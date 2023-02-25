Adam Lewis: Newport County loanee returns to Liverpool after injury
Last updated on .From the section Newport
Adam Lewis has returned to parent club Liverpool after suffering a season-ending injury while on loan at Newport County.
The 23-year-old made 21 appearances for the Exiles in League Two this season, scoring once and adding four assists.
The left-back, who came off against Walsall on 18 February, had been on a season-long loan at Newport.
"Thank you for all your efforts Adam and Newport wish you a speedy recovery," said a club statement.
Lewis has previously had loan spells with Amiens, Plymouth Argyle and Livingston.