Hibernian came from behind to defeat 10-man Livingston in devastating fashion to consolidate fourth place in the Scottish Premiership.
Joel Nouble smashed the hosts into the lead inside 10 minutes, but an impressive Elie Youan double had Hibernian ahead at the break.
Jack Fitzwater was shown red for Livi after halting Matthew Hoppe's pursuit on goal, before Stephane Omeonga netted an own goal against his former side and Mykola Kukharevych struck Hibs' fourth in added time.
Hibernian are now unbeaten in their past seven league matches while seventh-placed Livingston have lost four in a row in all competitions.
The sides observed a minute's silence pre-match and wore black armbands as marks of respect following the death of Hibs owner Ron Gordon last month. Hibs players also wore the number 68 on their shorts, Gordon's age at his passing.
More than 3,000 Hibs fans made the short journey to West Lothian and while boisterous on their arrival, they were sharply silenced. Nouble had opened the scoring when the sides met at the Tony Macaroni Arena in August and did so again.
Morgan Boyes - who signed a contract extension midweek - spotted the imposing striker near marker Marijan Cabraja and the striker lashed a powerful effort by David Marshall.
Hibs did not buckle, though. Instead Lee Johnson's side appeared the hungrier, eager to test the uncertain backline of Livi. Youan did that, and then some, in contrasting fashion. His first was a delightful, a simple stroke after scooping up a sublime pass which had the Livi defence squealing for offside. His second was a scruffy strike that trundled over as all held their breath in angst to discover if it had enough oomph to cross the line.
The high home line did not learn their lessons at half-time. Hoppe broke free with only Shamal George in his way. The American opted for the cheeky nutmeg, but the shot stopper was not to be humiliated.
Moments later, Hoppe drifted in from the left again, his drive luring Fitzwater into tangling the attacker to the deck. Referee Chris Graham was prompt to pull out the red card, with VAR backing the referee's decision.
Comfortable without the man advantage, Hibs cruised with it. Youan unleashed the rapid Chris Cadden down the right - in the hope he would receive it back for an easy hat-trick - but instead the full-back flew solo, with the help of Omeonga's touch securing the visitors third.
Throwing everything at it to avoid a third league defeat in a row, Martindale had used up his substitutes when Omeonga suffered an injury after clashing with the returning Kevin Nisbet, resulting in Livingston finishing the game with nine men.
Kukharevych touched in after Nisbet had been denied by George deep into added time.
Player of the match - Elie Youan
Youan shines against shaky Livi - analysis
Youan has more than asserted himself in recent weeks. That's five goals in his past six league matches and his development in such a short space of time must please all at Hibs.
The 23-year-old was a slow burner, appearing nervous in front of goal at times when the big moments presented themselves but, of late, he has blossomed into a confident and composed striker.
Who needs internationals Martin Boyle, Aiden McGeady and Nisbet?
Well, maybe Livingston. In fact, their issues were exposed in defence, not something synonymous with a David Martindale side, particularly at home.
But Hibernian ripped them open time and time again. Threaded pass after defence-splitting slot, it was all so easy for the visitors. Too easy for Martindale's liking one would imagine.
What's next?
Both sides have Wednesday home matches in the Premiership with Livingston hosting Dundee United and Hibernian taking on Rangers (both 19:45 GMT).
Line-ups
Livingston
Formation 4-3-2-1
- 1George
- 2DevlinBooked at 63mins
- 5FitzwaterBooked at 52mins
- 15BoyesBooked at 73mins
- 11MontañoBooked at 60minsSubstituted forPenriceat 70'minutes
- 33OméongaSubstituted forat 83'minutes
- 18Holt
- 8PittmanSubstituted forShinnieat 70'minutes
- 19Nouble
- 17KellySubstituted forObileyeat 54'minutesSubstituted forDe Lucasat 76'minutes
- 9AndersonSubstituted forBahamboulaat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Obileye
- 7Bahamboula
- 12Brandon
- 16Bradley
- 22Shinnie
- 23De Lucas
- 28Guthrie
- 29Penrice
- 32Hamilton
Hibernian
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Marshall
- 12Cadden
- 25Fish
- 4Hanlon
- 3Cabraja
- 26Egan-RileyBooked at 73minsSubstituted forMillerat 79'minutes
- 14JeggoBooked at 86mins
- 18HendersonSubstituted forNisbetat 68'minutesBooked at 77mins
- 32Campbell
- 23YouanSubstituted forMacIntyreat 90+3'minutes
- 13HoppeSubstituted forKukharevychat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Miller
- 10Vieira Tavares
- 15Nisbet
- 16Stevenson
- 17Devlin
- 31Johnson
- 37MacIntyre
- 39O'Connor
- 99Kukharevych
- Referee:
- Chris Graham
- Attendance:
- 5,531
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Livingston 1, Hibernian 4.
Post update
VAR Decision: Goal Livingston 1-4 Hibernian (Kevin Nisbet).
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Shamal George (Livingston).
Goal!
Goal! Livingston 1, Hibernian 4. Mykola Kukharevych (Hibernian) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.Goal awarded following VAR Review.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
James Jeggo (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Joel Nouble (Livingston).
Post update
Foul by Chris Cadden (Hibernian).
Post update
Jason Holt (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Oscar MacIntyre replaces Élie Youan.
Post update
Foul by Mykola Kukharevych (Hibernian).
Post update
Andrew Shinnie (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Andrew Shinnie (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Booking
James Jeggo (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by James Jeggo (Hibernian).
Post update
Nicky Devlin (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Mykola Kukharevych (Hibernian).
Post update
Luiyi De Lucas (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
