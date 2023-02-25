Close menu
Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid1Atl MadridAtlético Madrid1

Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid: Hosts' title hopes dealt further blow by rivals

Alvaro Rodriguez scores against Atletico Madrid
Alvaro Rodriguez is the youngest player this century to score in a La Liga game between Real Madrid and Atletico

Real Madrid's title hopes suffered a further setback after being held by ten-man rivals Atletico Madrid at the Bernabeu.

Jose Gimenez gave the visitors a shock lead, not long after Angel Correa had been sent off for elbowing Antonio Rudiger.

But teenager Alvaro Rodriguez earned Real a point with his first goal for the club.

The home side are seven points behind leaders Barcelona, who play on Sunday.

Carlo Ancelotti's team dominated the first half but clear-cut openings were few and far between before the interval.

Marco Asensio stung Jan Oblak's palms at one end, before Yannick Carrasco shot straight at Thibaut Courtois at the other as both sides struggled to make the breakthrough.

The game sparked into life in the second half when half-time substitute Correa was shown a straight red card after catching Rudiger in the chest with a flailing arm.

As Real struggled to press home their numerical advantage, substitute Gimenez nodded Antoine Griezmann's free-kick into the corner to leave the visitors minutes away from a first victory at the Bernabeu since 2016.

But Rodriguez rose highest to head Luka Modric's corner past Oblak with five minutes remaining, becoming the youngest player to score in a Madrid derby in the 21st century.

Eduardo Camavinga tested Oblak in the closing stages, but Atletico held on to move two points clear of fifth-placed Real Betis.

Barcelona can open a ten-point lead at the top of La Liga with victory at Almeria on Sunday.

The game was Diego Simeone's 612th as Atletico manager in all competitions - equalling the late Luis Aragones' club record.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 2CarvajalSubstituted forVázquezat 83'minutes
  • 3MilitãoBooked at 7mins
  • 22Rüdiger
  • 6NachoBooked at 56minsSubstituted forRodríguezat 77'minutes
  • 15Valverde
  • 8KroosSubstituted forCamavingaat 63'minutes
  • 19CeballosSubstituted forModricat 63'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 11AsensioSubstituted forTchouaméniat 63'minutes
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 7E Hazard
  • 10Modric
  • 12Camavinga
  • 13Lunin
  • 16Odriozola
  • 17Vázquez
  • 18Tchouaméni
  • 24Mariano
  • 26López Andúgar
  • 39Rodríguez

Atl Madrid

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Oblak
  • 16MolinaBooked at 71mins
  • 15Savic
  • 22Hermoso
  • 23MandavaSubstituted forGiménezat 23'minutes
  • 14LlorenteBooked at 36minsSubstituted forLemarat 57'minutes
  • 24BarriosSubstituted forCorreaat 45'minutesBooked at 64mins
  • 6KokeBooked at 22minsSubstituted forWitselat 77'minutes
  • 17SaúlSubstituted forMorataat 76'minutes
  • 8Griezmann
  • 21Carrasco

Substitutes

  • 1Grbic
  • 2Giménez
  • 9Depay
  • 10Correa
  • 11Lemar
  • 12Doherty
  • 19Morata
  • 20Witsel
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano
Attendance:
64,721

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home18
Away7
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 1, Atletico Madrid 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 1, Atletico Madrid 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Álvaro Rodríguez (Real Madrid).

  4. Post update

    Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Federico Valverde (Real Madrid).

  6. Post update

    Álvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Stefan Savic.

  8. Booking

    Luka Modric (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).

  10. Post update

    Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Hand ball by Álvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid).

  13. Post update

    Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Aurélien Tchouaméni.

  16. Post update

    Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid).

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Real Madrid 1, Atletico Madrid 1. Álvaro Rodríguez (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Jan Oblak.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Modric.

