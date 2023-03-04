Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

A double from Josh Ginnelly helped Hearts to an important Scottish Premiership home win against profligate St Johnstone.

Ginnelly's deflected 20-yard shot put Hearts in front before the break, and the forward tapped in a second goal just after the hour mark.

And when Jorge Grant's cross hit off Melker Hallberg and crept into the net, St Johnstone's challenge was over.

Despite playing well, Callum Davidson's side were punished for poor finishing.

The win keeps Hearts five points clear of Edinburgh rivals Hibernian in third place, while Saints stay in eighth position.

Davidson will be frustrated his side's top-six hopes suffered a setback given the number of chances they created at Tynecastle - where only Celtic and Rangers have won in the league - and the fortunate nature of two of Hearts' goals.

Ginnelly was afforded too much space to jink in from the right, but his low shot was probably heading towards goalkeeper Remi Matthews before it hit off Liam Gordon's foot and spun into the opposite corner.

At that stage Hearts were probably worthy of their lead, but until Ginnelly tapped in the second after neat work by Alex Cochrane and Barrie McKay, St Johnstone were the better side.

Drey Wright was denied at point-blank range by Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark, while Connor McLennan and Hallberg both passed up free headers inside the box, and Clark made some other good saves.

But Hearts - who did fashion other chances too - put together a slick move to double their lead, and got some luck to kill the game when Grant's cross squeezed into the bottom corner via a deflection off Hallberg.

It was not a vintage return to form for Hearts after a surprise defeat to Motherwell a fortnight ago, but they were efficient enough to get the job done.

Player of the match - Josh Ginnelly

Ginnelly gets the nod for his goals, but Jorge Grant and Lawrence Shankland were also good going forward. Saints midfielder Cammy MacPherson also deserves a mention.

Hearts back on track, Saints wasteful - analysis

It was a thoroughly entertaining game at Tynecastle with two teams trying to play some lovely one-touch football.

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson talked about his side overplaying in the defeat by Motherwell, and there was an element of that here as they sometimes forced things and coughed up the ball to St Johnstone.

But when they got things right - in particular for the second goal - they looked more like themselves, and Ginnelly continued to look threatening playing as a central striker alongside the intelligent Lawrence Shankland.

It's a big result as Hearts begin a huge week, with Celtic to come in the Scottish Cup and league next.

It's clear to see St Johnstone's progression this season. Their midfield was excellent, with Cammy MacPherson and Graham Carey showing some clever touches.

But their finishing let them down for the first hour when they were still in the game. With Nicky Clark injured and Stevie May playing mostly outside the box, their chances in the penalty area fell to less reliable players.

Crucially, though, they are still closer to the top six than the relegation play-off spot and performances in recent weeks have been good.

What they said

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "We controlled a lot of the game, passed it really well and created chances. It was a good day at the office for us.

"We haven't been at the levels we'd like to have been, but we managed to get the three points today and get back to that free-flowing attacking football we're good at."

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "I thought the 3-0 scoreline is a difficult one to take. I've come to Tynecastle as a player, assistant manager and played a lot worse and got results.

"I thought at 1-0, [Hearts] scoring with a deflected goal, we could've taken the the lead early. I thought we played quite well and stayed in the game and got the sucker punch and 2-0 down and it was always an uphill task."

What's next?

Hearts spring into a huge week as they go to league leaders Celtic on Wedneday (19:45 GMT) before hosting Ange Postecoglou's side in the last eight of the Scottish Cup. St Johnstone have a week off before travelling to Kilmarnock in the Premiership on 18 March.

