Lincoln City v Oxford United

Lincoln CityLincoln City15:00Oxford UtdOxford United
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League One
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sheff Wed
|32
|21
|8
|3
|59
|22
|37
|71
|2
|Plymouth
|33
|20
|8
|5
|59
|37
|22
|68
|3
|Ipswich
|33
|17
|12
|4
|61
|31
|30
|63
|4
|Bolton
|35
|18
|8
|9
|51
|28
|23
|62
|5
|Derby
|33
|17
|9
|7
|53
|29
|24
|60
|6
|Barnsley
|31
|18
|5
|8
|49
|28
|21
|59
|7
|Wycombe
|32
|16
|5
|11
|44
|31
|13
|53
|8
|Peterborough
|32
|16
|3
|13
|53
|40
|13
|51
|9
|Shrewsbury
|33
|15
|6
|12
|41
|34
|7
|51
|10
|Portsmouth
|32
|12
|12
|8
|44
|37
|7
|48
|11
|Fleetwood
|33
|10
|12
|11
|36
|34
|2
|42
|12
|Exeter
|33
|11
|9
|13
|44
|43
|1
|42
|13
|Charlton
|33
|10
|11
|12
|45
|44
|1
|41
|14
|Lincoln City
|32
|8
|17
|7
|31
|33
|-2
|41
|15
|Bristol Rovers
|33
|11
|8
|14
|47
|55
|-8
|41
|16
|Port Vale
|34
|11
|7
|16
|34
|49
|-15
|40
|17
|Oxford Utd
|34
|9
|9
|16
|36
|44
|-8
|36
|18
|Burton
|32
|9
|8
|15
|40
|58
|-18
|35
|19
|Cheltenham
|33
|9
|6
|18
|25
|46
|-21
|33
|20
|Morecambe
|33
|7
|10
|16
|33
|53
|-20
|31
|21
|Accrington
|31
|7
|10
|14
|26
|47
|-21
|31
|22
|MK Dons
|34
|8
|6
|20
|31
|53
|-22
|30
|23
|Cambridge
|33
|8
|5
|20
|26
|54
|-28
|29
|24
|Forest Green
|34
|5
|8
|21
|26
|64
|-38
|23
