Alessia Russo scored a hat-trick as Manchester United extended their lead at the top of the Women's Super League by overpowering Leicester City.
The England striker netted twice in the first half, before Foxes debutant Remy Siemsen reduced the deficit.
However, Russo immediately tapped home her third and set up Leah Galton for a fourth, with Lucia Garcia also netting.
Victory moves United four points above Chelsea before they face the defending champions on Sunday, 12 March.
The Red Devils dominated throughout against bottom side Leicester and could have been two up in the first 10 minutes, if not for brilliant saves from Janina Leitzig.
The on-loan Bayern Munich goalkeeper thwarted the hosts again in the lead-up to the opening goal but Russo's persistence paid off as she slid in to fire a rebound home.
England striker Russo doubled United's lead on 37 minutes with a simple header from Ona Batlle's cross after Ella Toone's pass had sliced open the Foxes' backline.
Leicester started the second half brightly and were rewarded when Siemsen fired home from the edge of the box.
But United responded by moving through the gears, Leitzig superbly denying Russo's rasping volley only for the 24-year-old to tap home from the resulting corner.
With the game won, Russo turned provider with a clever flick for Galton who netted her fourth goal in her past five games.
After hitting the post, Russo was withdrawn to rapturous applause and substitute Garcia added a fifth for United late on, rolling home her third goal of the season.
After losing their first eight matches, Leicester had appeared doomed but under new boss Willie Kirk they had won two of their past three to climb to within a point of safety.
Their performance was in a different league to Manchester United here, but fixtures against fellow strugglers Spurs and Reading in the upcoming weeks will be crucial in the battle to avoid the drop.
Clinical Russo powers United's title charge
United boss Marc Skinner said before the game his side "could beat any team in the country" and his players needed little encouragement to tear into the Foxes from the first whistle.
Despite being the WSL's second-highest scorers, they had only managed three in their past four matches - but addressed that in a performance full of attacking intent.
Russo had not netted in the league for United since the 6-0 win over Liverpool on 15 January but a game against the league's worst defence offered a prime opportunity to add to her tally.
Her movement and ruthless finishing demonstrated why title rivals Arsenal offered two world-record fees for her services in January and her form will be pivotal if United are to wrestle the title from Chelsea, who have won the WSL three times in a row.
The 3-1 defeat by Chelsea in the reverse fixture in November remains United's only loss of the season and the stage is set for a potential title showdown at Kingsmeadow next weekend.
It will also likely offer a more stringent examination of Mary Earps, who was named women's goalkeeper of the year at the Fifa Best Awards earlier this week but rarely tested in this game.
If Chelsea win their first of two matches in hand against Brighton on Wednesday, they will cut the gap at the top to one point before hosting United.
Skinner's assertion about his side's prowess is about to face the ultimate test.
Line-ups
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 2Batlle
- 15Le Tissier
- 21Turner
- 6Blundell
- 12LaddSubstituted forCascarinoat 71'minutes
- 10Zelem
- 9ThomasSubstituted forParrisat 67'minutes
- 7TooneSubstituted forBøe Risaat 71'minutes
- 11GaltonSubstituted forGarcíaat 80'minutes
- 23RussoSubstituted forWilliamsat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Mannion
- 8Bøe Risa
- 16Naalsund
- 17García
- 19Leon
- 22Parris
- 28Williams
- 29Cascarino
- 32Baggaley
Leicester City Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 33Leitzig
- 41ReavillSubstituted forSmithat 45'minutes
- 15Howard
- 22Plumptre
- 2NevinBooked at 82mins
- 30Mace
- 3TierneyBooked at 69minsSubstituted forPikeat 77'minutes
- 14GreenSubstituted forRobinsonat 77'minutes
- 10WhelanBooked at 24mins
- 21CainSubstituted forBakerat 89'minutes
- 19SiemsenSubstituted forGoodwinat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Pike
- 20Goodwin
- 23Purfield
- 28Levell
- 32Baker
- 34Smith
- 40Robinson
- Referee:
- Melissa Burgin
- Attendance:
- 3,600
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home33
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home15
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United Women 5, Leicester City Women 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Janina Leitzig.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lucía García (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Katie Zelem.
Post update
Attempt missed. Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Vilde Bøe Risa.
Post update
Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Molly Pike (Leicester City Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City Women. Ava Baker replaces Hannah Cain.
Post update
Attempt missed. Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Rachel Williams.
Post update
Foul by Lucía García (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Janina Leitzig (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United Women 5, Leicester City Women 1. Lucía García (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Courtney Nevin (Leicester City Women) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Post update
Hand ball by Courtney Nevin (Leicester City Women).
Post update
Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mackenzie Smith (Leicester City Women).