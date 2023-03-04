Match ends, Arsenal 3, Bournemouth 2.
Reiss Nelson scored a stunning 97th-minute winner as Premier League leaders Arsenal came from two goals down to beat Bournemouth.
Bournemouth had taken the lead after just 9.11 seconds through Philip Billing, and went 2-0 up via a Marco Senesi header.
However Arsenal pulled level with goals by Thomas Partey and Ben White, before Nelson struck.
The winger, making his first appearance since 12 November, slammed in from 25 yards in the seventh minute of stoppage time.
Arsenal's Premier League lead is restored to five points, after they had seemed certain to cede ground to Manchester City, winners over Newcastle in the early kick-off.
Bournemouth, meanwhile, remain in the relegation zone after threatening a major upset - and beginning at top speed.
Billing's goal was the second-quickest in Premier League history - only Shane Long, who scored for Southampton after 7.69 seconds at Watford in April 2019, has netted faster.
- How did you rate Arsenal's performance? Have your say here.
- What did you make of Bournemouth's display? Send us your views here.
Nelson colossal as Arsenal snatch victory
Nelson had played just 64 minutes of Premier League football this season - having struggled with thigh problems - before being thrown on as a second-half substitute by Mikel Arteta here.
Yet the homegrown talent was the unexpected hero, collecting a half-cleared corner outside the area and bending a superb strike beyond Bournemouth keeper Neto.
The outpouring of emotion that followed was immense; the Arsenal bench cleared as virtually every player and member of staff rushed to celebrate with the match-winner.
Nelson had earlier, with practically his first Premier League touch of 2023, provided the assist for White to equalise with his first Arsenal goal.
White, brought on as a half-time substitute after Takehiro Tomiyasu endured a torrid 45 minutes, struck Nelson's deep cross first time and his shot was palmed away from behind the line by Neto, with referee Christopher Kavanagh giving it via goalline technology.
What is remarkable is that Nelson, had everything gone to plan for Arsenal, would have been very unlikely to reach the pitch. He replaced Emile Smith Rowe, himself a sub for Leandro Trossard, who suffered a first half injury.
However it is with unexpected twists, remarkable moments and incredible goals that titles are often won.
Billing's rocket start in vain for Cherries
Arteta would have wanted his side to make a fast start in order to restore their advantage over City. He got the exact opposite.
From the kick-off, Joe Rothwell fed a pass wide to Antoine Semenyo, whose low ball across the box was dummied by Dominic Solanke and missed by Gabriel, who allowed it beneath his studs. Billing escaped William Saliba's lax marking, and finished under Aaron Ramsdale.
With the form which earned Gary O'Neil the permanent manager's seat a distant memory, and now just one win in their last 12 games, a win - or even a point - would have provided a real boost for Bournemouth in their bid to escape relegation.
However, like Arsenal, their defence is their weakness. Nelson's strike was the 35th goal they have conceded in away Premier League matches this season - a division high.
The greater damage however could be psychological, with players, fans and O'Neil all left in despair by the late winner.
For a long time, Bournemouth defended their very early lead with stubbornness and co-ordination, marshalled well by goalkeeper-captain Neto, who made a terrific double save from Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka just minutes after Billing's opener.
Bournemouth were happy to attack on the break, and should have gone two ahead before half-time, Ramsdale making a superb spreading save to deny Dango Ouattara as the visitors countered from an Arsenal corner.
However they dropped deeper as the game progressed - until the decisive blow in the final seconds.
Partey gets the late party started
While Arsenal continue to lead the pack in their pursuit of a first Premier League title in 19 years, they also have clear defensive frailties - they now have just three clean sheets in their past 18 home league games.
Arteta may have thought the return of Partey to central midfield, his first start in three weeks, would have given a defensive boost. But the Ghanaian, playing in front of his national team manager Chris Hughton, was at fault for the Bournemouth second.
Partey lost his man Senesi from a 57th-minute corner, allowing the Italian defender a free near-post header past Ramsdale.
He started to make amends with Arsenal's first goal, volleying home from six yards - before Nelson took over.
Line-ups
Arsenal
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Ramsdale
- 18TomiyasuSubstituted forWhiteat 45'minutes
- 12Saliba
- 6Gabriel
- 35Zinchenko
- 8Ødegaard
- 5Partey
- 21Fábio VieiraSubstituted forXhakaat 84'minutes
- 7Saka
- 19TrossardSubstituted forSmith Roweat 22'minutesSubstituted forNelsonat 69'minutes
- 11Martinelli
Substitutes
- 3Tierney
- 4White
- 10Smith Rowe
- 15Kiwior
- 16Holding
- 20Jorginho
- 24Nelson
- 30Turner
- 34Xhaka
Bournemouth
Formation 5-4-1
- 13NetoBooked at 64mins
- 15A Smith
- 6MephamBooked at 86mins
- 3Stephens
- 25Senesi
- 33ZemuraSubstituted forFredericksat 64'minutes
- 11OuattaraSubstituted forChristieat 82'minutes
- 14RothwellSubstituted forL Cookat 70'minutes
- 29Billing
- 24SemenyoSubstituted forAnthonyat 64'minutes
- 9Solanke
Substitutes
- 1Travers
- 2Fredericks
- 4L Cook
- 10Christie
- 12Randolph
- 17Stacey
- 21Moore
- 32Anthony
- 41Pollock
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
- Attendance:
- 60,222
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home81%
- Away19%
- Shots
- Home31
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away4
- Corners
- Home17
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal 3, Bournemouth 2.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal 3, Bournemouth 2. Reiss Nelson (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Ryan Christie.
Post update
Attempt missed. Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Reiss Nelson.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by William Saliba.
Post update
Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Christie (Bournemouth).
Post update
Attempt saved. Reiss Nelson (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Oleksandr Zinchenko.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Adam Smith (Bournemouth).
Post update
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Ryan Fredericks.
Post update
Foul by Reiss Nelson (Arsenal).
Post update
Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Oleksandr Zinchenko following a corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben White.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Ryan Fredericks.
Booking
Chris Mepham (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Chris Mepham (Bournemouth).
Player of the match
NelsonReiss Nelson
Arsenal
Avg
- Squad number24Player nameNelsonAverage rating
9.08
- Squad number4Player nameWhiteAverage rating
8.38
- Squad number11Player nameGabriel MartinelliAverage rating
8.25
- Squad number5Player nameParteyAverage rating
8.08
- Squad number8Player nameØdegaardAverage rating
7.83
- Squad number35Player nameZinchenkoAverage rating
7.68
- Squad number7Player nameSakaAverage rating
7.63
- Squad number1Player nameRamsdaleAverage rating
7.58
- Squad number34Player nameXhakaAverage rating
7.53
- Squad number6Player nameGabriel MagalhãesAverage rating
7.48
- Squad number12Player nameSalibaAverage rating
7.38
- Squad number10Player nameSmith RoweAverage rating
7.26
- Squad number19Player nameTrossardAverage rating
6.84
- Squad number21Player nameFábio VieiraAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number18Player nameTomiyasuAverage rating
6.33
AFC Bournemouth
Avg
- Squad number29Player nameBillingAverage rating
5.52
- Squad number9Player nameSolankeAverage rating
5.07
- Squad number25Player nameSenesiAverage rating
4.93
- Squad number13Player nameNetoAverage rating
4.88
- Squad number3Player nameStephensAverage rating
4.74
- Squad number6Player nameMephamAverage rating
4.73
- Squad number24Player nameSemenyoAverage rating
4.72
- Squad number14Player nameRothwellAverage rating
4.62
- Squad number15Player nameA SmithAverage rating
4.60
- Squad number33Player nameZemuraAverage rating
4.55
- Squad number11Player nameOuattaraAverage rating
4.52
- Squad number32Player nameAnthonyAverage rating
4.46
- Squad number10Player nameChristieAverage rating
4.46
- Squad number4Player nameL CookAverage rating
4.32
- Squad number2Player nameFredericksAverage rating
4.28
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
I guess VAR is not Arsenal’s friend, most definitely.
Common Gunnersssssssss!!!!!!!!!!!!