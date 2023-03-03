Last updated on .From the section Premier League

John Stones has been absent for Manchester City since injuring his hamstring in the FA Cup win over Arsenal in January

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City defenders John Stones and Aymeric Laporte could be available after spells out with injury and illness respectively.

Back-up goalkeeper Stefan Ortega may miss out after injuring his hand in the midweek win at Bristol City.

Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has shaken off the ankle injury that he picked up in the EFL Cup final.

Nick Pope returns from suspension and Anthony Gordon will be included after he was cup tied on Sunday.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I wouldn't quite go as far a saying Newcastle are running out of steam, but they are flagging a little bit.

They weren't outplayed by Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final, but I thought Erik ten Hag's side won pretty comfortably.

I do like the way Magpies boss Eddie Howe sets his team up and they will be awkward opposition at the Etihad Stadium, especially with Nick Pope back in goal, but I still think Manchester City will win.

Prediction: 3-1

The Brazilian has been passed fit for Saturday after picking up an ankle injury at Wembley last week

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have won 13 consecutive home league games against Newcastle.

Newcastle have been victorious in only one of their last 30 top-flight meetings with City, drawing five and losing 24.

The Magpies' only away win in 22 Premier League matches against Manchester City was a 1-0 triumph at Maine Road in September 2000, with Alan Shearer scoring the winner.

City have scored in 28 consecutive Premier League games against Newcastle since a 0-0 draw in November 2006.

Manchester City

Manchester City have won 24 of their 28 home matches since last March, drawing three and losing one in all competitions.

City have kept just four clean sheets at the Etihad in 12 Premier League games this season.

Ederson's next shut-out will be his 100th in the Premier League.

Kevin de Bruyne is two shy of 100 Premier League assists. The Belgian has provided seven against Newcastle, with five of those coming at the Etihad.

Riyad Mahrez has registered three goals and four assists in his past four Premier League home games.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have gone four games without a win in all competitions, losing their previous two.

However, Eddie Howe's side are undefeated in eight Premier League away matches, winning four and drawing four, Newcastle's longest unbeaten away run in the top flight for 53 years.

They are also unbeaten in all of their matches with the current top four this season, drawing three and winning one.

Newcastle are one of three sides yet to win a top-flight game when conceding first this season, along with Brentford and Nottingham Forest.

Eddie Howe has lost all six of his Premier League visits to the Etihad as a manager, with his teams shipping a total of 23 goals whilst scoring just three.

