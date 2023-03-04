Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Queen's Park
|26
|14
|5
|7
|53
|35
|18
|47
|2
|Dundee
|26
|12
|7
|7
|42
|31
|11
|43
|3
|Ayr
|25
|11
|7
|7
|46
|32
|14
|40
|4
|Morton
|25
|11
|7
|7
|37
|29
|8
|40
|5
|Partick Thistle
|26
|12
|4
|10
|46
|39
|7
|40
|6
|Raith Rovers
|26
|9
|8
|9
|33
|33
|0
|35
|7
|Inverness CT
|26
|8
|9
|9
|36
|38
|-2
|33
|8
|Cove Rangers
|26
|6
|8
|12
|33
|53
|-20
|26
|9
|Hamilton
|27
|6
|7
|14
|25
|45
|-20
|25
|10
|Arbroath
|27
|4
|12
|11
|24
|40
|-16
|24
