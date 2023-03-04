Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Connor Goldson's first goal of 2023 opened the scoring for Rangers at Ibrox

Rangers responded to last Sunday's Old Firm Viaplay Cup final defeat by cutting Celtic's Scottish Premiership lead to six points thanks to a clinical first-half showing against Kilmarnock.

Manager Michael Beale demanded his players "move forward quickly" pre-match at Ibrox, and they did so by racing into a three-goal lead thanks to Connor Goldson, Fashion Sakala and a James Tavernier penalty.

But the hosts' performance level fluctuated after the break as Jeriel Dorsett pulled one back for Kilmarnock.

However, the damage was done in the opening 45 minutes for Derek McInnes' relegation-threatened side, who remain 11th without an away league win this season.

A victory for Celtic away to St Mirren on Sunday would restore the league leaders' nine-point advantage over Rangers, who are yet to taste defeat in the league under Beale after 11 games.

McInnes will rue his side's defensive fragility in the first period as Goldson was able to tap into an empty net after the rampant hosts were afforded far too much space in the box.

More poor defending then resulted in Sakala, who should have scored twice shortly before, adding a second 19 minutes later when Antonio Colak teed up the Zambian forward to finish past Sam Walker.

And it was three just before the break when Tavernier hammered in a penalty after an on-field VAR review judged Ryan Alebiosu to have handled the ball in the box when challenging Ryan Kent.

But the home side's intensity dipped in the early stages of the second half as a much-improved Kilmarnock pulled one back through a brave header from Dorsett.

McInnes' men failed to maintain their attacking spark, though, as Rangers looked to add a fourth late on. But they were thwarted by visiting keeper Walker, who saved Colak's close-range header, before an offside flag denied Ryan Jack.

Player of the match - Ryan Kent

Like the rest of his team-mates, the Rangers winger's performance level dropped in the second half - but his electrifying first-half display was key to the home side racing into a three-goal lead

Rangers still seeking complete 90-minute performances - analysis

The nature of the Old Firm is you will always be compared to your rival across the city, and one of the glaring differences between Beale's side and Ange Postecoglou's Celtic is their ruthless streaks in attack.

Rangers' first-half attacking display was fantastic, but they failed to maintain that level for the entire match as Beale continues to look for consistency in his side's 90-minute displays.

It is broken record stuff, but for Kilmarnock - and any non-Old Firm side - they will not be judged on trips to Ibrox and Celtic Park.

McInnes' side can be judged, however, on the fact they have only picked up two points from a possible 45 on offer on the road, which is simply not good enough.

The Ayrshire side's defensive fragility will also be of concern. The opening goal, which saw Rangers have four shots on goal inside the Kilmarnock box in one phase of play, was evidence of that.

McInnes will take comfort in his players' second-half display, though. They showed far more attacking threat and looked more organised, although a lot of that was down to the dip in Rangers' showing.

What's next?

Rangers are in midweek league action as they travel to Hibernian on Wednesday (19:45 GMT). Kilmarnock next play on Friday (19:45) when they go to Inverness Caledonian Thistle for their Scottish Cup quarter-final.

Line-ups

