Reading WomenReading Women14:00West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Man Utd Women
|13
|10
|2
|1
|33
|7
|26
|32
|2
|Chelsea Women
|12
|10
|1
|1
|35
|11
|24
|31
|3
|Man City Women
|13
|9
|2
|2
|27
|12
|15
|29
|4
|Arsenal Women
|12
|8
|2
|2
|27
|8
|19
|26
|5
|Aston Villa Women
|13
|6
|2
|5
|23
|24
|-1
|20
|6
|Everton Women
|12
|6
|1
|5
|16
|12
|4
|19
|7
|West Ham Women
|13
|5
|1
|7
|15
|22
|-7
|16
|8
|Liverpool Women
|12
|3
|2
|7
|13
|23
|-10
|11
|9
|Tottenham Women
|12
|3
|0
|9
|15
|24
|-9
|9
|10
|Brighton Women
|11
|2
|2
|7
|14
|39
|-25
|8
|11
|Reading Women
|13
|2
|1
|10
|14
|29
|-15
|7
|12
|Leicester City Women
|12
|2
|0
|10
|6
|27
|-21
|6
Listen to all-new versions of their biggest hits and a surprising cover
Find out if the privatisation of the company could have had an impact on today's energy price crisis
Get lost in old favourites and enjoy an unexpected cover