EmpoliEmpoli0NapoliNapoli2

Empoli 0-2 Napoli: Visitors move 18 points clear in Serie A

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Victor Osimhen, Napoli, Serie A, Empoli
Victor Osimhen is the first Serie A player to score in eight consecutive league games since Cristiano Ronaldo

Napoli moved 18 points clear at the top of Serie A with a routine victory at mid-table Empoli.

An own goal by Empoli defender Ardian Ismajli broke the deadlock before Victor Osimhen made it 2-0 with his 19th league strike of the season.

Portugal left-back Mario Rui was sent off in the second half for lashing out at Francesco Caputo, but Luciano Spalletti's side held on comfortably.

Inter can reduce the gap to 15 points again at Bologna on Sunday.

Osimhen has now scored in his last eight Serie A games, becoming the first player to do so since Cristiano Ronaldo - who netted in 11 consecutive matches for Juventus.

The Nigeria forward had the ball in the net again in the second half but the goal was ruled out for offside earlier in the move.

Line-ups

Empoli

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 13Vicario
  • 24EbuehiSubstituted forStojanovicat 68'minutes
  • 34Ismajli
  • 33Luperto
  • 65Parisi
  • 32HaasSubstituted forPjacaat 76'minutes
  • 8HendersonBooked at 25minsSubstituted forGrassiat 57'minutesBooked at 62mins
  • 18Marin
  • 35Baldanzi
  • 9SatrianoSubstituted forVignatoat 77'minutes
  • 91PiccoliSubstituted forCaputoat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Perisan
  • 3Cacace
  • 4Walukiewicz
  • 5Grassi
  • 6de Winter
  • 14Pjaca
  • 19Caputo
  • 20Degli Innocenti
  • 21Fazzini
  • 22Ujkani
  • 26Tonelli
  • 30Stojanovic
  • 55Vignato

Napoli

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Meret
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 3Kim Min-jae
  • 6Mário RuiBooked at 67mins
  • 99Zambo AnguissaSubstituted forGaetanoat 90+3'minutes
  • 68Lobotka
  • 20ZielinskiSubstituted forNdombéléat 90+2'minutes
  • 11LozanoBooked at 63minsSubstituted forOliveraat 70'minutes
  • 9OsimhenSubstituted forSimeoneat 85'minutes
  • 77KvaratskheliaSubstituted forElmasat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Demme
  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 7Elmas
  • 12Marfella
  • 17Olivera
  • 18Simeone
  • 19Bereszynski
  • 21Politano
  • 23Zerbin
  • 31Zedadka
  • 55Østigård
  • 70Gaetano
  • 91Ndombélé
  • 95Gollini
Referee:
Giovanni Ayroldi

Match Stats

Home TeamEmpoliAway TeamNapoli
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home9
Away19
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away13
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Empoli 0, Napoli 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Empoli 0, Napoli 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Guglielmo Vicario.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gianluca Gaetano (Napoli) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Giovanni Simeone.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Mathías Olivera (Napoli).

  6. Post update

    Petar Stojanovic (Empoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alberto Grassi (Empoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Emanuel Vignato with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli).

  9. Post update

    Fabiano Parisi (Empoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Gianluca Gaetano replaces André-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Tanguy Ndombélé replaces Piotr Zielinski.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Amir Rrahmani.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli).

  14. Post update

    Marko Pjaca (Empoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eljif Elmas (Napoli) right footed shot from long range on the left is too high from a direct free kick.

  16. Post update

    Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Razvan Marin (Empoli).

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Giovanni Simeone (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mathías Olivera.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Giovanni Simeone (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eljif Elmas.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Giovanni Simeone replaces Victor Osimhen.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 25th February 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli24212158154365
2Inter Milan23152644271747
3Roma23135530191144
4AC Milan2313553930944
5Lazio23126539192042
6Atalanta23125642261641
7Juventus23145436171932
8Bologna239593033-332
9Torino238782425-131
10Udinese237973128330
11Monza2385102831-329
12Empoli2461082231-928
13Sassuolo2476112735-827
14Lecce246992427-327
15Fiorentina2367102430-625
16Salernitana2356122544-1921
17Spezia2347121939-2019
18Hellas Verona2345142034-1417
19Sampdoria2325161138-2711
20Cremonese2309141742-259
View full Italian Serie A table

