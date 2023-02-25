Close menu

Everton 0-2 Aston Villa: Premier League survival depends on firepower

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Goodison Park

Last updated on .From the section Everton

Neal Maupay
Neal Maupay spurned Everton's best chances and has now scored just one goal in his last 28 league games

Two wins from two at Goodison Park under Sean Dyche had sparked optimism among Everton supporters.

The Toffees defeated Arsenal and Leeds United with performances that showed signs the players were rejuvenated under a new manager and would be able to climb away from Premier League peril.

But they came unstuck against Aston Villa on Saturday and their 2-0 defeat coupled with victories for West Ham United and Leeds United dumped Dyche's men back into the relegation zone.

Asked if the table matters right now, Dyche told BBC MOTD: "It doesn't for me. I know what we have to do. The end of the season is the key table.

"We know where we are at. I wasn't overegging last week when we won."

'Goals change games'

Off the pitch the situation is chaotic for Everton.

The board have been advised to stay away from home games because of threats to their safety and supporters marched down Goodison Road in protest again before kick-off.

Their problems on the pitch are not hard to detect. Everton are the league's lowest scorers with 17 goals and sold talented forward Anthony Gordon without bringing in a replacement and have an England striker in Dominic Calvert-Lewin who can't stay fit.

It is this issue that may well decide whether Everton remain in the top flight at the end of a campaign that looks certain to be another huge battle for survival.

Striker Neal Maupay has one goal in his last 28 games in the Premier League and was guilty of missing his side's best opportunities against Villa.

The hosts had 15 shots against Unai Emery's side, five of which were on target, but none that could find a way past goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

There were groans of frustration with each misplaced pass, overhit cross or shot off target, with plenty of fans heading for the exits early after Emiliano Buendia's 81st-minute goal, which followed Ollie Watkins' penalty.

"The facts of football are obvious, goals change games, not just the scoreline but the feel of the moment," said Dyche.

"There were good signs of where we want to be and what I want the team to look like. The fans get behind the team but we don't get the win and that is frustrating for all.

"The details in both boxes are forever the most important thing in football, that has to be a work in progress and it is obvious that has not been right all season.

"We have corrected it somewhat but we have to keep working. We have been trying to produce on the training pitch and take that into performances, but key moments today were the difference. A lot of the moments were right."

Scoring goals a 'collective mentality'

Everton will take heart from seeing Nottingham Forest being thrashed 4-0 by West Ham United given the Merseyside club travel to the City Ground next Sunday.

And it is not all bleak though, with just four points separating the Toffees and Forest in 13th place.

Dyche believes regaining the momentum they had after the win against Leeds will help their goalscoring plight and give fans and players the belief the side can score regularly.

He said: "When you create a feel in the stadium between the players, when they go into the box you can sense they are going to score.

"But that has been a question mark all season - finding players in the box who will score a goal.

"Once you change that round and the freedom and belief comes, the ball goes into the box and you believe more.

"But you have to make that happen, you can't wait for it and that is a collective mentality, the whole group committing to scoring goals.

"You have to commit to defend as a team, then equally everyone can score a goal. We saw that with James Tarkowski and Seamus Coleman, it is everyone taking on the responsibility."

