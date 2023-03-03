TEAM NEWS
Brighton midfielder Solly March is expected to return after missing their midweek FA Cup win with a minor injury.
Defender Pervis Estupinan, who was absent for that match with a muscle problem, should also be fit.
This game is likely to come too soon for West Ham's Kurt Zouma and Maxwel Cornet but Vladimir Coufal could return from a heel problem.
Danny Ings is eligible to play after being cup-tied for the midweek defeat by Manchester United.
Jarrod Bowen, who has been dealing with a minor ankle injury, could return to the starting line-up.
The winger came on as a substitute in Wednesday's FA Cup exit at Old Trafford.
CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION
West Ham went with a strong team on Wednesday and gave Manchester United a scare in the FA Cup.
The Hammers' win over Nottingham Forest last weekend was really encouraging too and Danny Ings, who was cup-tied for the trip to Old Trafford, will be back after scoring twice in that game.
So, I can see this being a close game, but I am still backing Brighton to win it because of their consistency - they always seem to play well.
Prediction: 2-1
Sutton's full predictions v rapper AntsLive
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Brighton are unbeaten in 11 previous Premier League meetings with West Ham (W5, D6), which is their longest unbeaten record against another team in the competition.
- The Hammers' most recent victory over the Seagulls was a 6-0 victory at Upton Park in the Championship in April 2012.
- West Ham have never kept a clean sheet against Brighton in the Premier League.
Brighton
- Brighton have won 15 of 28 games in all competitions this season, their highest total at this stage of a top-flight campaign.
- They have won five of their 11 Premier League home fixtures in 2022-23, as many as they did in the whole of last season.
- The Seagulls have earned more points away than they have at home this season.
- They have scored at least three goals in three different league games in this campaign - only Manchester City and Arsenal have better records.
- Twelve of Brighton's last 14 Premier League goals have come in the second half.
- Danny Welbeck has scored six goals in all competitions against West Ham (one for Manchester Utd, three for Arsenal, and two for Brighton).
West Ham
- West Ham are looking to win back-to-back league games for just the second time this season.
- But they have gone 10 away league matches without a win (D3, L7), their worst such run since 2015.
- The Hammers have earned just six points away from home this season, a joint low.
- The Londoners can keep consecutive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since October 2021.
- Jarrod Bowen has been involved in four goals in his last five Premier League games for West Ham, with two goals and two assists.
- Danny Ings scored a brace in Aston Villa's 2-1 win at Brighton earlier this season - no player has ever scored multiple goals against an opponent with two different teams in a single Premier League campaign.
My Brighton line-up
Predict Brighton's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!
My West Ham United line-up
Predict West Ham's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment