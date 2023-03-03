Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Julen Lopetegui's Wolves have taken one point from their past three Premier League games

TEAM NEWS

Wolves are without defender Hugo Bueno, who injured his hamstring in the midweek defeat at Liverpool.

Forward Matheus Cunha could return from the ankle injury which saw him stretchered off at Fulham last weekend.

Tottenham wing-back Emerson Royal is likely to be recalled after missing the FA Cup loss to Sheffield United with a knee issue.

Harry Kane, Clement Lenglet and Cristian Romero are expected to start after they were benched on Wednesday.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Tottenham have been so inconsistent all season that I don't think any result for them is a huge shock, whether it be them beating Manchester City or losing to Championship side Sheffield United in the FA Cup.

You just don't know what you are going to get from Spurs from one week to the next, which makes predicting their results almost impossible - although I did call their defeat by the Blades correctly by the way.

I don't see them winning at Molineux either. Wolves are still scrapping for survival and although they might not offer much going forward, they also don't give very much away.

Prediction: 1-1

The Brazilian's two goals for Tottenham both came in a Champions League win over Marseille in September

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves are winless in six home league games against Tottenham, drawing two and losing four.

Spurs are aiming to complete a league double over Wolves for the first time since the 2003-04 season.

Nuno Espirito Santo's Tottenham won this fixture 1-0 last season courtesy of a Dele Alli penalty.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton have won two of their past three Premier League home games, losing the other to Bournemouth last time out.

Wolves have amassed 14 points in 10 league matches under Julen Lopetegui, twice as many as they managed in the 10 games before the Spaniard took over.

They have lost all five of their league matches this season against sides currently in the top four, conceding 10 goals and scoring none.

Raul Jimenez has scored four goals in six Premier League starts against Tottenham.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have lost their last three away games in all competitions, conceding six goals and scoring just one.

However, Spurs have kept a clean sheet in four of their past five Premier League fixtures.

Antonio Conte's side are aiming to win three top-flight matches in a row for the first time this season.

Spurs have found the net a league-high 12 times from corners this season, with seven of those goals scored by Harry Kane.

Kane has not scored a competitive club goal outside of London since 8 October in a 1-0 win at Brighton. His last 12 goals for Spurs have all been scored in the capital.

Ben Davies is set to make his 200th Premier League appearance for Spurs.

