German Bundesliga
Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim0B DortmundBorussia Dortmund1

1899 Hoffenheim 0-1 Borussia Dortmund: Julian Brandt strike takes Dortmund top of Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund, Hoffenheim, Julian Brandt
Julian Brandt has scored in each of his last four Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund

Julian Brandt scored for the fourth successive league game as Borussia Dortmund moved top of the Bundesliga with a 1-0 victory at Hoffenheim.

Brandt used his back to divert Marco Reus' free-kick into the net two minutes before half-time.

It was the attacking midfielder's ninth goal of the season and stretches Dortmund's winning run in all competitions to nine games.

Dortmund's Marius Wolf also had a second-half effort disallowed by VAR.

Wolf steered Brandt's pass into the top corner but after consulting his pitchside monitor, referee Martin Petersen ruled the goal out for Nico Schlotterbeck's foul on Ihlas Bebou earlier in the move.

Jude Bellingham nearly doubled Dortmund's lead in second-half added time but the England midfielder's shot was tipped onto the post by Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann.

The last time Borussia won their first seven Bundesliga games of a calendar year was in 2012 - the year they last won the league.

Bundesliga title rivals Bayern Munich and Union Berlin - who meet at the Allianz Arena on Sunday - are three points behind Dortmund with a game in hand, but Bayern's vastly superior goal difference means they would return to the top of the table with a win.

Hoffenheim drop into the relegation play-off spot after slipping to a fifth successive league defeat.

Line-ups

Hoffenheim

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1BaumannBooked at 57mins
  • 5KabakBooked at 27minsSubstituted forBicakcicat 30'minutes
  • 22VogtBooked at 90mins
  • 25Akpoguma
  • 3Kaderábek
  • 16RudySubstituted forStillerat 78'minutes
  • 40TohumcuSubstituted forDolbergat 65'minutes
  • 11Angelino
  • 14Baumgartner
  • 9BebouSubstituted forAsllaniat 66'minutes
  • 27Kramaric

Substitutes

  • 4Bicakcic
  • 10Dabbur
  • 13Stiller
  • 17Delaney
  • 19Dolberg
  • 20Becker
  • 23Brooks
  • 37Philipp
  • 44Asllani

B Dortmund

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kobel
  • 17Wolf
  • 25Süle
  • 4Schlotterbeck
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 11ReusSubstituted forHummelsat 89'minutes
  • 23Can
  • 22BellinghamBooked at 70mins
  • 19Brandt
  • 9HallerSubstituted forÖzcanat 77'minutes
  • 43Bynoe-GittensSubstituted forMalenat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Özcan
  • 7Reyna
  • 8Dahoud
  • 15Hummels
  • 20Modeste
  • 21Malen
  • 24Meunier
  • 30Passlack
  • 33Meyer
Referee:
Martin Petersen
Attendance:
30,150

Match Stats

Home TeamHoffenheimAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home13
Away25
Shots on Target
Home4
Away12
Corners
Home12
Away11
Fouls
Home11
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, TSG Hoffenheim 0, Borussia Dortmund 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, TSG Hoffenheim 0, Borussia Dortmund 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ermin Bicakcic (TSG Hoffenheim) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Angeliño with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, TSG Hoffenheim. Conceded by Gregor Kobel.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ermin Bicakcic (TSG Hoffenheim) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrej Kramaric with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Salih Özcan (Borussia Dortmund).

  7. Post update

    Fisnik Asllani (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Raphaël Guerreiro.

  9. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  10. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund).

  11. Booking

    Kevin Vogt (TSG Hoffenheim) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Oliver Baumann.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Emre Can.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Salih Özcan with a headed pass.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Mats Hummels replaces Marco Reus.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marco Reus.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fisnik Asllani (TSG Hoffenheim) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Angeliño following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, TSG Hoffenheim. Conceded by Niklas Süle.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Fisnik Asllani (TSG Hoffenheim) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christoph Baumgartner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, TSG Hoffenheim. Conceded by Nico Schlotterbeck.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund22151645271846
2Bayern Munich21127261214043
3Union Berlin21134435241143
4RB Leipzig22126445271842
5Freiburg2112453431340
6Frankfurt22115643311238
7Wolfsburg2296740291133
8Mainz229583734332
9Werder Bremen2293103441-730
10B Mgladbach228593839-129
11B Leverkusen2183103535027
12Köln226883236-426
13Augsburg2273122638-1224
14Hertha Berlin2255122740-1320
15Stuttgart2147102636-1019
16Hoffenheim2254132941-1219
17VfL Bochum2261152454-3019
18Schalke2127121441-2713
View full German Bundesliga table

