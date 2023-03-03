Close menu
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace preview: Team news, head-to-head, stats and prediction

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha
Wilfried Zaha has not featured for Crystal Palace since injuring his hamstring on 21 January

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa midfielder Philippe Coutinho is expected to be out until after the international break with a hamstring injury.

Defender Diego Carlos is back in training after a long-term Achilles injury but is building up fitness.

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha could return after missing four games with a hamstring injury.

Sam Johnstone and Nathan Ferguson are both still recovering from respective calf and Achilles injuries.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Crystal Palace have drawn five of their past six games but they still haven't won in 2023, and they haven't been scoring many either. It's hard to see things changing much for them here.

Aston Villa's recent results have been mixed but I do feel like they are making progress under Unai Emery, and they definitely carry more of a goal threat than the Eagles do.

Prediction: 2-0

Aston Villa have scored in all 11 of their Premier League games under Unai Emery, having failed to score in six of their 13 before his arrival
It's their longest league scoring streak in the top flight since 2009

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Aston Villa have lost just one of their 10 Premier League home games against Crystal Palace (W5, D4).
  • But Palace did win 3-1 at Selhurst Park in August, and are aiming to complete a league double over Villa for the first time since 2013-14.
  • Crystal Palace have scored multiple goals in only one of their 26 matches away to Aston Villa - that was in a 4-3 defeat in the FA Cup third round in 1962.

Aston Villa

  • Villa's win at West Ham last weekend ended a run of three straight league defeats.
  • They have led in each of their last two home league games, only to lose both 4-2.
  • Defeat on Saturday would be Villa's 400th in the Premier League.
  • Villa have conceded 15 goals from set-pieces in the Premier League this season, including penalties; only Bournemouth have conceded more.
  • Unai Emery has never beaten Palace in three previous Premier League meetings as Arsenal manger (D2, L1).
  • Ollie Watkins could become the first Villa player to score in six successive top-flight games since Andy Gray in 1977.

Crystal Palace

  • Crystal Palace are on the longest current winless run in the Premier League, failing to win any of their eight games in 2023 (D5, L3).
  • They have drawn five of their last six league fixtures, and are yet to score more than one goal in a league match this calendar year.
  • Palace have failed to have a single shot on target in a Premier League-high three games this season.
  • It is almost a year since Palace won a top-flight match north of London: a 2-0 victory at Wolves on 5 March 2022.
  • The Eagles are the only team in the division yet to score a first-half goal in 2023.
  • Since the start of last season, Crystal Palace have won just 10% of their Premier League games that Wilfried Zaha hasn't played (one win in 10 matches), compared to 31% when he has featured (16 out of 52).

