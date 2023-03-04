Ross County v Motherwell

How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Celtic
|26
|24
|1
|1
|82
|18
|64
|73
|2
|Rangers
|26
|20
|4
|2
|61
|23
|38
|64
|3
|Hearts
|26
|12
|6
|8
|45
|37
|8
|42
|4
|Hibernian
|26
|11
|4
|11
|39
|38
|1
|37
|5
|St Mirren
|27
|10
|7
|10
|29
|36
|-7
|37
|6
|Aberdeen
|27
|11
|2
|14
|40
|51
|-11
|35
|7
|Livingston
|26
|10
|5
|11
|27
|38
|-11
|35
|8
|St Johnstone
|27
|9
|4
|14
|32
|44
|-12
|31
|9
|Motherwell
|27
|7
|6
|14
|32
|40
|-8
|27
|10
|Ross County
|27
|6
|6
|15
|24
|39
|-15
|24
|11
|Kilmarnock
|27
|6
|6
|15
|22
|47
|-25
|24
|12
|Dundee Utd
|26
|5
|5
|16
|27
|49
|-22
|20
