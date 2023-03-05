Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Man Utd WomenManchester United Women5Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women1

Manchester United 5-1 Leicester City: Alessia Russo scores hat-trick in United rout

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Alessia Russo scored a hat-trick as Manchester United extended their lead at the top of the Women's Super League by overpowering Leicester City.

The England striker netted twice in the first half, before Foxes debutant Remy Siemsen reduced the deficit.

However, Russo immediately tapped home her third and set up Leah Galton for a fourth, with Lucia Garcia also netting.

Victory moves United four points above Chelsea before they face the defending champions on Sunday, 12 March.

The Red Devils dominated throughout against bottom side Leicester and could have been two up in the first 10 minutes, if not for brilliant saves from Janina Leitzig.

The on-loan Bayern Munich goalkeeper thwarted the hosts again in the lead-up to the opening goal but Russo's persistence paid off as she slid in to fire a rebound home.

England striker Russo doubled United's lead on 37 minutes with a simple header from Ona Batlle's cross after Ella Toone's pass had sliced open the Foxes' backline.

Leicester started the second half brightly and were rewarded when Siemsen fired home from the edge of the box.

But United responded by moving through the gears, Leitzig superbly denying Russo's rasping volley only for the 24-year-old to tap home from the resulting corner.

With the game won, Russo turned provider with a clever flick for Galton who netted her fourth goal in her past five games.

After hitting the post, Russo was withdrawn to rapturous applause and substitute Garcia added a fifth for United late on, rolling home her third goal of the season.

After losing their first eight matches, Leicester had appeared doomed but under new boss Willie Kirk they had won two of their past three to climb to within a point of safety.

Their performance was in a different league to Manchester United here, but fixtures against fellow strugglers Spurs and Reading in the upcoming weeks will be crucial in the battle to avoid the drop.

Clinical Russo powers United's title charge

Alessia Russo slides in to score Manchester United's first goal
Alessia Russo has now scored eight times in the Women's Super League this season

United boss Marc Skinner said before the game his side "could beat any team in the country" and his players needed little encouragement to tear into the Foxes from the first whistle.

Despite being the WSL's second-highest scorers, they had only managed three in their past four matches - but addressed that in a performance full of attacking intent.

Russo had not netted in the league for United since the 6-0 win over Liverpool on 15 January but a game against the league's worst defence offered a prime opportunity to add to her tally.

Her movement and ruthless finishing demonstrated why title rivals Arsenal offered two world-record fees for her services in January and her form will be pivotal if United are to wrestle the title from Chelsea, who have won the WSL three times in a row.

The 3-1 defeat by Chelsea in the reverse fixture in November remains United's only loss of the season and the stage is set for a potential title showdown at Kingsmeadow next weekend.

It will also likely offer a more stringent examination of Mary Earps, who was named women's goalkeeper of the year at the Fifa Best Awards earlier this week but rarely tested in this game.

If Chelsea win their first of two matches in hand against Brighton on Wednesday, they will cut the gap at the top to one point before hosting United.

Skinner's assertion about his side's prowess is about to face the ultimate test.

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 2Batlle
  • 15Le Tissier
  • 21Turner
  • 6Blundell
  • 12LaddSubstituted forCascarinoat 71'minutes
  • 10Zelem
  • 9ThomasSubstituted forParrisat 67'minutes
  • 7TooneSubstituted forBøe Risaat 71'minutes
  • 11GaltonSubstituted forGarcíaat 80'minutes
  • 23RussoSubstituted forWilliamsat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Mannion
  • 8Bøe Risa
  • 16Naalsund
  • 17García
  • 19Leon
  • 22Parris
  • 28Williams
  • 29Cascarino
  • 32Baggaley

Leicester City Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 33Leitzig
  • 41ReavillSubstituted forSmithat 45'minutes
  • 15Howard
  • 22Plumptre
  • 2NevinBooked at 82mins
  • 30Mace
  • 3TierneyBooked at 69minsSubstituted forPikeat 77'minutes
  • 14GreenSubstituted forRobinsonat 77'minutes
  • 10WhelanBooked at 24mins
  • 21CainSubstituted forBakerat 89'minutes
  • 19SiemsenSubstituted forGoodwinat 55'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Pike
  • 20Goodwin
  • 23Purfield
  • 28Levell
  • 32Baker
  • 34Smith
  • 40Robinson
Referee:
Melissa Burgin
Attendance:
3,600

Match Stats

Home TeamMan Utd WomenAway TeamLeicester City Women
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home33
Away2
Shots on Target
Home15
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United Women 5, Leicester City Women 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United Women 5, Leicester City Women 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Janina Leitzig.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lucía García (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Katie Zelem.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Vilde Bøe Risa.

  10. Post update

    Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Molly Pike (Leicester City Women).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City Women. Ava Baker replaces Hannah Cain.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Rachel Williams.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Lucía García (Manchester United Women).

  15. Post update

    Janina Leitzig (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester United Women 5, Leicester City Women 1. Lucía García (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

  17. Booking

    Courtney Nevin (Leicester City Women) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

  18. Post update

    Hand ball by Courtney Nevin (Leicester City Women).

  19. Post update

    Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Mackenzie Smith (Leicester City Women).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women1411213883035
2Man City Women14102230131732
3Chelsea Women12101135112431
4Arsenal Women128222781926
5Aston Villa Women147252524123
6Everton Women136161614219
7West Ham Women145181624-816
8Liverpool Women123271323-1011
9Reading Women1431101630-1410
10Tottenham Women1330101627-119
11Brighton Women112271439-258
12Leicester City Women132011732-256
View full The FA Women's Super League table

