: Goal Liverpool - Liverpool 6-0 Manchester United (Mohamed Salah).

  20. Booking

    Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

Comments

Join the conversation

2074 comments

  • Comment posted by Stefano, today at 18:22

    Waiter: Can I get you a drink sir?

    Klopp: Haha! 7up please 😁

    • Reply posted by ironingbored, today at 18:24

      ironingbored replied:
      Classic 👍👍

  • Comment posted by me who knows you know, today at 18:23

    Magnificent from Liverpool.
    Fernandes an absolute disgrace

    • Reply posted by the peoples poet, today at 18:26

      the peoples poet replied:
      HA, only 7?

  • Comment posted by Decelon, today at 18:22

    Congratulations to Chris Sutton on another spot-on match prediction. YNWA

    • Reply posted by the peoples poet, today at 18:24

      the peoples poet replied:
      Liverpool just edged it....

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 18:22

    Fergie, Ten Hag, Ole, Rio, Neville Bros, Beckham, Cantona, Martyn Tyler, The Town of Slough, Keane, Rashford, Boris Johnson, Bruno, Mark Hughes, BBC, Salford, Tyson Fury, Usain Bolt, Timberlake, McTominay, Giggs, Bruce, Great Dane, Howard Webb, Glazers, Shaw, Butt, De Gea YOUR BOYS TOOK ONE HELLUVA BEATING!!!!

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 18:23

    Love seeing Nunez and Gakpo smashing Utd!! After all the mouth from Utd fans 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by TheMiller, today at 18:25

      TheMiller replied:
      Nice journey back to Chelmsford!

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 18:23

    United summed up by their captain today - useless, classless, goalless

    • Reply posted by Dai Quietly, today at 18:26

      Dai Quietly replied:
      Biggest gulf in class was between the two captains. Henderson encouraged and supported his players, led his side brilliantly and didn't stop running.  Whereas Fernandes whinged, sulked, dived, kicked players, begged to be substituted and pushed the linesman. A disgrace.

      What a waste of money Nunes and Gakpo are turning out to be.

  • Comment posted by footie fan, today at 18:23

    I wonder if Nicky Butt still thinks United have overtaken Liverpool on the field?

    • Reply posted by Jand, today at 18:27

      Jand replied:
      Well he does talk out of his butt

  • Comment posted by JayJay, today at 18:22

    UNITED ARE BACK!!

    • Reply posted by Soi6 , today at 18:24

      Soi6 replied:
      🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Chicken Tikka Mo Salah, today at 18:23

    I think this game shows how far Utd have come, right to the end of the M62.

  • Comment posted by CFC, today at 18:22

    The reason we love this sport (aside from the banter) is that you soon get brought down to earth if you get over confident. Quadruple talk one minute…humiliated the next…and what a 🤡 that Bruno Fernandez is.
    This weekend (and overdue it is) it’s time to all laugh at Man United🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by Baz, today at 18:29

      Baz replied:
      1:2:3 HahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaHahahahahahahahahahahahahahaetc 😂

  • Comment posted by James, today at 18:23

    Man Utd are back…back to being rubbish lol

    What a disgrace Fernandes is, just embarrassing his behaviour!

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 18:39

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Bournemouth doesn’t feel so bad after their visit to Anfield this season anymore.

  • Comment posted by kcn78, today at 18:23

    Quadruple 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by Bertie Maghoo the bitter blue, today at 18:24

      Bertie Maghoo the bitter blue replied:
      well you cant win the league on penalties

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 18:22

    Núñez and Gakpo, absolutely outstanding! Taken a little time for both to settle in but both putting in some great performances now.

    Fernandes, whining, diving and disgusting behaviour as usual, no one is surprised.

    Erik, welcome to Anfield.

    Sutton, outstanding prediction, get another job.

    • Reply posted by Plastikman5, today at 18:35

      Plastikman5 replied:
      1 game, 2 players over a 100 million spent, let them settle in a little more, and they might score another goal!!

  • Comment posted by Ams, today at 18:22

    Thank you so so much to Neville, Ferdinand & someone called Butt for giving us the extra motivation to smash your lot! Forever in our shadows!!

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 18:32

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Who needs any tactics when those three provide all the motivation that Utd's opponents need.

  • Comment posted by AFC1886, today at 18:22

    United title contenders........ lol

    • Reply posted by Johnny_Lee, today at 18:26

      Johnny_Lee replied:
      3rd vs 5th 👌

  • Comment posted by jsuz12, today at 18:23

    that is beyond embarrassing

    • Reply posted by Steve 76, today at 18:29

      Steve 76 replied:
      Been saying all season that United are bang average and today Liverpool proved it.

      United would be in their normal 5th position this season if Liverpool and Chelsea were doing their normal thing.

      FACT!!!

  • Comment posted by JM, today at 18:23

    7-0. Biggest winning margin between these teams since the 1895-96 season. (Yes I meant 18XX)

    Bobby’s 7th the cherry on the cake.

  • Comment posted by Kopper, today at 18:23

    You know what - I am not going to waste anyone's time or my brain cells analysing this or describing who did what better and who didn't do this or that. As Liverpool fans let's just enjoy this for what it is - the best day of the season so far. The best result ever. The world thanks Liverpool FC.

  • Comment posted by Chicken Tikka Mo Salah, today at 18:22

    Utd were lucky to get 0 goals.