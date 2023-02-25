Last updated on .From the section Irish

Sean Moore scored a superb opener for Cliftonville at Solitude

Teenager Sean Moore scored twice as Cliftonville defeated Glentoran 2-1 at Solitude as leaders Larne also won to maintain their title challenge.

Substitute Paul O'Neill scored twice as Larne beat Carrick Rangers 3-2, and Linfield remain firmly in the title hunt with a 2-0 win over Coleraine.

Fellow contenders Crusaders were held to a goalless draw at Ballymena United.

Newry City moved three points clear of the relegation-play-off spot with a massive 2-0 win over Glenavon.

Larne remain six points clear of Cliftonville in second, while Linfield are one point behind in third place but Crusaders, Coleraine and Glentoran all saw their title hopes dented.

Moore double sees Cliftonville past Glentoran

Moore was the star of the show at Solitude and the winger opened the scoring in the 10th minute when he was afforded time and space on the edge of the Glens penalty area and took full advantage as he fired past Aaron McCarey.

The teenager would double his tally and Cliftonville's lead in the 33rd minute after his attempted pass to Joe Gormley was intercepted but the ball fell back towards Moore and he slotted home.

Terry Devlin would pull one back for the east Belfast outfit minutes after the interval, firing high into the Cliftonville net after Colin Coates blocked the ball into the path of the midfielder.

Glentoran had chances of their own to equalise as Niall McGinn drew a great save from Nathan Gartside after Conor McMenamin's defence-splitting pass, before Shay McCartan somehow missed yards from the Cliftonville goal after getting on the end of McGinn's header across goal.

Substitute Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe was next to go close for the visitors after the former Derry City striker hit the outside of the post with his first touch.

O'Neill saves 10-man Larne

Watch: Paul O'Neill scores two as Larne beat Carrick Rangers 3-2 in east Antrim derby

O'Neill was the hero as 10-man Larne remain six points clear after an exciting 3-2 derby win away to Carrick Rangers at Taylors Avenue.

After a forgettable, goalless first half, league leaders Larne opened the scoring in the 61st minute when a skilful one-two between Lee Bonis and Andrew Ryan left the latter through on goal, and the January signing made no mistake as he found the net from inside the area.

Kyle Cherry levelled the game almost instantly when his free-kick from wide left struck the post and nestled in the back of the net.

However, the visitors retook the lead thanks to substitute O'Neill, who had been on the pitch for less than three minutes. The striker nodded Ryan's orginal strike from the edge of the box past Ross Glendinning.

O'Neill got his second when Lee Bonis jumped highest and headed a pass into the path of the ex-Cliftonville striker, who fired home from close range to put daylight between the sides.

That goal proved to be decisive as Carrick pulled a goal back in the closing stages. Larne defender Cian Bolger was adjudged to have handled a chance off the line.

Bolger was sent off by referee Jamie Robinson and Cherry fired past the diving Ferguson but Larne held on despite late pressure from Carrick.

Linfield keep pace with leading pack

Linfield edge out Coleraine at Windsor Park

The Blues opened the scoring from the penalty spot just before the quarter hour after Coleraine left-back Dean Jarvis was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the Coleraine penalty area.

Man-of-the-match Chris Shields made no mistake from 12 yards, sending visiting keeper Gareth Deane the wrong way.

Coleraine responded well and went close to levelling on two occasions just before half-time when Andy Scott failed to make proper connection with Lyndon Kane's cross in front of goal.

Linfield keeper Chris Johns dived low to his left to keep out an effort by Jamie Glackin, playing as Coleraine appealed his 10-game suspension for comments made on social media.

David Healy's side doubled their advantage five minutes after the restart when Eetu Vertainen was quickest to react after Gareth Deane had saved from Matthew Clarke and the Finnish striker poking home from close range.

The Bannsiders had their moments in the second period as Dean Jarvis and second-half sub Eamon Fyfe fired free-kicks over the crossbar but they were unable to get the crucial goal to get them back into the game.

Crusaders held by Sky Blues

Watch: Crusaders held to scoreless draw at Ballymena

Ballymena United and Crusaders were unable to improve their respective positions in the table as they battled out a hard-fought 0-0 draw at the Showgrounds.

David McDaid twice found the midriff of Crusaders keeper Jonny Tuffey in the early stages, while Philip Lowry had the ball in the net only for it to be ruled out for offside.

It continued to be a closely-contested affair after the break with Jordan Williamson diving low to his left to keep out a snap-shot from Lowry.

Ballymena's solid defensive work was almost undone on 69 minutes when Josh Kelly's misplaced back-header put Paul Heatley in on goal but Williamson was able to get a faint touch to divert the effort wide.

Williamson produced the best save of the game on 79 minutes when he acrobatically turned over a 20-yard drive from Lowry.

Straight away at the other end Jack Henderson's through ball put McDaid in behind the Crusaders defence but Tuffey produced an outstanding save to deflect the effort behind.

As the game reached a franctic finale, Heatley found a yard of space in the penalty area and his low shot beat Williamson but was hacked off the line by defender Kym Nelson.

Newry secure massive win over Glenavon

Newry City beat Glenavon to ease relegation fears

Newry grabbed a desperately-needed win against out of form Glenavon, with first half goals from Olajuwon Adeyemo and John McGovern securing their first win on the pitch since November.

After earlier having a goal ruled out for offside, Adeyemo netted his first for the club when he collected Stephen Moan's through ball and outpaced the defence before firing past Rory Brown.

McGovern added a second from 12 yards out when Glenavon failed to deal with a Philip Donnelly cross, with Glenavon unable to mount a second half comeback.

Glenavon almost made a dream start to the match when Peter Campbell's dipping volley from 45 yards in the opening minute dropped just over the crossbar, but when the striker was forced off with an injury Newry took control of the first half.

Danny Wallace blazed over from six yards out just before the interval as Glenavon searched in vain for a way back into the contest.

The Lurgan Blues came closest when Matthew Fitzpatrick struck the post, but Newry were solid in defence and clung on to take a valuable three points which moves Darren Mullan's side three points clear of Dungannon Swifts in the relegation/play-off position.

The defeat extends Glenavon winless run in the league to nine games.

Irish Premiership results - Saturday, 25 February Ballymena United 0-0 Crusaders Carrick Rangers 2-3 Larne Cliftonville 2-1 Glentoran Glenavon 0-2 Newry City Linfield 2-0 Coleraine