Stranraer v Dumbarton

StranraerStranraer15:00DumbartonDumbarton
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dumbarton
|25
|15
|5
|5
|38
|24
|14
|50
|2
|Stirling
|23
|13
|6
|4
|45
|25
|20
|45
|3
|Annan Athletic
|26
|10
|7
|9
|44
|39
|5
|37
|4
|Stenhousemuir
|26
|9
|8
|9
|40
|41
|-1
|35
|5
|Forfar
|25
|9
|7
|9
|27
|30
|-3
|34
|6
|Elgin
|25
|9
|6
|10
|38
|41
|-3
|33
|7
|East Fife
|26
|9
|6
|11
|34
|40
|-6
|33
|8
|Stranraer
|26
|9
|5
|12
|35
|43
|-8
|32
|9
|Albion
|26
|7
|6
|13
|30
|33
|-3
|27
|10
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|26
|6
|6
|14
|27
|42
|-15
|24