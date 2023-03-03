Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Thiago Silva has started 25 games for Chelsea this season and has been one of their most consistent performers

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva is out for six weeks after injuring knee ligaments in the defeat at Tottenham.

Captain Cesar Azpilicueta may come back into contention after suffering concussion, while Mateo Kovacic is back in training following illness.

Leeds United defenders Liam Cooper and Pascal Struijk could return after suffering muscle and concussion issues.

Max Wober should recover from a shoulder problem which saw him miss the midweek FA Cup defeat at Fulham.

Colombian winger Luis Sinisterra, who has not featured since injuring a muscle against Manchester United on 8 February, faces a late fitness test.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

This is one of those games where I honestly don't have a clue what to expect.

Of course Chelsea should win it, but I've been saying that most weeks about Graham Potter's side and I have been wrong to think they will start playing better.

Thiago Silva's injury is a huge blow for the Blues but Leeds are not exactly free-scoring either, with only one goal in their past four games.

Prediction: 1-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have won five successive Premier League home fixtures against Leeds.

Leeds' last win at Stamford Bridge was a 2-0 Premier League victory in 1999 - Stephen McPhail scored both goals and Chris Sutton was in the Chelsea line-up.

The Yorkshire club won the reverse fixture 3-0 at Elland Road in August and are seeking to a complete a first league double over Chelsea since their title-winning season in 1991-92.

Chelsea

Chelsea have won just two of the last 15 Premier League games, drawing six and losing seven.

Graham Potter's side have lost their past three matches in all competitions without scoring.

They've won just once in league and cup this year, beating Crystal Palace 1-0 at home on 15 January.

The Blues have found the net 23 times in 24 Premier League games this season, their lowest total at this stage of a campaign since 1993-94 when they had scored just 22.

Graham Potter was unbeaten in all five Premier League meeting with Leeds as Brighton head coach winning three fixtures and drawing two.

Leeds United

Leeds United have the joint-worst Premier League away record this season, winning once and accruing six points, the same total as Nottingham Forest and West Ham.

Their only away league victory this season came against Liverpool in October.

Leeds have won two of their 12 Premier League games against sides currently in the top half of the table, beating Liverpool 2-1 at Anfield and Chelsea 3-0 at home.

Defeat would be Leeds United's 200th in the Premier League.

Javi Gracia is vying to become just the second Leeds United manager to win their opening two Premier League matches after Terry Venables in 2002.

Gracia's second Premier League game in charge of Watford was against Chelsea - his side emerged 4-1 winners in that match at Vicarage Road.

