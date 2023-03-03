Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Solly March has started all 22 of Brighton's league games this season

TEAM NEWS

Brighton midfielder Solly March is expected to return after missing their midweek FA Cup win with a minor injury.

Defender Pervis Estupinan, who was absent for that match with a muscle problem, should also be fit.

This game is likely to come too soon for West Ham's Kurt Zouma and Maxwel Cornet but Vladimir Coufal could return from a heel problem.

Danny Ings is eligible to play after being cup-tied for the midweek defeat by Manchester United.

Jarrod Bowen, who has been dealing with a minor ankle injury, could return to the starting line-up.

The winger came on as a substitute in Wednesday's FA Cup exit at Old Trafford.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

West Ham went with a strong team on Wednesday and gave Manchester United a scare in the FA Cup.

The Hammers' win over Nottingham Forest last weekend was really encouraging too and Danny Ings, who was cup-tied for the trip to Old Trafford, will be back after scoring twice in that game.

So, I can see this being a close game, but I am still backing Brighton to win it because of their consistency - they always seem to play well.

Prediction: 2-1

Sutton's full predictions v rapper AntsLive

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton are unbeaten in 11 previous Premier League meetings with West Ham (W5, D6), which is their longest unbeaten record against another team in the competition.

The Hammers' most recent victory over the Seagulls was a 6-0 victory at Upton Park in the Championship in April 2012.

West Ham have never kept a clean sheet against Brighton in the Premier League.

Brighton

Brighton have won 15 of 28 games in all competitions this season, their highest total at this stage of a top-flight campaign.

They have won five of their 11 Premier League home fixtures in 2022-23, as many as they did in the whole of last season.

The Seagulls have earned more points away than they have at home this season.

They have scored at least three goals in three different league games in this campaign - only Manchester City and Arsenal have better records.

Twelve of Brighton's last 14 Premier League goals have come in the second half.

Danny Welbeck has scored six goals in all competitions against West Ham (one for Manchester Utd, three for Arsenal, and two for Brighton).

West Ham

West Ham are looking to win back-to-back league games for just the second time this season.

But they have gone 10 away league matches without a win (D3, L7), their worst such run since 2015.

The Hammers have earned just six points away from home this season, a joint low.

The Londoners can keep consecutive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since October 2021.

Jarrod Bowen has been involved in four goals in his last five Premier League games for West Ham, with two goals and two assists.

Danny Ings scored a brace in Aston Villa's 2-1 win at Brighton earlier this season - no player has ever scored multiple goals against an opponent with two different teams in a single Premier League campaign.

My Brighton line-up Predict Brighton's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My West Ham United line-up Predict West Ham's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team