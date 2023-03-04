Close menu
ArsenalArsenal3BournemouthAFC Bournemouth2

Arsenal 3-2 Bournemouth: Reiss Nelson gets 97th-minute winner after visitors score inside 10 seconds

By Emma SmithBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Philip Billing scores the opener for Bournemouth
Philip Billing's opening goal was the second fastest in Premier League history

Reiss Nelson scored a stunning 97th-minute winner as Premier League leaders Arsenal came from two goals down to beat Bournemouth.

Bournemouth had taken the lead after just 9.11 seconds through Philip Billing, and went 2-0 up via a Marco Senesi header.

However Arsenal pulled level with goals by Thomas Partey and Ben White, before Nelson struck.

The winger, making his first appearance since 12 November, slammed in from 25 yards in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Arsenal's Premier League lead is restored to five points, after they had seemed certain to cede ground to Manchester City, winners over Newcastle in the early kick-off.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, remain in the relegation zone after threatening a major upset - and beginning at top speed.

Billing's goal was the second-quickest in Premier League history - only Shane Long, who scored for Southampton after 7.69 seconds at Watford in April 2019, has netted faster.

Nelson colossal as Arsenal snatch victory

Nelson had played just 64 minutes of Premier League football this season - having struggled with thigh problems - before being thrown on as a second-half substitute by Mikel Arteta here.

Yet the homegrown talent was the unexpected hero, collecting a half-cleared corner outside the area and bending a superb strike beyond Bournemouth keeper Neto.

The outpouring of emotion that followed was immense; the Arsenal bench cleared as virtually every player and member of staff rushed to celebrate with the match-winner.

Nelson had earlier, with practically his first Premier League touch of 2023, provided the assist for White to equalise with his first Arsenal goal.

White, brought on as a half-time substitute after Takehiro Tomiyasu endured a torrid 45 minutes, struck Nelson's deep cross first time and his shot was palmed away from behind the line by Neto, with referee Christopher Kavanagh giving it via goalline technology.

What is remarkable is that Nelson, had everything gone to plan for Arsenal, would have been very unlikely to reach the pitch. He replaced Emile Smith Rowe, himself a sub for Leandro Trossard, who suffered a first half injury.

However it is with unexpected twists, remarkable moments and incredible goals that titles are often won.

Billing's rocket start in vain for Cherries

Arteta would have wanted his side to make a fast start in order to restore their advantage over City. He got the exact opposite.

From the kick-off, Joe Rothwell fed a pass wide to Antoine Semenyo, whose low ball across the box was dummied by Dominic Solanke and missed by Gabriel, who allowed it beneath his studs. Billing escaped William Saliba's lax marking, and finished under Aaron Ramsdale.

With the form which earned Gary O'Neil the permanent manager's seat a distant memory, and now just one win in their last 12 games, a win - or even a point - would have provided a real boost for Bournemouth in their bid to escape relegation.

However, like Arsenal, their defence is their weakness. Nelson's strike was the 35th goal they have conceded in away Premier League matches this season - a division high.

The greater damage however could be psychological, with players, fans and O'Neil all left in despair by the late winner.

For a long time, Bournemouth defended their very early lead with stubbornness and co-ordination, marshalled well by goalkeeper-captain Neto, who made a terrific double save from Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka just minutes after Billing's opener.

Bournemouth were happy to attack on the break, and should have gone two ahead before half-time, Ramsdale making a superb spreading save to deny Dango Ouattara as the visitors countered from an Arsenal corner.

However they dropped deeper as the game progressed - until the decisive blow in the final seconds.

Partey gets the late party started

While Arsenal continue to lead the pack in their pursuit of a first Premier League title in 19 years, they also have clear defensive frailties - they now have just three clean sheets in their past 18 home league games.

Arteta may have thought the return of Partey to central midfield, his first start in three weeks, would have given a defensive boost. But the Ghanaian, playing in front of his national team manager Chris Hughton, was at fault for the Bournemouth second.

Partey lost his man Senesi from a 57th-minute corner, allowing the Italian defender a free near-post header past Ramsdale.

He started to make amends with Arsenal's first goal, volleying home from six yards - before Nelson took over.

Line-ups

Arsenal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 18TomiyasuSubstituted forWhiteat 45'minutes
  • 12Saliba
  • 6Gabriel
  • 35Zinchenko
  • 8Ødegaard
  • 5Partey
  • 21Fábio VieiraSubstituted forXhakaat 84'minutes
  • 7Saka
  • 19TrossardSubstituted forSmith Roweat 22'minutesSubstituted forNelsonat 69'minutes
  • 11Martinelli

Substitutes

  • 3Tierney
  • 4White
  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 15Kiwior
  • 16Holding
  • 20Jorginho
  • 24Nelson
  • 30Turner
  • 34Xhaka

Bournemouth

Formation 5-4-1

  • 13NetoBooked at 64mins
  • 15A Smith
  • 6MephamBooked at 86mins
  • 3Stephens
  • 25Senesi
  • 33ZemuraSubstituted forFredericksat 64'minutes
  • 11OuattaraSubstituted forChristieat 82'minutes
  • 14RothwellSubstituted forL Cookat 70'minutes
  • 29Billing
  • 24SemenyoSubstituted forAnthonyat 64'minutes
  • 9Solanke

Substitutes

  • 1Travers
  • 2Fredericks
  • 4L Cook
  • 10Christie
  • 12Randolph
  • 17Stacey
  • 21Moore
  • 32Anthony
  • 41Pollock
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh
Attendance:
60,222

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenalAway TeamBournemouth
Possession
Home81%
Away19%
Shots
Home31
Away4
Shots on Target
Home9
Away4
Corners
Home17
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arsenal 3, Bournemouth 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arsenal 3, Bournemouth 2.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Arsenal 3, Bournemouth 2. Reiss Nelson (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Ryan Christie.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Reiss Nelson.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by William Saliba.

  7. Post update

    Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Christie (Bournemouth).

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Reiss Nelson (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Oleksandr Zinchenko.

  10. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  11. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Adam Smith (Bournemouth).

  12. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Ryan Fredericks.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Reiss Nelson (Arsenal).

  14. Post update

    Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Oleksandr Zinchenko following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben White.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Ryan Fredericks.

  18. Booking

    Chris Mepham (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Chris Mepham (Bournemouth).

Player of the match

NelsonReiss Nelson

with an average of 9.08

Arsenal

  1. Squad number24Player nameNelson
    Average rating

    9.08

  2. Squad number4Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    8.38

  3. Squad number11Player nameGabriel Martinelli
    Average rating

    8.25

  4. Squad number5Player namePartey
    Average rating

    8.08

  5. Squad number8Player nameØdegaard
    Average rating

    7.83

  6. Squad number35Player nameZinchenko
    Average rating

    7.68

  7. Squad number7Player nameSaka
    Average rating

    7.63

  8. Squad number1Player nameRamsdale
    Average rating

    7.58

  9. Squad number34Player nameXhaka
    Average rating

    7.53

  10. Squad number6Player nameGabriel Magalhães
    Average rating

    7.48

  11. Squad number12Player nameSaliba
    Average rating

    7.38

  12. Squad number10Player nameSmith Rowe
    Average rating

    7.26

  13. Squad number19Player nameTrossard
    Average rating

    6.84

  14. Squad number21Player nameFábio Vieira
    Average rating

    6.75

  15. Squad number18Player nameTomiyasu
    Average rating

    6.33

AFC Bournemouth

  1. Squad number29Player nameBilling
    Average rating

    5.52

  2. Squad number9Player nameSolanke
    Average rating

    5.07

  3. Squad number25Player nameSenesi
    Average rating

    4.93

  4. Squad number13Player nameNeto
    Average rating

    4.88

  5. Squad number3Player nameStephens
    Average rating

    4.74

  6. Squad number6Player nameMepham
    Average rating

    4.73

  7. Squad number24Player nameSemenyo
    Average rating

    4.72

  8. Squad number14Player nameRothwell
    Average rating

    4.62

  9. Squad number15Player nameA Smith
    Average rating

    4.60

  10. Squad number33Player nameZemura
    Average rating

    4.55

  11. Squad number11Player nameOuattara
    Average rating

    4.52

  12. Squad number32Player nameAnthony
    Average rating

    4.46

  13. Squad number10Player nameChristie
    Average rating

    4.46

  14. Squad number4Player nameL Cook
    Average rating

    4.32

  15. Squad number2Player nameFredericks
    Average rating

    4.28

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 17:11

    Chelsea fan in peace here: What can you say about Arsenal, brilliant just brilliant, battled to the end & turned it around with a injury time winner. Reminds me a bit of the old Man Utd side that never gave up (Remeber Fergie time) & how many late winners did they score to win titles. Hat's off to you Gunners, I sincerely hope you carry on the same way & go on to lift the title.

    • Reply posted by Brimmers34, today at 17:20

      Brimmers34 replied:
      Well said. I’m no Arsenal fan but hope they can do it.

  • Comment posted by BoltonWanderersFC, today at 17:08

    Arsenal win, Spuds lose, a perfect afternoon

    • Reply posted by rospur, today at 17:17

      rospur replied:
      Bolton 🤣

  • Comment posted by Sport Report, today at 17:06

    Arteta time

  • Comment posted by Max Headroom, today at 17:08

    Bournemouth were easily the better side for the first 10 seconds.

    • Reply posted by Another Commenter, today at 17:37

      Another Commenter replied:
      That's a fact. I'm an Arsenal fan, but 10 seconds Bournemouth were utterly unplayable.

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 17:06

    If you want to win the league, you have to win these ganmes ... job done. Well played both sides and providing such a great game

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 17:10

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      lucky. arsenal will never finish top four if they concede 2 goals at home to relegation fodder

  • Comment posted by Kikibella25, today at 17:07

    The expected result for us, but the manner of defeat regards the timing is heartbreaking. UTCIAD 🍒🍒🍒

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:12

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Arsenal did well to come back and win from two down, but they should not have been in that situation in the first place, especially against a team second from bottom.

  • Comment posted by korvintage64, today at 17:07

    Arsenal enjoying a bit of Fergie time.

    • Reply posted by ho7noteo, today at 17:09

      ho7noteo replied:
      😆

  • Comment posted by Jerome, today at 17:06

    Reiss Nelson, game changer

  • Comment posted by NV_21, today at 17:08

    Buzzing. Never die attitude.

    I guess VAR is not Arsenal’s friend, most definitely.

    • Reply posted by Jerome, today at 17:20

      Jerome replied:
      The teams down the bottom are most dangerous at this end of the season

  • Comment posted by Briggadoon, today at 17:10

    I take it the ref decided to play “next goals the winner” ?? 🤷🏻‍♂️

    • Reply posted by Leggo, today at 17:19

      Leggo replied:
      Absolutely!!

  • Comment posted by jigsaw, today at 17:06

    There are parties in some parts of London tonight , what a game and what a day to remember, the noise in stadium after that last goal was insane

    • Reply posted by beastfromtheeast, today at 17:10

      beastfromtheeast replied:
      Just a shame the 96 mins before it was flat 😂

  • Comment posted by pab, today at 17:06

    The sound of all the snarky comments that were written at half time being deleted through salty tears was deafening

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 17:07

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      lucky. arsenal will never finish top four if they concede 2 goals at home to relegation fodder

  • Comment posted by Lopezdee, today at 17:08

    I know Arsenal is not there yet…..but that’s was a champion performance!!!
    Common Gunnersssssssss!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • Reply posted by Leggo, today at 17:16

      Leggo replied:
      Where did SEVEN minutes added time come from? One word: PGMOL!!

  • Comment posted by myfunkyself, today at 17:07

    Wow, never gave up, and after going two goals down. Top 3 finish is now realistic. COYG

    • Reply posted by Bill, today at 17:18

      Bill replied:
      Ferguson time

  • Comment posted by Taxi for Ozil, today at 17:14

    To be fair we should still be playing considering the amount of time wasting by Neto!

    • Reply posted by AFCB Si, today at 18:06

      AFCB Si replied:
      No just because you were losing you were crying like girls. If you were winning you wouldn’t be bothered

  • Comment posted by Lanza lad, today at 17:19

    Arsenal fans have a reputation for getting on the players backs when things take a turn for the worst..but even at 0-2 the gooners we're right behind the players.im still buzzing...GET IN THERE!!

    • Reply posted by Johnny Thunder, today at 17:32

      Johnny Thunder replied:
      Great post Lanza Lad. North London won’t need electricity tonight

  • Comment posted by spud, today at 17:07

    Come on Arsenal, from a happy Wolves fan!

    • Reply posted by RDW_SW, today at 17:10

      RDW_SW replied:
      Thank you Wolves for putting Middlesex FC in their place. Mind the gap!

  • Comment posted by SAW, today at 17:08

    What a come back arsenal well done.

  • Comment posted by Rainman, today at 17:08

    What a shame! It was nearly top Billing for Bournemouth today. But hopefully they won’t get relegated.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:19

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      What makes you think based on their performance today that they wont be relegated