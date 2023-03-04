Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Elie Youan second of the day put Hibernian in front

Hibernian came from behind to defeat 10-man Livingston in devastating fashion to consolidate fourth place in the Scottish Premiership.

Joel Nouble smashed the hosts into the lead inside 10 minutes, but an impressive Elie Youan double had Hibernian ahead at the break.

Jack Fitzwater was shown red for Livi after halting Matthew Hoppe's pursuit on goal, before Stephane Omeonga netted an own goal against his former side and Mykola Kukharevych struck Hibs' fourth in added time.

Hibernian are now unbeaten in their past seven league matches while seventh-placed Livingston have lost four in a row in all competitions.

The sides observed a minute's silence pre-match and wore black armbands as marks of respect following the death of Hibs owner Ron Gordon last month. Hibs players also wore the number 68 on their shorts, Gordon's age at his passing.

More than 3,000 Hibs fans made the short journey to West Lothian and while boisterous on their arrival, they were sharply silenced. Nouble had opened the scoring when the sides met at the Tony Macaroni Arena in August and did so again.

Morgan Boyes - who signed a contract extension midweek - spotted the imposing striker near marker Marijan Cabraja and the striker lashed a powerful effort by David Marshall.

Hibs did not buckle, though. Instead Lee Johnson's side appeared the hungrier, eager to test the uncertain backline of Livi. Youan did that, and then some, in contrasting fashion. His first was a delightful, a simple stroke after scooping up a sublime pass which had the Livi defence squealing for offside. His second was a scruffy strike that trundled over as all held their breath in angst to discover if it had enough oomph to cross the line.

The high home line did not learn their lessons at half-time. Hoppe broke free with only Shamal George in his way. The American opted for the cheeky nutmeg, but the shot stopper was not to be humiliated.

Moments later, Hoppe drifted in from the left again, his drive luring Fitzwater into tangling the attacker to the deck. Referee Chris Graham was prompt to pull out the red card, with VAR backing the referee's decision.

Comfortable without the man advantage, Hibs cruised with it. Youan unleashed the rapid Chris Cadden down the right - in the hope he would receive it back for an easy hat-trick - but instead the full-back flew solo, with the help of Omeonga's touch securing the visitors third.

Throwing everything at it to avoid a third league defeat in a row, Martindale had used up his substitutes when Omeonga suffered an injury after clashing with the returning Kevin Nisbet, resulting in Livingston finishing the game with nine men.

Kukharevych touched in after Nisbet had been denied by George deep into added time.

Player of the match - Elie Youan

The forward scored Hibs' first two goals and had a hand in the third

Youan shines against shaky Livi - analysis

Youan has more than asserted himself in recent weeks. That's five goals in his past six league matches and his development in such a short space of time must please all at Hibs.

The 23-year-old was a slow burner, appearing nervous in front of goal at times when the big moments presented themselves but, of late, he has blossomed into a confident and composed striker.

Who needs internationals Martin Boyle, Aiden McGeady and Nisbet?

Well, maybe Livingston. In fact, their issues were exposed in defence, not something synonymous with a David Martindale side, particularly at home.

But Hibernian ripped them open time and time again. Threaded pass after defence-splitting slot, it was all so easy for the visitors. Too easy for Martindale's liking one would imagine.

What's next?

Both sides have Wednesday home matches in the Premiership with Livingston hosting Dundee United and Hibernian taking on Rangers (both 19:45 GMT).

Line-ups

Live Text Line-ups Livingston Formation 4-3-2-1 1 George 2 Devlin 5 Fitzwater 15 Boyes 11 Montaño 33 Oméonga 18 Holt 8 Pittman 19 Nouble 17 Kelly 9 Anderson 1 George

2 Devlin Booked at 63mins

5 Fitzwater Booked at 52mins

15 Boyes Booked at 73mins

11 Montaño Booked at 60mins Substituted for Penrice at 70' minutes

33 Oméonga Substituted for at 83' minutes

18 Holt

8 Pittman Substituted for Shinnie at 70' minutes

19 Nouble

17 Kelly Substituted for Obileye at 54' minutes Substituted for De Lucas at 76' minutes

9 Anderson Substituted for Bahamboula at 69' minutes Substitutes 6 Obileye

7 Bahamboula

12 Brandon

16 Bradley

22 Shinnie

23 De Lucas

28 Guthrie

29 Penrice

32 Hamilton Hibernian Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Marshall 12 Cadden 25 Fish 4 Hanlon 3 Cabraja 26 Egan-Riley 14 Jeggo 18 Henderson 32 Campbell 23 Youan 13 Hoppe 1 Marshall

12 Cadden

25 Fish

4 Hanlon

3 Cabraja

26 Egan-Riley Booked at 73mins Substituted for Miller at 79' minutes

14 Jeggo Booked at 86mins

18 Henderson Substituted for Nisbet at 68' minutes Booked at 77mins

32 Campbell

23 Youan Substituted for MacIntyre at 90+3' minutes

13 Hoppe Substituted for Kukharevych at 68' minutes Substitutes 2 Miller

10 Vieira Tavares

15 Nisbet

16 Stevenson

17 Devlin

31 Johnson

37 MacIntyre

39 O'Connor

99 Kukharevych Referee: Chris Graham Attendance: 5,531 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Livingston 1, Hibernian 4. Full Time Second Half ends, Livingston 1, Hibernian 4. Post update VAR Decision: Goal Livingston 1-4 Hibernian (Kevin Nisbet). Post update Delay over. They are ready to continue. Post update Delay in match because of an injury Shamal George (Livingston). goal Goal! Goal! Livingston 1, Hibernian 4. Mykola Kukharevych (Hibernian) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.Goal awarded following VAR Review. Post update Attempt saved. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Post update James Jeggo (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Joel Nouble (Livingston). Post update Foul by Chris Cadden (Hibernian). Post update Jason Holt (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Hibernian. Oscar MacIntyre replaces Élie Youan. Post update Foul by Mykola Kukharevych (Hibernian). Post update Andrew Shinnie (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt missed. Andrew Shinnie (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation. Booking James Jeggo (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by James Jeggo (Hibernian). Post update Nicky Devlin (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Mykola Kukharevych (Hibernian). Post update Luiyi De Lucas (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward