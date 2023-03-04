Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 3, St. Johnstone 0.
A double from Josh Ginnelly helped Hearts to an important Scottish Premiership home win against profligate St Johnstone.
Ginnelly's deflected 20-yard shot put Hearts in front before the break, and the forward tapped in a second goal just after the hour mark.
And when Jorge Grant's cross hit off Melker Hallberg and crept into the net, St Johnstone's challenge was over.
Despite playing well, Callum Davidson's side were punished for poor finishing.
The win keeps Hearts five points clear of Edinburgh rivals Hibernian in third place, while Saints stay in eighth position.
Davidson will be frustrated his side's top-six hopes suffered a setback given the number of chances they created at Tynecastle - where only Celtic and Rangers have won in the league - and the fortunate nature of two of Hearts' goals.
Ginnelly was afforded too much space to jink in from the right, but his low shot was probably heading towards goalkeeper Remi Matthews before it hit off Liam Gordon's foot and spun into the opposite corner.
At that stage Hearts were probably worthy of their lead, but until Ginnelly tapped in the second after neat work by Alex Cochrane and Barrie McKay, St Johnstone were the better side.
Drey Wright was denied at point-blank range by Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark, while Connor McLennan and Hallberg both passed up free headers inside the box, and Clark made some other good saves.
But Hearts - who did fashion other chances too - put together a slick move to double their lead, and got some luck to kill the game when Grant's cross squeezed into the bottom corner via a deflection off Hallberg.
It was not a vintage return to form for Hearts after a surprise defeat to Motherwell a fortnight ago, but they were efficient enough to get the job done.
Player of the match - Josh Ginnelly
Hearts back on track, Saints wasteful - analysis
It was a thoroughly entertaining game at Tynecastle with two teams trying to play some lovely one-touch football.
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson talked about his side overplaying in the defeat by Motherwell, and there was an element of that here as they sometimes forced things and coughed up the ball to St Johnstone.
But when they got things right - in particular for the second goal - they looked more like themselves, and Ginnelly continued to look threatening playing as a central striker alongside the intelligent Lawrence Shankland.
It's a big result as Hearts begin a huge week, with Celtic to come in the Scottish Cup and league next.
It's clear to see St Johnstone's progression this season. Their midfield was excellent, with Cammy MacPherson and Graham Carey showing some clever touches.
But their finishing let them down for the first hour when they were still in the game. With Nicky Clark injured and Stevie May playing mostly outside the box, their chances in the penalty area fell to less reliable players.
Crucially, though, they are still closer to the top six than the relegation play-off spot and performances in recent weeks have been good.
What they said
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "We controlled a lot of the game, passed it really well and created chances. It was a good day at the office for us.
"We haven't been at the levels we'd like to have been, but we managed to get the three points today and get back to that free-flowing attacking football we're good at."
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "I thought the 3-0 scoreline is a difficult one to take. I've come to Tynecastle as a player, assistant manager and played a lot worse and got results.
"I thought at 1-0, [Hearts] scoring with a deflected goal, we could've taken the the lead early. I thought we played quite well and stayed in the game and got the sucker punch and 2-0 down and it was always an uphill task."
What's next?
Hearts spring into a huge week as they go to league leaders Celtic on Wedneday (19:45 GMT) before hosting Ange Postecoglou's side in the last eight of the Scottish Cup. St Johnstone have a week off before travelling to Kilmarnock in the Premiership on 18 March.
Line-ups
Hearts
Formation 3-4-3
- 28Clark
- 72Hill
- 15Rowles
- 3Kingsley
- 2SmithSubstituted forForrestat 87'minutes
- 7Grant
- 77SnodgrassSubstituted forKiomourtzoglouat 71'minutes
- 19CochraneSubstituted forHallidayat 71'minutes
- 9Shankland
- 30GinnellySubstituted forKuolat 79'minutes
- 18McKaySubstituted forDevlinat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Kiomourtzoglou
- 12Atkinson
- 13Stewart
- 14Devlin
- 16Halliday
- 17Forrest
- 21Sibbick
- 61Kuol
- 88Oda
St Johnstone
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Matthews
- 14Wright
- 5Mitchell
- 6Gordon
- 2Brown
- 19MontgomerySubstituted forGallacherat 87'minutes
- 18MacPherson
- 22HallbergSubstituted forWotherspoonat 75'minutes
- 23CareySubstituted forMurphyat 75'minutes
- 7MaySubstituted forBairat 75'minutes
- 26McLennanSubstituted forRuddenat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Gallacher
- 10Wotherspoon
- 16Rudden
- 17Bair
- 20Sinclair
- 25Ballantyne
- 29Murphy
- 32Parker
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
- Attendance:
- 18,596
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 3, St. Johnstone 0.
Post update
Foul by James Hill (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Remi Matthews.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jorge Grant (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Cameron MacPherson (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Zak Rudden.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jamie Murphy (St. Johnstone) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Drey Wright following a corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Drey Wright (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Wotherspoon.
Post update
Attempt missed. Zak Rudden (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Jamie Murphy with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Stephen Kingsley.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Zak Rudden (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Tony Gallacher replaces Adam Montgomery.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Alan Forrest replaces Michael Smith.
Post update
Foul by Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Jamie Murphy (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Garang Kuol replaces Josh Ginnelly.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Cameron Devlin replaces Barrie McKay.
Post update
Attempt missed. Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lawrence Shankland.
Player of the match
GinnellyJosh Ginnelly
Heart of Midlothian
Avg
- Squad number30Player nameGinnellyAverage rating
7.59
- Squad number15Player nameRowlesAverage rating
7.30
- Squad number18Player nameMcKayAverage rating
7.20
- Squad number28Player nameClarkAverage rating
7.12
- Squad number19Player nameCochraneAverage rating
7.05
- Squad number7Player nameGrantAverage rating
6.95
- Squad number9Player nameShanklandAverage rating
6.93
- Squad number72Player nameHillAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number3Player nameKingsleyAverage rating
6.79
- Squad number2Player nameSmithAverage rating
6.78
- Squad number61Player nameKuolAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number77Player nameSnodgrassAverage rating
6.61
- Squad number16Player nameHallidayAverage rating
6.27
- Squad number8Player nameKiomourtzoglouAverage rating
6.20
- Squad number14Player nameDevlinAverage rating
5.75
- Squad number17Player nameForrestAverage rating
5.44
St Johnstone
Avg
- Squad number5Player nameMitchellAverage rating
7.29
- Squad number18Player nameMacPhersonAverage rating
7.28
- Squad number2Player nameBrownAverage rating
6.42
- Squad number7Player nameMayAverage rating
6.29
- Squad number23Player nameCareyAverage rating
6.11
- Squad number19Player nameMontgomeryAverage rating
5.95
- Squad number6Player nameGordonAverage rating
5.95
- Squad number1Player nameMatthewsAverage rating
5.84
- Squad number14Player nameWrightAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number22Player nameHallbergAverage rating
5.40
- Squad number10Player nameWotherspoonAverage rating
4.23
- Squad number26Player nameMcLennanAverage rating
3.89
- Squad number29Player nameMurphyAverage rating
3.62
- Squad number16Player nameRuddenAverage rating
3.41
- Squad number3Player nameGallacherAverage rating
2.92
- Squad number17Player nameBairAverage rating
2.68