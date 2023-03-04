Close menu
Scottish Premiership
Ross CountyRoss County0MotherwellMotherwell2

Ross County 0-2 Motherwell: Kettlewell haunts County as Well go four unbeaten under new boss

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Another double for Kevin van Veen, who now has 13 in the league campaign for Motherwell
Stuart Kettlewell's incredible turnaround at Motherwell continued with a potentially pivotal Scottish Premiership victory at relegation-threatened Ross County.

Kevin van Veen's late double ensured the Fir Park side remain undefeated under the former County boss, dragging them 10 points clear of bottom spot.

The hosts had a penalty award overturned and were on top until Jack Baldwin's VAR-assisted red card on 70 minutes, with the County skipper hauling down Van Veen.

Four minutes later, Van Veen headed the visitors ahead before an 87th-minute second wrapped up the win for the Steelmen.

Motherwell are now six points clear of Kilmarnock and County, who occupy 10th and 11th respectively.

This game started with all the intensity and energy you would expect from a match with such magnitude. County - buoyed from the 4-0 win over Dundee United last weekend - began the stronger, testing Liam Kelly on two occasions with Yan Dhanda at the heart of their good work.

But Motherwell were still threatening. Jon Obika missed a great chance when he guided an unmarked header wide from five yards out, and Ross Laidlaw did well to deny a lashed Van Veen effort.

After the break, County continued their pressure and thought they'd made the breakthrough when Don Robertson pointed to the spot during a corner delivery. Alex Iacovitti went down, hauled back by Calum Butcher and Robertson whistled. But, VAR Alan Muir sent his on-pitch counterpart to the screen and it was clear Iacovitti had actually fouled Butcher first.

That turned the game on its head, as Baldwin was red-carded for hauling down Van Veen as the last man not long after.

Motherwell are normally pretty poor against 10 men, but they were quick to punish their hosts' ill-discipline. Blair Spittal was released in the box and clipped an inviting cross on to the head of Van Veen, who put it between Laidlaw's legs.

As County pushed for an equaliser, they left themselves open at the back and Motherwell proved clinical when Van Veen collected Max Johnston's wayward shot to blast into the net from close range.

Player of the Match - Kevin van Veen (Motherwell)

Who else? It's scary to think where Motherwell would be without their Dutch talisman.
Van Veen the difference as Kettlewell run continues - analysis

At half-time, a relatively comfortable Motherwell victory seemed miles away. Ross County were on top, had the better chances but lacked a finishing touch.

That was what did for them in the end. That, and the red card.

Motherwell had squandered first-half chances, but hadn't given the Dutchman great service. But, they provided him two golden opportunities in the second and he made hay.

Before the game, Kettlewell talked about stepping up in the big moments. That's where the game would be won, he said. He was spot on.

What's next?

Ross County travel to face Livingston on Saturday 18th (15:00 GMT), while Motherwell host Rangers the same day (12:30).

Line-ups

Ross County

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 2Randall
  • 5BaldwinBooked at 70mins
  • 6Iacovitti
  • 29EdwardsSubstituted forWatsonat 70'minutes
  • 14LoturiSubstituted forSamuelat 88'minutes
  • 42KennehSubstituted forCallachanat 79'minutes
  • 16HarmonSubstituted forSimsat 79'minutes
  • 10Dhanda
  • 26White
  • 27Brophy

Substitutes

  • 4Cancola
  • 8Callachan
  • 11Sims
  • 15Watson
  • 19Hiwula-Mayifuila
  • 21Munro
  • 25Samuel
  • 30Smith
  • 49Stones

Motherwell

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Kelly
  • 16McGinn
  • 66Butcher
  • 52CaseyBooked at 80mins
  • 22Johnston
  • 27GossSubstituted forCorneliusat 64'minutes
  • 8SlatterySubstituted forLamieat 83'minutes
  • 24FurlongSubstituted forO'Donnellat 90'minutes
  • 7Spittal
  • 99ObikaBooked at 25mins
  • 9van Veen

Substitutes

  • 2O'Donnell
  • 4Lamie
  • 5Mugabi
  • 12Crankshaw
  • 13Oxborough
  • 14Danzaki
  • 17McKinstry
  • 18Cornelius
  • 26Tierney
Referee:
Don Robertson
Attendance:
4,091

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home17
Away13
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away4
Fouls
Home14
Away10

