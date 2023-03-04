Match ends, Rangers 3, Kilmarnock 1.
Rangers responded to last Sunday's Old Firm Viaplay Cup final defeat by cutting Celtic's Scottish Premiership lead to six points thanks to a clinical first-half showing against Kilmarnock.
Manager Michael Beale demanded his players "move forward quickly" pre-match at Ibrox, and they did so by racing into a three-goal lead thanks to Connor Goldson, Fashion Sakala and a James Tavernier penalty.
But the hosts' performance level fluctuated after the break as Jeriel Dorsett pulled one back for Kilmarnock.
However, the damage was done in the opening 45 minutes for Derek McInnes' relegation-threatened side, who remain 11th without an away league win this season.
A victory for Celtic away to St Mirren on Sunday would restore the league leaders' nine-point advantage over Rangers, who are yet to taste defeat in the league under Beale after 11 games.
McInnes will rue his side's defensive fragility in the first period as Goldson was able to tap into an empty net after the rampant hosts were afforded far too much space in the box.
More poor defending then resulted in Sakala, who should have scored twice shortly before, adding a second 19 minutes later when Antonio Colak teed up the Zambian forward to finish past Sam Walker.
And it was three just before the break when Tavernier hammered in a penalty after an on-field VAR review judged Ryan Alebiosu to have handled the ball in the box when challenging Ryan Kent.
But the home side's intensity dipped in the early stages of the second half as a much-improved Kilmarnock pulled one back through a brave header from Dorsett.
McInnes' men failed to maintain their attacking spark, though, as Rangers looked to add a fourth late on. But they were thwarted by visiting keeper Walker, who saved Colak's close-range header, before an offside flag denied Ryan Jack.
Player of the match - Ryan Kent
Rangers still seeking complete 90-minute performances - analysis
The nature of the Old Firm is you will always be compared to your rival across the city, and one of the glaring differences between Beale's side and Ange Postecoglou's Celtic is their ruthless streaks in attack.
Rangers' first-half attacking display was fantastic, but they failed to maintain that level for the entire match as Beale continues to look for consistency in his side's 90-minute displays.
It is broken record stuff, but for Kilmarnock - and any non-Old Firm side - they will not be judged on trips to Ibrox and Celtic Park.
McInnes' side can be judged, however, on the fact they have only picked up two points from a possible 45 on offer on the road, which is simply not good enough.
The Ayrshire side's defensive fragility will also be of concern. The opening goal, which saw Rangers have four shots on goal inside the Kilmarnock box in one phase of play, was evidence of that.
McInnes will take comfort in his players' second-half display, though. They showed far more attacking threat and looked more organised, although a lot of that was down to the dip in Rangers' showing.
What's next?
Rangers are in midweek league action as they travel to Hibernian on Wednesday (19:45 GMT). Kilmarnock next play on Friday (19:45) when they go to Inverness Caledonian Thistle for their Scottish Cup quarter-final.
Line-ups
Rangers
Formation 4-3-3
- 1McGregor
- 2Tavernier
- 6Goldson
- 26DaviesSubstituted forSouttarat 90+2'minutes
- 31Barisic
- 13CantwellSubstituted forArfieldat 90+2'minutes
- 8JackBooked at 54mins
- 43RaskinSubstituted forLundstramat 72'minutes
- 30SakalaSubstituted forMorelosat 83'minutes
- 9ColakSubstituted forHagiat 90+2'minutes
- 14Kent
Substitutes
- 4Lundstram
- 7Hagi
- 16Souttar
- 18Kamara
- 20Morelos
- 23Wright
- 33McLaughlin
- 37Arfield
- 44Devine
Kilmarnock
Formation 3-5-2
- 20Walker
- 19WrightBooked at 74minsSubstituted forStokesat 84'minutes
- 5Taylor
- 3DorsettSubstituted forSandersat 84'minutes
- 25AlebiosuSubstituted forJonesat 45'minutes
- 31Polworth
- 4PowerSubstituted forWatsonat 77'minutes
- 7McKenzieBooked at 62mins
- 24Chambers
- 11ArmstrongSubstituted forMurrayat 72'minutes
- 26Doidge
Substitutes
- 1Hemming
- 6Stokes
- 8Alston
- 10Jones
- 14Sanders
- 15Murray
- 16Robinson
- 21McInroy
- 34Watson
- Referee:
- William Collum
- Attendance:
- 49,545
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rangers 3, Kilmarnock 1.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Jack (Rangers).
Post update
Fraser Murray (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock).
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. John Souttar replaces Ben Davies.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Ianis Hagi replaces Antonio-Mirko Colak.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Scott Arfield replaces Todd Cantwell.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Tavernier.
Post update
Offside, Rangers. Antonio-Mirko Colak tries a through ball, but Ryan Jack is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Fraser Murray.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Todd Cantwell (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alfredo Morelos.
Post update
Attempt missed. Todd Cantwell (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Alfredo Morelos.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Chris Stokes replaces Joe Wright because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Jack Sanders replaces Jeriel Dorsett.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Joe Wright (Kilmarnock).
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Alfredo Morelos replaces Fashion Sakala.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Luke Chambers.
Player of the match
WalkerSam Walker
Rangers
Avg
- Squad number6Player nameGoldsonAverage rating
6.07
- Squad number9Player nameColakAverage rating
6.04
- Squad number30Player nameSakalaAverage rating
5.98
- Squad number31Player nameBarisicAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number26Player nameDaviesAverage rating
5.79
- Squad number8Player nameJackAverage rating
5.74
- Squad number14Player nameKentAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number4Player nameLundstramAverage rating
5.29
- Squad number20Player nameMorelosAverage rating
5.09
- Squad number2Player nameTavernierAverage rating
5.04
- Squad number7Player nameHagiAverage rating
4.63
- Squad number37Player nameArfieldAverage rating
4.46
- Squad number16Player nameSouttarAverage rating
4.33
- Squad number1Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
4.11
- Squad number13Player nameCantwellAverage rating
3.22
- Squad number43Player nameRaskinAverage rating
3.07
Kilmarnock
Avg
- Squad number20Player nameWalkerAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number24Player nameChambersAverage rating
5.93
- Squad number5Player nameTaylorAverage rating
5.89
- Squad number31Player namePolworthAverage rating
5.72
- Squad number7Player nameMcKenzieAverage rating
5.55
- Squad number11Player nameArmstrongAverage rating
5.49
- Squad number19Player nameWrightAverage rating
5.45
- Squad number25Player nameAlebiosuAverage rating
5.33
- Squad number26Player nameDoidgeAverage rating
5.30
- Squad number10Player nameJonesAverage rating
5.08
- Squad number4Player namePowerAverage rating
5.02
- Squad number34Player nameWatsonAverage rating
4.87
- Squad number3Player nameDorsettAverage rating
4.69
- Squad number15Player nameMurrayAverage rating
4.30
- Squad number14Player nameSandersAverage rating
4.22
- Squad number6Player nameStokesAverage rating
4.09