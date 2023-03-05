Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Alessia Russo scored a hat-trick as Manchester United extended their lead at the top of the Women's Super League by overpowering Leicester City.

The England striker netted twice in the first half, before Foxes debutant Remy Siemsen reduced the deficit.

However, Russo immediately tapped home her third and set up Leah Galton for a fourth, with Lucia Garcia also netting.

Victory moves United four points above Chelsea before they face the defending champions on Sunday, 12 March.

The Red Devils dominated throughout against bottom side Leicester and could have been two up in the first 10 minutes, if not for brilliant saves from Janina Leitzig.

The on-loan Bayern Munich goalkeeper thwarted the hosts again in the lead-up to the opening goal but Russo's persistence paid off as she slid in to fire a rebound home.

England striker Russo doubled United's lead on 37 minutes with a simple header from Ona Batlle's cross after Ella Toone's pass had sliced open the Foxes' backline.

Leicester started the second half brightly and were rewarded when Siemsen fired home from the edge of the box.

But United responded by moving through the gears, Leitzig superbly denying Russo's rasping volley only for the 24-year-old to tap home from the resulting corner.

With the game won, Russo turned provider with a clever flick for Galton who netted her fourth goal in her past five games.

After hitting the post, Russo was withdrawn to rapturous applause and substitute Garcia added a fifth for United late on, rolling home her third goal of the season.

After losing their first eight matches, Leicester had appeared doomed but under new boss Willie Kirk they had won two of their past three to climb to within a point of safety.

Their performance was in a different league to Manchester United here, but fixtures against fellow strugglers Spurs and Reading in the upcoming weeks will be crucial in the battle to avoid the drop.

Clinical Russo powers United's title charge

Alessia Russo has now scored eight times in the Women's Super League this season

United boss Marc Skinner said before the game his side "could beat any team in the country" and his players needed little encouragement to tear into the Foxes from the first whistle.

Despite being the WSL's second-highest scorers, they had only managed three in their past four matches - but addressed that in a performance full of attacking intent.

Russo had not netted in the league for United since the 6-0 win over Liverpool on 15 January but a game against the league's worst defence offered a prime opportunity to add to her tally.

Her movement and ruthless finishing demonstrated why title rivals Arsenal offered two world-record fees for her services in January and her form will be pivotal if United are to wrestle the title from Chelsea, who have won the WSL three times in a row.

The 3-1 defeat by Chelsea in the reverse fixture in November remains United's only loss of the season and the stage is set for a potential title showdown at Kingsmeadow next weekend.

It will also likely offer a more stringent examination of Mary Earps, who was named women's goalkeeper of the year at the Fifa Best Awards earlier this week but rarely tested in this game.

If Chelsea win their first of two matches in hand against Brighton on Wednesday, they will cut the gap at the top to one point before hosting United.

Skinner's assertion about his side's prowess is about to face the ultimate test.