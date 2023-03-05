Close menu
Scottish Premiership
St MirrenSt Mirren1CelticCeltic4

St Mirren v Celtic

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Line-ups

St Mirren

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Carson
  • 22Fraser
  • 13Gogic
  • 18DunneBooked at 38mins
  • 23StrainBooked at 37minsSubstituted forWattat 62'minutes
  • 11Kiltie
  • 17Baccus
  • 6O'Hara
  • 16SmallSubstituted forShaughnessyat 62'minutes
  • 10Main
  • 21GreiveSubstituted forTaylorat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Tanser
  • 4Shaughnessy
  • 5Taylor
  • 8Flynn
  • 9Watt
  • 24Jamieson
  • 25Offord
  • 27Urminsky
  • 30Taylor

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hart
  • 2Johnston
  • 20Carter-Vickers
  • 4Starfelt
  • 3Taylor
  • 13Mooy
  • 42McGregor
  • 41HatateSubstituted forO'Rileyat 66'minutes
  • 17Neves FilipeSubstituted forHaksabanovicat 71'minutes
  • 8FuruhashiSubstituted forOhat 66'minutes
  • 38MaedaSubstituted forAbadaat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Haksabanovic
  • 11Abada
  • 14Turnbull
  • 18Kobayashi
  • 19Oh
  • 24Iwata
  • 29Bain
  • 33O'Riley
  • 56Ralston
Referee:
David Dickinson

Match Stats

Home TeamSt MirrenAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home19%
Away81%
Shots
Home1
Away12
Shots on Target
Home1
Away7
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away7

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! St. Mirren 1, Celtic 4. Matt O'Riley (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Liel Abada.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Sead Haksabanovic replaces Jota.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! St. Mirren 1, Celtic 3. Liel Abada (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aaron Mooy.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Mooy (Celtic).

  5. Post update

    Mark O'Hara (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Oh Hyeon-Gyu replaces Kyogo Furuhashi.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Matt O'Riley replaces Reo Hatate.

  9. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Marcus Fraser (St. Mirren).

  10. Post update

    Offside, Celtic. Liel Abada tries a through ball, but Jota is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Liel Abada (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Mooy.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Tony Watt replaces Ryan Strain.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Joe Shaughnessy replaces Thierry Small.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! St. Mirren 1, Celtic 2. Alistair Johnston (Celtic) with an attempt from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner following a set piece situation.

  15. Post update

    Jota (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Strain (St. Mirren).

  17. Goal!

    Goal! St. Mirren 1, Celtic 1. Jota (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Thierry Small.

  19. Post update

    Greg Taylor (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Curtis Main (St. Mirren).

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

St Mirren

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameCarson
    Average rating

    5.71

  2. Squad number22Player nameFraser
    Average rating

    7.00

  3. Squad number13Player nameGogic
    Average rating

    6.36

  4. Squad number18Player nameDunne
    Average rating

    7.50

  5. Squad number23Player nameStrain
    Average rating

    7.29

  6. Squad number11Player nameKiltie
    Average rating

    7.63

  7. Squad number17Player nameBaccus
    Average rating

    6.78

  8. Squad number6Player nameO'Hara
    Average rating

    5.79

  9. Squad number16Player nameSmall
    Average rating

    7.14

  10. Squad number10Player nameMain
    Average rating

    7.29

  11. Squad number21Player nameGreive
    Average rating

    7.14

Substitutes

  1. Squad number4Player nameShaughnessy
    Average rating

    2.00

  2. Squad number5Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    7.17

  3. Squad number9Player nameWatt
    Average rating

    2.00

Celtic

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameHart
    Average rating

    5.38

  2. Squad number2Player nameJohnston
    Average rating

    5.83

  3. Squad number20Player nameCarter-Vickers
    Average rating

    5.82

  4. Squad number4Player nameStarfelt
    Average rating

    6.00

  5. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    5.81

  6. Squad number13Player nameMooy
    Average rating

    6.00

  7. Squad number42Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    6.09

  8. Squad number41Player nameHatate
    Average rating

    6.68

  9. Squad number17Player nameJota
    Average rating

    6.41

  10. Squad number8Player nameFuruhashi
    Average rating

    6.05

  11. Squad number38Player nameMaeda
    Average rating

    6.35

Substitutes

  1. Squad number9Player nameHaksabanovic
    Average rating

    6.00

  2. Squad number11Player nameAbada
    Average rating

    5.56

  3. Squad number19Player nameOh Hyeon-Gyu
    Average rating

    6.33

  4. Squad number33Player nameO'Riley
    Average rating

    6.33

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic27251186196776
2Rangers27214264244067
3Hearts27136848371145
4Hibernian27124114339440
5Aberdeen28122144352-938
6St Mirren28107113040-1037
7Livingston27105122842-1435
8St Johnstone2894153247-1531
9Motherwell2886143440-630
10Ross County2866162441-1724
11Kilmarnock2866162350-2724
12Dundee Utd2755172852-2420
View full Scottish Premiership table

