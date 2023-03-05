Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Mohamed Salah broke Robbie Fowler's record of 128 Premier League goals for Liverpool

Liverpool delivered the complete performance and Mohamed Salah became the club's record Premier League goalscorer as Manchester United were overwhelmed at a joyous Anfield.

United's renaissance under manager Erik ten Hag already has the tangible reward of the Carabao Cup but Liverpool unleashed a brutal reality check on their progress with a severe thrashing.

Liverpool took control of what had been a tight game, with Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford missing presentable chances, when former Old Trafford target Cody Gakpo applied a smooth finish to Andy Robertson's perfect pass two minutes before the break.

The second half was a tale of sheer joy for Liverpool and unrelenting misery for United, starting after 47 minutes when Darwin Nunez's header diverted Harvey Elliott's driven cross past goalkeeper David de Gea.

Salah bamboozled Lisandro Martinez to play in Gakpo for another classy finish three minutes later before the Egyptian resumed his long-time role of United tormentor by getting on the scoresheet himself.

Salah ended a swift counter-attack by lashing a finish high past De Gea and the rout continued as Nunez flashed another header in from Jordan Henderson's cross.

Salah then scrambled in the sixth to become Liverpool's highest Premier League goalscorer with 129, passing Robbie Fowler. He is also Liverpool's highest marksman against Manchester United with 12 - and 10 of those have come in his past five encounters.

And in a fitting finish, Roberto Firmino - who has announced he is leaving Anfield at the end of the season - completed a remarkable game by making it 7-0 from close range.

This is the biggest win in the history of the fixture, passing Liverpool's 7-1 victory in the 1895-96 Second Division.

Liverpool are now an ominous presence in the chase for the Champions League places, standing only three points behind Tottenham with a game in hand.

Liverpool find the fire and fury

Liverpool have resembled a shadow of their real selves this season. The old guarantees, such as intensity and firepower, have been missing far too often.

They all returned here - and how - in the most spectacular manner as Manchester United, who have been undergoing a revival this season, were blown away by a team in full cry.

Once Jurgen Klopp's side took control of a tightly contested game just before half-time, they were ruthless. They scored seven, and missed chances to get more.

Klopp wanted this to be a pivotal week in the race for the top four as his team look to salvage something from a season that has, to this point, been below par.

His players responded. Wolverhampton Wanderers were beaten at Anfield and United, to put it mildly, outclassed.

Liverpool won 5-0 at Old Trafford and 4-0 at Anfield in the Premier League last season while United had a 2-1 win at home early in this campaign to get the Ten Hag era going - and this was another remarkable game to add to that catalogue.

Gakpo was on United's wanted list before he moved to Liverpool in January and his two cool finishes showed why Ten Hag was a fan. Nunez demonstrated his growing threat with a double while Salah always rises to the occasion against United and punished them once more.

There was even the perfect finale of a goal in front of the Kop for Firmino, who announced on Friday he would end a great Liverpool career at the conclusion of this season.

Liverpool manager Klopp resisted a fist pump celebration in front of the Kop - but for him, this day could not have gone any better.

Man Utd embarrassed

In seven days, Manchester United have gone from the high of their first trophy since 2017 with the Carabao Cup win against Newcastle United at Wembley to the pain of abject humiliation at Anfield.

Bizarrely, United were right in this game for 43 minutes, with Fernandes and Rashford missing arguably the game's two best chances before Gakpo scored and the sky fell in on Ten Hag's team.

United have had a heavy programme of fixtures but the manner in which they capitulated must be an embarrassment for manager, players and fans. There can be no excuses.

Argentine defender Martinez, normally so reliable and combative, was taken apart, especially when Salah led him a merry dance to set up Gakpo to settle the game with Liverpool's third five minutes after half-time.

To lose against Liverpool is a painful business at any time but to be on the receiving end of what was a record defeat in this fixture will send shock waves through Old Trafford. They must have thought it could not get worse than the 5-0 home thrashing last season - but this was and was inflicted in front of an ecstatic Anfield.

Manchester United must now lick their wounds and return to Europa League action at home to Real Betis on Thursday - and those wounds will hurt after this beating at the home of their arch-rivals.

Player of the match Mohamed Salah Mohamed Salah with an average of 8.94 Liverpool Liverpool Liverpool

Man Utd Manchester United Manchester United Liverpool Avg Squad number 11 Player name Mohamed Salah Average rating 8.94 Squad number 18 Player name Gakpo Average rating 8.83 Squad number 27 Player name Núñez Average rating 8.68 Squad number 9 Player name Roberto Firmino Average rating 8.48 Squad number 26 Player name Robertson Average rating 8.40 Squad number 19 Player name Elliott Average rating 8.20 Squad number 4 Player name van Dijk Average rating 8.16 Squad number 14 Player name Henderson Average rating 8.08 Squad number 5 Player name Konaté Average rating 8.05 Squad number 66 Player name Alexander-Arnold Average rating 7.99 Squad number 43 Player name Bajcetic Average rating 7.96 Squad number 3 Player name Fabinho Average rating 7.94 Squad number 7 Player name Milner Average rating 7.80 Squad number 20 Player name Diogo Jota Average rating 7.76 Squad number 1 Player name Alisson Average rating 7.75 Squad number 17 Player name Jones Average rating 7.61 Manchester United Avg Squad number 10 Player name Rashford Average rating 3.00 Squad number 1 Player name de Gea Average rating 2.83 Squad number 18 Player name Casemiro Average rating 2.64 Squad number 6 Player name Li Martínez Average rating 2.56 Squad number 19 Player name Varane Average rating 2.56 Squad number 17 Player name Fred Average rating 2.48 Squad number 20 Player name Diogo Dalot Average rating 2.48 Squad number 49 Player name Garnacho Average rating 2.38 Squad number 15 Player name Sabitzer Average rating 2.36 Squad number 27 Player name Weghorst Average rating 2.34 Squad number 21 Player name Antony Average rating 2.33 Squad number 12 Player name Malacia Average rating 2.33 Squad number 23 Player name Shaw Average rating 2.31 Squad number 36 Player name Elanga Average rating 2.27 Squad number 39 Player name McTominay Average rating 2.26 Squad number 8 Player name Bruno Fernandes Average rating 1.97

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Liverpool Formation 4-3-3 1 Alisson 66 Alexander-Arnold 5 Konaté 4 van Dijk 26 Robertson 19 Elliott 3 Fabinho 14 Henderson 11 Salah 18 Gakpo 27 Núñez 1 Alisson

66 Alexander-Arnold

5 Konaté

4 van Dijk

26 Robertson

19 Elliott Substituted for Jones at 85' minutes

3 Fabinho Booked at 41mins Substituted for Milner at 79' minutes

14 Henderson Substituted for Bajcetic at 78' minutes

11 Salah Booked at 84mins

18 Gakpo Substituted for Firmino at 79' minutes

27 Núñez Substituted for Jota at 78' minutes Substitutes 7 Milner

9 Firmino

17 Jones

20 Jota

21 Tsimikas

28 Carvalho

32 Matip

43 Bajcetic

62 Kelleher Man Utd Formation 4-2-3-1 1 de Gea 20 Dalot 19 Varane 6 Li Martínez 23 Shaw 18 Casemiro 17 Fred 21 Antony 27 Weghorst 8 Bruno Fernandes 10 Rashford 1 de Gea

20 Dalot

19 Varane

6 Li Martínez Booked at 61mins Substituted for Malacia at 77' minutes

23 Shaw

18 Casemiro Substituted for Sabitzer at 77' minutes

17 Fred Substituted for McTominay at 58' minutes Booked at 64mins

21 Antony Booked at 53mins

27 Weghorst Substituted for Garnacho at 58' minutes

8 Bruno Fernandes

10 Rashford Substituted for Elanga at 85' minutes Substitutes 5 Maguire

12 Malacia

15 Sabitzer

22 Heaton

25 Sancho

29 Wan-Bissaka

36 Elanga

39 McTominay

Match ends, Liverpool 7, Manchester United 0.