Scottish League Two
East FifeEast Fife15:00ForfarForfar Athletic
Venue: MGM Timber Bayview Stadium

East Fife v Forfar Athletic

Last updated on .From the section Football

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton25155538241450
2Stirling23136445252045
3Annan Athletic2610794439537
4Stenhousemuir269894041-135
5Forfar259792730-334
6Elgin2596103841-333
7East Fife2696113440-633
8Stranraer2695123543-832
9Albion2676133033-327
10Bonnyrigg Rose2666142742-1524
View full Scottish League Two table

